Too many concerns surround proposed rec center
I am all in favor of a new recreation center in Grand Junction; however, there are too many concerns raised by the city’s rush to obtain a tax increase and I for one am not confident in this city council’s efforts to obtain funding prior to taxing its citizens, and more importantly to operate and manage such an expensive enterprise.
City Council has presented that the “funding” would be primarily from “Cannabis revenue already secured…” The problem is that there is no “secured” cannabis revenue. “Secured” is defined as “to get hold or possession of; procure; obtain.” In light of the debauchery of the City Council’s handling of the marijuana businesses in Grand Junction, to date nothing is secured.
Please explain to the citizens and to the applicants how the city can amend an ordinance clarifying the application process, once the process has already begun. Isn’t this a form of an ex post facto law? Doesn’t it invite another lawsuit by the alternate applicant to High Colorado, should High Colorado win its appeal?
The City of Grand Junction Sales Tax is 3.25%. State of Colorado Sales Tax is 2.90%. Mesa County Sales Tax is 2.37%. For a total of 8.52%. The minimum combined 2023 sales tax rate for Denver is 8.81%. This is the total of state, county and city sales tax rates.
By adding another .14% everyone in Grand Junction will be paying a total of 8.66% sales tax. How in the world does Grand Junction justify an increase in sales tax on a population of 67,657 citizens compared to the sales tax in Denver? Further, how is it possible that 50,000 of the total population of 67, 657 citizens reside within 5 minutes of this proposed facility?
Read the proposed language of the ballot carefully. “If available” funds will be used for the operating and maintenance of the new recreation center; however, Grand Junction’s track record is dismal in operating and maintaining recreation facilities, just look at the careless way they have handled the Orchard Mesa Pool.
How does it make fiscal sense for the city to have its citizens spend $148,500,000 on $70,000,000 debt to construct this recreation center?
The OMP is a 40-year-old facility. The city proposes to tax everyone for the next 31 years for this recreation center, won’t it have lived out its life span by 2054?
BARBARA MILES
Grand Junction
What is the rush to close our schools about?
I have read with dismay the plan by the school board to rush headlong and headstrong into closing schools based solely on one demographic study — no community input, no plan for three empty schools, and very little regard for the dedicated, skilled teachers, and other employees who make a school strong.
Why the rush? Why during a time of enrollment chaos (the pandemic) should one study by a self-professed “expert” be used to make a monumental decision? Why was the study done in the first place? Sounds like a decision made with a search for justification, and the Board is just going through the motions, pretending to listen to public input.
What is the harm of waiting one more year to gather complete information? Does anyone stand to profit from this, i.e. public funding of private schools? In the end, saving dollars and losing family and neighborhood values, and great educators/employees does not equal any savings at all. We’ve always been under-schooled and over-populated, and now boom! Close three schools! As reported on Nov. 27, 2022 in the Sentinel, the State Demographer said counties like Mesa County are expected to grow. Once these schools are closed, can they ever come back?
The dedicated heroes of public education are told by Andrea Haitz, (as reported in the March 6 edition of the Sentinel), “Everyone who isn’t probationary will have a position somewhere, even if it isn’t in your area of expertise.” Just wow! Can you imagine being treated like you and your education are of no importance to those making decisions about your life?
This move underlines the importance of voting. It is said, “All politics are local,” and this hits where it hurts. There is a vote coming up April 4 for City Council. I urge everyone to please vote. Talk to your neighbors and friends; look up candidates on the internet. The votes in all elections are important, but especially in local elections.
VICKI MADDOX
Grand Junction
D51 school closure is only half a plan
I would like to encourage the D51 Board to slow down on closing schools. I understand the demographic evidence and the possible financial need for closing schools. However, in the haste to close down schools as soon as possible the district has only come up with half a plan.
