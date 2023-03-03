Hospice provides life enriching care when you need it

Editor, your Feb. 23 editorial is indeed the "pearl of great price!" You have revealed to the general public what they need to know about hospice services, before they need the life enriching services hospice care provides. Thank you for writing this "pearl," "Hospice isn't the place you go to die." Hope West is our community hospice care provider. The sooner you learn of the magic (excellence beyond expectation) they provide, the more comfortable you will be in selecting hospice (Hope West) for the kind of care you'll need, when you need it.

Recommended for you