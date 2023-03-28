Please vote for your favorite roundabout sculpture
Please vote for your People’s Choice of our Grand Valley’s roundabout sculpture!
The photos of the Roundabout art were in Sunday’s, March 26, Sentinel. The Sentinel gave due credit to their two photographers, Scott Crabtree and Christopher Tomlinson, but should have also listed the sculptors who actually created the art.
Follow with me from the two Fruita Highway 340 roundabouts, by Jeff Bates to the Horizon Drive I-70 Roundabouts by Joseph Richter. Again the photos are in Sunday’s Sentinel, but if they’re your choice you already have a picture in your mind from your daily driving decisions.
(Fruita #1) Highway 340
“Ruby the Hiker” & “The Rider”
Repurposed metals
Jeff Bates, Fruita
(Fruita #2) Highway 340
“Jumbo the Horse” & “The Tractor”
Repurposed metals
Jeff Bates, Fruita
I-70 exit 24 Road
“Monoliths & Monuments”
Weather proof aluminum
Harlan Mosher, Fruita area
Redlands Roundabout
“Desert Bighorn Sheep”
Steel salvaged from cars
Pavia Justinian, Fruita
Park and Meander Drive
1st & Patterson, Walgreens & First Watch restaurant
“Sheep on a Hill”
Powder coated steel
Jim Dolan, Bozman, Montana
(HorizonDrive #1 & #2), & I-70
“Wild Horses”
Steel
Joseph Richter, Putney, Vermont
Vote at photos@gjsentinel.com. Select and number your top three roundabout sculptures. List the Roundabout or the “Title” and artist. It’s a People’s Choice, so it’s your criteria: Wayfinding (helps you realize where you are), you like the subject matter, you know and like the sculptor, or maybe it’s just a cool sculpture!
All sculptures are professionally made by deserving sculptors. Please Vote!
GARY HAUSCHULZ
Palisade
Roundabouts are not the place to display art
Art is wonderful to look at and contemplate. I Commend the creators of these pieces.
As to the locations for display, they are absolutely in the wrong place. These wonderful traffic circles are designed to be just that. Built for traffic control, not for stargazing in the middle of other moving vehicles, most of which are traveling too fast. They obstruct and distract sightlines necessary for safe passage around these stupid circles. Is there any place close to park so you could go look at them? Poor planning and execution.
Most people I know have observed the ever present debris fields that attest to this fact.
They should be removed to a better place where people, not drivers, can appreciate and enjoy them.
R SCHWEIZER
Grand Junction
Taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for cost of development
Some seem to equate being the number one producer of fossil fuels with being the number one of nations. If this were true both Russia and Saudi Arabia would be at the forefront. As we can see, both lag in economic diversity and their citizens lack the freedom we enjoy here in the USA. Going down the road to environmental destruction does not lead to better lives.
Government kowtowing to energy companies negatively affects all citizens. This Sunday’s editorial concerning orphan wells is a prime example of the results of the government adopting a hands off policy regarding development of energy resources. Yes, the oil and gas developers must post a bond for remediation of non producing wells, but the required bonds are but a fraction of the actual costs.
Before we jump on the bandwagon to ramp up more domestic production of fossil fuels, let’s address past issues. As stated in Jim Spehar’s editorial, “There is no ‘ fee’ lunch” be it real estate development or fossil fuel development. Taxpayers should not be on the hook for the costs of the impacts.
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
Tax preparers do a great job assisting people in filing
AARP tax preparers are the best asset to assist people filing income taxes. They were so informed and helpful to me this year. A big thankyou to each volunteer that participates in this much needed service.
JANE MCFARLAND
Palisade
Disappointed in commentary on proposed rec center
Hey Tim Foster and John Marshall, I appreciate that you have done a lot for the community. And I understand that there are good arguments for a rec center. But it is a big deal and there are good arguments against a Rec Center.
How does calling the opponents “jackasses” or “cynical ne’er do wells” help in the same column where you decry the “fraying of the fibers of civic connection?”
I am disappointed.
DAN THURLOW
Parker
Our future ‘pandemics’ are just beginning
Our people need to wake all the way up before we can claim to be woke. Being woke to national socialism that tries to impose an end to racism and sexism, or being woke to unbridled capitalism that wants to enforce the same parental rights for everyone isn’t very politically enlightened at all.
America today is like America during the pandemic, only just a little less rattled. Then, education was put on hold, criminal justice was put on hold, social life was put on hold. Today we are back to “normal,” but that normal is our pre-pandemic habit of backsliding into ignorance, lawlessness, and social isolation.
A few generations ago, kids actually learned something in school, society prevented and punished crime, and young people got married and had kids. Not so much anymore.
Given our lack of real wokeness, our recent public health crisis was just the first of others to come. Our educational pandemic is only in its early stages. Our justice pandemic is digging deeper roots yet. Our social pandemic is looking more and more like China’s. Our overall political pandemic is just heating up.
The framers of our constitution had the key. We need to study the history of our own laws before we can be truly woke. We need civics in a big way.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Why I choose to work with young people
On the same day as the Denver East High School shooting, I was wearing my preferred “Be Kind” shirt at my favorite metro-Denver “high needs” middle school. During the first passing period, a 7th grader pointed to it as a co-student who was being unfriendly to her.
That same day as a long-term substitute teacher at this assignment for almost six-perfect-attendance months, I sent a special “Thank you,” note home by a 7th-grader complimenting his parents for his consistent good manners.
Experiencing two older brothers getting murdered decades ago inspires me to crave involvement with our youth. Yesterday, my smartphone recorded 16,596 excited, joyful school “serving” steps. Please join 70.5-year-old “Mr. Mike,” you will love it.
MIKE SAWYER
Denver