So far the only plan that has been presented is what schools to shut down. There has been nothing presented by the school board to explain what will happen to the schools after closure. Will they be repurposed to more efficiently concentrate D51 services and reduce leasing cost of scattered D51 offices? Will they be repurposed to build affordable housing for teachers? Will they be sold to developers to build inappropriate massive apartment complexes? Will they just abandon the properties to blight?
D51 is an important part of our community. They are funded by our community. They need to be a good neighbor and communicate with our community what the ultimate plan is for the schools they intend to shut down. So far, all they have said is that they intend to shut down schools — that is half a plan. This community that just backed a new GJ High School deserves to know what the whole plan is, and if they don't have a whole plan, then they need to slow down.
DOUGLAS O’ROARK
Grand Junction
Teachers have standards, why not school boards?
This is a direct quote from our school board president at the board meeting on March 7,regarding school closures: “I personally don’t think performance needs to be on the table.”
This statement is a direct contradiction to what teachers are required to do in the classroom every day. We are taught to clearly define, write, re-write and refine learning targets and objectives continually to improve student performance. This is the very core of what we do. The Colorado State Model Performance System by which we are evaluated states in Quality Standard IV that:
The teacher:
Applies knowledge and skills acquired through professional learning to improve student outcomes.
Seeks performance feedback from supervisor and/or colleagues to improve practice.
Implements performance feedback from supervisor and/or colleagues to improve practice.
Uses data to monitor and evaluate instructional strategies.
Reflects on and adjusts instruction resulting in student growth.
To say that performance does not need to be considered as we move forward with decisions about school closures is disheartening and discourages excellence in school environments.
Furthermore, in Standard III it states:
The teacher:
Has a clear purpose for student collaboration.
Holds students accountable for work product and collaboration processes.
Promotes teamwork and leadership skills.
Utilizes group processes to build trust and promote effective team interactions.
Teachers are required to follow standards and processes. Are specific standards being used in decision making about school closures and education in District 51? Have teachers had sufficient input? Have community members who own our schools had sufficient input? Is trust being built between parents and educators? Have group processes and collaboration been used so stakeholders have a voice?
Parents, teachers, and community leaders, please ask these hard questions. Implore the board to take the time and define a process based on specific standards. This is no less than what educators are required to do.
CAROL COWGILL
Grand Junction
I know extremism when I see it
Michael Higgins questioned what Restore the Balance calls “extremism,” then went on a nonsensical rant that sounded pretty lopsided to me. I am neither a founder nor leader of RTB, but I’d like to respond.
As a judge once said about pornography, “I don’t know what the definition is, but I know it when I see it.” Same with extremism. Let’s start with Tina Peters. Other than her incompetence at losing ballots in a ballot box near her office, and recording her husband’s property in her name on her last day to have Power of Attorney over the property, her election denialism is extreme. She was the one responsible for ensuring a free and fair election. Yet she promoted the false, and in Mesa County’s case, completely unnecessary challenge to the system, considering all of her candidates won this county.
Fox News pretending to report news that they knew was false is extremist. Sure, the First Amendment guarantees the right to free speech, but news organizations have the ethical responsibility to report facts. The chairman and their talking heads knew they were pushing the lie about election fraud and joked about it. That is propaganda used for mind control. Just ask Putin.
Spinning the assaulters of the Capitol on Jan. 6 as peaceful tourists is rewriting history. Ignoring the violence on that day is willfully ignoring the truth and promoting lies. This is Russian style news. How was it possible that the National Guard, nor any other police jurisdiction, came to support the Capitol police? Who called all those people to the Capitol, and who told the other agencies to stand down? That was clearly an attack on our democracy — that is extremist. We all watched it in real time on television! Your eyes weren’t lying to you.
Republicans are encouraging extremist behavior by welcoming candidates who expose bizarre ideas with no basis in truth at all. Let’s Go Brandon stickers insult all of us. We cannot run the country on fake news. This is extreme partisanship by anyone’s definition.
What is not extremist is accepting defeat in an election and supporting a smooth transition. No patriotic American wants regime change by force. Anything else would be extreme.
BILL HELLER
Palisade