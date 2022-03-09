Call out Trump for his support of Putin
"Everyone says that something must be done. This time it looks like it might be us." — Will Rogers
I am unwilling to sit idly by any longer while Trump and his ilk continue to display their treasonous behavior for the whole world to see. Tucker Carlson, Trump's mouthpiece, joined him recently to champion Putin's "genius" for his plan to invade Ukraine with overwhelming military force. Are you kidding me? How can we, regardless of political affiliation, stand around for Trump's full-frontal assault on our treasured and hard fought for democracy? While all the nations of the free world stand in condemnation of Putin's actions, Trump publicly sides with his dictator friend.
It's time for media to call out former President Trump in more explicit terms that leave no room for equivocation. Lest we forget the Jan. 6 insurrection, recall that Trump called on his loyalists to commit sedition: defined as "...the incitement of resistance or insurrection against lawful authority (i.e., U.S Congress)." The crime of betraying one's country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government isreason. A traitor is one who commits treason.
By his continued actions, words and admissions, Trump is a treasonous traitor and the media should not mince words in calling him out.
To the extent that his minions in elected government office continue to advocate for his lies, they too ought to be liable for treason. Unless the sacred oath of office they all swore to uphold (including Trump) is totally meaningless, they too are traitors.
The facts are the facts. Putting lipstick on the pig fails to disguise the pig. It is long past due for the media and the U.S. Department of Justice to stop dancing around the issues and indict Trump for his unapologetic treasonous, traitorous, criminal behavior.
The sooner the United States can bury the stench of Trump, the sooner we can reclaim some sense of honor and dignity for being proud Americans.
ELDON MCBRIDE
Palisade
Balance group needs to call out extremism on the left too
I commend the intentions of the “Restore the Balance” organization, which purportedly wants to restore reasonable discussion and compromise to what they view as a contentious political climate.
I suspect Tim Sarmo, Kirk Rider, Thea Chase and other longtime leaders are correct in surmising that there are more political moderates than there are far left or far right extremists. As one example, the number of registered Independents is rising in Colorado, and some members of the organization identify themselves as such. However, when they talk of the alleged danger of extremism, they talk only of the extremists in the Republican Party.
Sarmo identified 2016 as the year when the political system started to erode, seemingly targeting the Trump administration. The group also seems to be targeting supporters of Boebert and the newly elected District 51 School Board members. There’s nary a mention of the extremism on the left — from AOC, from violent protests or from those who defend the status quo in the public education system.
If this organization begins its efforts by locking out only extreme right-wing voices, I’m not sure they’re offering a wide net of ideas and points for discussion. I fear they run the risk of alienating the 30% of Americans who supported Trump at the end of his term, which was the lowest point of support he enjoyed, as well as a higher percentage of Mesa County voters who cast ballots for Trump. This seems to me like a contentious start to an effort that seeks to diffuse contention.
MICHAEL J. MORAN
Grand Junction
It’s clear which side Restore the Balance group leans to
The “Restore the Balance” group that has loosely organized itself into a force to battle extremism is concerning to me because it is so obvious which direction their supposedly “neutral” group leans.
I have known, or known of, most of the group’s organizers for many years and while I definitely value their perspective and opinions, please don’t camouflage their intent as anything more than a gentle, and not-so-subtle, nudge toward left-leaning politics. The article featured in the Daily Sentinel on Feb. 19, left little doubt as to where the group really stands.
Using the Jan. 6 protest at our nation’s capital as the only example of extremism and labeling it as an “insurrection” clearly shows where they stand. There was no mention of the hundreds of riots and extreme violence during the summers of 2020 and 2021 when fires burned in the streets of Portland, Seattle, Baltimore, Ferguson, Minneapolis, Kenosha, etc.
Rioters struck fear in the hearts of moderates across America as we watched in horror as people were attacked in the streets, businesses were burned or destroyed and our first responders were either attacked or prevented from giving aid to people crying out for help. People were injured and some died as a result of those “protests.”
Come on, guys, if you’re so concerned about the current divisiveness in America, at least acknowledge those events as another example of the extremism affecting our nation today.
I agree that we need to restore the balance and work to stop the craziness engulfing our country. But when your rhetoric includes statements like the one made by Tim Sarmo: “But eventually, I saw things start to erode. I don’t know when or where it started, but it certainly has accelerated since the 2016 election,” it’s pretty clear where you stand.
I frankly, have seen a much longer erosion — and erosion is, by definition, a much slower process than your statement recognizes. Tongue in cheek, I might even say the erosion began with the 2008 election — if I were to play politics with you on your terms. If we really want to restore the balance, as you purport, perhaps look a little deeper and further back in time and for goodness’ sake, don’t play the residents of the Grand Valley for fools.
We know your politics — we’ve seen you in action for years — and we can see through your thinly disguised veneer.
DEBORAH PARMAN Grand Junction
Balance means rejecting extremism on both sides
Forgive me for being the voice of cynicism, but here goes. I enjoyed the articles regarding the newly formed Restore the Balance coalition speaking out against extremism. Great concept! I respect the leaders mentioned and wish them success.
The blip on my alarm system was in their given examples of extremism. There was mention of the Jan. 6 insurrection and extremists who “talk about ‘freedom,’” usually a value held by the right wing. In all your coffee and beer meetings, was there any discussion about what constituted left wing extremism?
If the Jan. 6 fiasco was a right-wing extremist event, would you condemn the riots sparked by the George Floyd murder as left-wing extremism? If you admonish the right-wing politicians in support of the Capitol invasion, would you also rebuke the left-wing politicians (and media) who supported the violence? I didn’t catch that in the articles.
Being a moderate and disdaining extremism means rejecting our inbred tribalism where we condemn the sins of the other side but turn a blind eye to those of our own party. Watching hypocrisy in politics is what’s made me a cynic.
Consider a quote by one of the greatest moderates of our time, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., when he said, “…the doctrine of black supremacy is as dangerous as white supremacy. God is not interested merely in the freedom of black men and brown men and yellow men, but God is interested in the freedom of the whole human race, the creation of a society where all men will live together as brothers.”
I support party participation, but if we want to see the balance restored, we need to be as bold as Dr. King in showing no favoritism to either side when it comes to extremism. The true moderate believes that left-wing tyranny is as evil as right-wing tyranny and will say so.
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction