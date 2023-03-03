Hospice provides life enriching care when you need it
Editor, your Feb. 23 editorial is indeed the "pearl of great price!" You have revealed to the general public what they need to know about hospice services, before they need the life enriching services hospice care provides. Thank you for writing this "pearl," "Hospice isn't the place you go to die." Hope West is our community hospice care provider. The sooner you learn of the magic (excellence beyond expectation) they provide, the more comfortable you will be in selecting hospice (Hope West) for the kind of care you'll need, when you need it.
Also, for many, you will have turned Jimmy Carter's eventual passing, from a grievous mourning, into his last great gift to the people he served as president, his legacy — showing us, by example, life enriching, comforting care, when you need it by hospice care.
RICH GREEN
Grand Junction
Can the federal government ever run out of money?
Of the many things I have never understood, one is money. Or specifically, money acquired and spent by our federal government. My question is simple — can the U.S. government ever run out of money? Will it at some point say what we’ve all had to say ourselves — sorry, but I just can’t afford that.
There’s an annual federal budget, but unlike my own, where money spent cannot exceed money available, our government always spends more than it has. It never says no. Billions for defense, green energy, Ukraine, social programs, illegal aliens and seemingly, for anything politicians want — it’s endless. Year after year, government makes up the difference between money spent and money collected from taxpayers in part by borrowing from willing lenders such as China. And then to pay the interest on these loans, it borrows even more.
What happens when lenders decide the risk of loaning more is too great or that they simply have no more to loan? Enter the federal reserve, which from all appearances can create money out of thin air, loan it to the government, and then be paid interest on that loan! How long can this shell game continue? What happens when 100% of taxes collected are needed to pay just interest on the national debt and no money is available for anything else, including our own defense?
If prosperity can be achieved by creating and spending an endless supply of money indefinitely, why not just give every citizen a printing press and let them create their own? The fallacy of that is obvious and yet is effectively underway right now. This problem increases every year; it never decreases. How can this end well?
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
Why we need to call out hate and racism when we see it
Gene Dreher’s letter on March 1, dealing with the creation of crafted terms being used to manipulate people is in part true. I myself try very hard to stay away from certain terms and “sound bites” because I know they are being used to rile people’s anger about one thing or another. I also know there are some terms that we need to shout out when we see them.
Dreher listed a lot of “buzz” words and said such words are used to manipulate the weak minded. He and I could discuss many of these crafted terms, but to say racism and hate are words used to mean “anything that I (the speaker) doesn’t like” is wrong. It is thoughts like this that allows the growth of racism and hate groups.
When we see hate and racism, we should call it out and stand up against it. Dreher says one side wants to manipulate everyone else. I say we are being manipulated by every side, including Dreher, and we have to put forth the work to understand what is happening and come to our own conclusion.
Dreher also said we wouldn’t research Alfred Korzibski and his field of general semantics because it would be too much like “work.” I think Dreher should do his own “work” and study what happens when people don’t call out hate and racism when they see it. If he put forth the effort, he would find far too many tragic examples of what happens when people remain silent.
It is a shame Dreher tries to use the same tactic he accuses others of using when in many cases those people are trying to create a better world and he is just trying to be funny.
KEVIN HARDY
Grand Junction
Supporting Ukraine has nothing to do with the disaster in East Palestine
Kevin McCarney’s letter of Feb. 27 could benefit from some serious fact checking. He stated that Transportation Secretary Buttigieg has not visited and has no plans to visit East Palestine. Not true. In fact, Secretary Buttigieg was in East Palestine on Thursday, Feb. 23, five days before his letter was published in the Sentinel. He also stated that “…the Biden Administration has barely had a response…” Not true again. In fact, the EPA and the NTSB, the first responders to accidents of this kind, were on the ground in East Palestine within hours of the crash and FEMA has already been coordinating with the state emergency operations center and other partners.
I’m sure the good people of East Palestine, Ohio would be happy to receive gifts of $100,000 from the federal government, but there are some serious problems with Kevin McCarney’s proposal.
In the first place, money from the Defense Department budget cannot be arbitrarily repurposed to deal in some way with a domestic disaster relief effort, so that $500 million would have to come out of some other federal bucket.
Even if such a transfer were feasible (which it is not), how would giving $100,000 to 500 individual homeowners do anything to prevent future accidents of this kind or clean up the air and water that the head of the EPA (a Democrat) and the Governor of Ohio (a Republican) have already said are safe to breathe and drink?
Comparing military assistance for Ukraine with our unfortunate experience in Vietnam is like comparing apples to oranges. If we had not invested lives and defense dollars in Vietnam, it would still be what it is today, a sovereign nation and a valued trading partner of the U.S. If Ukraine falls to Russia, it will cease to exist as a sovereign nation and a potential partner in the security of the free world as a member of the NATO alliance.
That $500,000,000 targeted for military assistance to Ukraine represents 0.00006% of the 2023 defense budget, or $6 out of every $100,000 we spend on our defense. C’mon, man! Isn’t helping the democratic good guys fight off an invasion by the authoritarian bad guys a good use of our defense budget spare change?
J. CRAIG HILL
Grand Junction
Trump should apologize for deregulating rail companies
The shameless and deceiving Donald Trump shows up in East Palestine, Ohio to visit and rail against the train derailment and subsequent environmental disaster there. However, Politico reports that "Trump’s administration withdrew an Obama-era proposal to require faster brakes on trains carrying highly flammable materials, ended regular rail safety audits of railroads, and mothballed a pending rule requiring freight trains to have at least two crew members. He also placed a veteran of the chemical industry in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency’s chemical safety office, where she made industry-friendly changes to how the agency studied health risks." And he got help from GOP members of Congress to accomplish this.
Trump and GOP politicians should be showing up in East Palestine to apologize for their deregulation of this industry, not criticizing the Biden administration! This is how the GOP operates. They pass legislation that makes us less safe and then they blame the other side when disasters happen. It's the same thing with guns. The GOP have passed legislation that has allowed 400 million guns in America, including military assault weapons, in the hands of ordinary citizens, and then somehow they have the gall to blame the Democrats for rampant crime and gun violence in America. The GOP hypocrisy is astounding! And we are all worse off for it.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
Aid to Ukraine?
On Feb. 9, Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) introduced the “Ukraine Fatigue” resolution that states “the United States must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine...” Our Colorado 3rd District Representative Lauren Boebert was one of 10 additional co-sponsors of this resolution along with other notable Republican far-right representatives Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. They seem to lack any understanding of history prior to our engagement in World War II; i.e., the lend-lease of military equipment to Britain that materially prevented Hilter’s army from invading England. Essentially, this is what the U.S. is providing Ukraine to prevent Putin’s army from overrunning this independent country and eventually threatening all of Europe.
It is good to know that the rest of Congress from both parties is supportive of the administration’s efforts to aid Ukraine and halt Putin’s anti-democracy agenda.
Of note, I was a registered Republican for the past four decades, but changed my affiliation after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
TIM CARLSON
Grand Junction
Working toward the true promise of America
My ancestor, Thomas Gage, came to America in 1629 from England for religious freedom as an indentured servant of Johnathan Winthrop the founder of Boston. Thomas was a slave for seven years to pay for his passage to America. So, 1619 that the Liberals point to as the year slavery started in America for Black Americans, however my ancestor was white and so if there are reparations to be made should my family also receive some of that money?
The truth and the fact is that the first slave owner in America was also Black. Did you ever read that in the history books? There were over 300 slave owners in America who were also Black. This is a historical fact. Slavery is a terrible inhumanity against other humans no doubt, but every race and every country in the world had some form of slavery, not just here in America.
We have come a long way to making this country a melting pot unlike has ever been seen in the history of the world. America is becoming the country our Founders envisioned that we are working towards the statement made “all people are created equal,” which is the true promise of America.
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction
What Republicans can take from the Democrats
It's not that the Republicans are inspired like their industrial ancestors. They may have exchanged their progressiveness for common sense. It begs the question about what their vision is beyond accountability, law and order, and justice. Just what do Republicans believe? Like traditional late night hosts, Sean Hannity now has an audience to stroke his ego, but what does he do when he runs out of people or ideas to pick on? He hasn't shown any enlightenment, despite his internship with Colmes.
In spite of their foibles, Democrats have a vision, but the wrong approach. The campaign strategy for 2024 was modeled by Donald Trump when he embarrassed Pete Buttigieg in his preemptive visit to East Palestine. Take a cue from Donald: visit and expose all the Democrat's failings in international flops with Russia and China, at the sea-shore with beached whales and dolphins, in the crime ridden inner cities, at the 80 billion dollar military abandonment in Afghanistan, etc., etc... not to mention “the disappearing borders.”
The first step in making the world a better place is to keep existing energies until they are eclipsed by new ones, and “don't put all your eggs in one basket.” Nature's first law is diversity, violate that and go extinct.
The ball is in the Republican's court. “Make the world a better place.” Fund biodegradable plastic substitutes, put reserve energy from solar and wind into “hydro-batteries” that generate renewable electricity, explore alternative power that is locked in water, ban all-electric cars in favor of independent hybrids that already exist, point out that the main source of CO2 is heating and cooling, go geothermal, note that in the last ten thousand years we are warming from the last ice age, duh, “global warming.” Above all, restore accountability.
We all have to thank the woke Democrats for at least bringing all these issues to our attention, even though their solutions are half-baked and endanger humanity. Republicans have been given a gift if they act.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction