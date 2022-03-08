In response to Kearsley column
David Kearsley is again spreading his false, right-wing propaganda, but this time he was granted an entire opinion column in which to do so. Far from being a “hoax,” the special counsel’s investigation concluded that Russian interference in the 2016 election was “sweeping and systematic” and designed to help Donald Trump, which was also the determination of all U.S. intelligence agencies and the bipartisan congressional committee investigation.
The Mueller Report painstakingly detailed the scores of interactions between the Russians and the Trump campaign, which Trump and his minions then lied about and attempted to conceal. All of this is documented, so it’s ironic that Mr. Kearsley’s column is entitled “who do you trust for news?”
Joe Rogan would be surprised to learn he’s a liberal, given that he prides himself on his fierce independence. Regardless, there is no “government-encouraged censorship” of Rogan, as alleged by Kearsley. Rather, Neil Young and other artists are exercising their First Amendment rights to disassociate themselves from Spotify and its continued sponsorship of individuals, such as Rogan, who spread deadly misinformation. The government isn’t involved in this dispute, whatsoever.
COVID-19 was a new virus, one the world hadn’t seen before, and it has now mutated several times. As time has passed, our knowledge of the virus has increased, along with the guidance as to how best to fight it. No one instrument — be it vaccines, masks or social distancing — will eliminate the virus, just as seat belts, air bags and lower speed limits will not eliminate all traffic deaths. To suggest that Dr. Fauci or the CDC were “wrong” to encourage these things simply because they didn’t completely rid us of the virus is disingenuous and, yes, dangerous.
No one pushed “the pause button” on the First Amendment. If they had, we likely wouldn’t still have had a third of the population believing that vaccines are potentially worse than the virus itself (even though the unvaccinated are 97 times more likely to die from the virus than those who’ve been vaccinated) or folks still believing the 2020 election was somehow stolen from them, despite the complete lack of evidence.
Yes, Fox and Tucker Carlson have high ratings. Too many people trusting them to deliver factual information, however, contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection and to many hundreds of thousands of additional, unnecessary deaths.
I do agree with Mr. Kearsley about one thing. I’m grateful we have a local newspaper.
MATT DAYMON
Grand Junction
Slavery is a human problem
The history of slavery dates back to 6,800 B.C. in antient Mesoptamia, when slaves were captured on battlefields and force into slavery for life. Egypt in 2,575 B.C. did the same as well and in addition kept the entire Jewish religion in slavery. Athens in 550 B.C. had up to 30,000 slaves working their silver mines. The Angol Saxons when they invaded England enslaved the Britons. Japan held many slaves including Koreans during World War II. My own ancestor, Thomas Gage who came to America from England in 1629 was an indentured servant for 7 years to Johnathan Winthrop the founder of Boston.
Slavery has existed since the dawn of man and has been in every part of the world and by every nationality, not just white people in America. It was the Arabs and Spainards who captured and brought the slaves from Africa to America. Slavery is a human tragedy and the inhumanity to our fellow man and is the worst of our human nature.
The American Civil War from 1861 to 1865 in which 500,000 Americans, on both sides died was the only time in history that a war was fought by one group to free another held in bondage. The "Emancipation Proclamation" in 1862, Abraham Lincoln signed with the support of Frederick Douglas a freed slave and New York Times Editor Henry Jarvis Raymond (also my ancestor) to free the slaves which in turn allowed these black men to fight with the Union forces and help win the war.
With the passing of the 13th Amendment to "fully and finally free the black race from the horrors of slavery." So, you see that slavery is a human problem in which every race has played a part in and sadly has been the sadest story of the entire human race.
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction
Clean up our voter rolls
Colorado leads the USA in the percent of counties (40:64) with more than 100% of eligible voters registered to vote! Nationwide, there are 378 similar counties (totaling 2.5M registrations!). So, on Oct. 5, 2020, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit in federal court to force Sec. of State Jena Griswold to clean our voter rolls as per the 1993 National Voter Registration Act.
In 8 counties, more than 1:6 registrations belonged to an inactive voter. Failing to comply with list maintenance obligations injures lawfully registered voters, undermines our confidence in the system, discourages participation in the democratic process and instills the fear that our legitimate votes will be diluted. It’s a direct threat to free and fair elections when over half of Colorado counties have more people registered to vote than are eligible to register!
In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld a voter-roll cleanup program so other states complied. Why waste our money fighting a lawsuit when stubborn Pennsylvania and North Carolina lost, and Colorado will, too? Regardless of your political affiliation, if you want fair elections, encourage Jena Griswold to do what’s right.
NAT WEEKS
Buena Vista
Local party doesn’t even support Coram
Having been redistricted out of office, Senator Don Coram (R-Montrose), touting his ability to “reach across the aisle,” has announced his intention to oppose Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 3rd District. Strangely he has chosen to forgo the grass roots caucus process, opting instead to try to buy his way onto the primary ballot, disrespecting his hometown voters. Why spend $40,000 or more for contract petition gathers to entice the unwary voter to sign his petition “just to get him on the ballot”? The simple answer is he doesn’t have the support of his own party in Montrose that knows him best!
Last fall his party took him to task for being a prime sponsor on five suspicious Democratic school bills that he himself described as “crap bills.” On each of these, Coram was the only Senate Republican to vote “yea!”
Before being cajoled into signing his petition, voters should take a few moments to educate themselves and do their own background check on Coram. Check out corruptcoram.com to see the timeline of how he used his Senate seat to change our hemp laws, then invested in the hemp business. A gross conflict of interest? You decide!
You might also check justfacts.votesmart.org/candidate/key-votes/125548/don-coram/?p=5 to view his voting record and ratings on multiple issues, where he is listed as 63% liberal and only 38% conservative.
If his local party doesn’t support him in his quest, why should you even consider it?
DEE LAIRD
Montrose
Democrats, we need your help!
Coloradans deserve so much better than Lauren Boebert. The recent letters from Brenda Freeburn and Jeff Oster are spot on. Voting in June's Republican primary is the best way to nominate a candidate "not named Lauren Boebert."
Let's face the facts: whoever wins the Republican primary will most assuredly win November's election. Sorry Democrats, but with the latest redistricting, it would be surprising if someone who is not a Republican gets elected in our lifetime. Is that really so bad? It is if our current sad excuse for a congressional representative wins in November. Fortunately, all is not lost.
Registered Democrats can do their part by changing their party affiliation to "Unaffiliated," giving them the opportunity to cast their vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary. Opting for the Republican primary would provide a better chance to rid us of the far-right wingnut currently representing the 3rd District.
One more thing would certainly help: narrowing Republican contenders not named Boebert down to one. This would avoid primary rivals splintering the vote amongst themselves and improve our chances of excising this malignancy once and for all. While we’re at it, for added effect, Mesa County Democrats can help thwart conspiracy theorist Tina Peters from becoming Colorado’s next Secretary of State.
Afterall, Colorado's 3rd Congressional District deserves so much better.
DAVID MILLER
Grand Junction