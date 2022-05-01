You are building us out of water!
You have to stop the uncontrolled growth in this valley. I can understand why everyone moved here for the quality of life. Those who have been here their whole lives remember what it was like.
Colorado, like all the west, is in a very serious drought. Every house built will use at least 3,000 gallons of water per month, for as long as that house stands. I do not know where this water will come from. Our elected leaders need to make decisions for the good of the valley, not for tax dollars or for senseless growth. Put a moratorium on water taps.
Another problem caused by growth is traffic congestion. Been on Patterson or Highway 50 south lately? Our roads are not capable of the amount of traffic caused by growth. Traffic congestion causes short tempers and aggressive drivers, which causes dangerous roads!
On our local news not long ago, one of our commissioners, Cody David, suggested a recycling program as our landfill is about maxed-out. We have been recycling for about 10 years voluntarily with Waste Management. There are about seven parking spaces in the lot. We have not had to wait for a space. That tells you what kind of participation there is voluntarily. To implement a recycling program and get people to participate the county and city will have to pay for it. More growth means more trash!
GALEN KOONTZ
Grand Junction
Jewish people are being attacked from one particular group
So, recently I read the whole newspaper, including the wonderful story about Bari Weiss who has said for years that Jewish people worldwide are family loving, decent human beings. Jewish people are being demonized more now than the last 30-40 years.
Wny is that we wonder? There are influencers throughout our social media sites that we all sometimes visit, who are not Jewish, yet freely regurgitate their hatred of Jews, the "deep state" and a guy named George Soros has been villainized repeatedly. The nexus of that hatred is coming from a tiny segment of my political party called the "Trumpers." Those who leach onto QAnon, spread nonsense about his election and have nothing good to say about our current president Biden under any circumstances.
This tiny segment of my GOP is loud, but they are shrinking thanks to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz. They do not belong in my party. Everything from Madison Cawthorn lying about going to orgies and cocaine snorting Republicans, to speaking at white supremacist rallies in Florida, shows us all who they really are. We reject them.
We live in a divided country now. There are those who think Donald Trump is a great former president. Maybe he was, maybe he wasn't. History books will decide his legacy, not me. So, David Kearsley, in response to your letter here in the newspaper today, everything you wrote is nothing more than a talking point regurgitated at us from the likes of Fox News or NewsMax. Both are quoted on Russian State TV now nightly in Moscow. I have watched some of those broadcasts and I am astounded that Americans would be willing to choose to support Russia after watching journalists from around the world witness 280 bodies from a mass grave in Bucha being unburied.
The one and only reason that Ukraine is holding its own right now, in their war with Russia, is because of the U.S. and our partners in Europe. President Zelensky of Ukraine is Jewish. We are watching in real time history unfolding in front of us now. If every American had bought a green vehicle or hybrid in the last 10 years, who would need Russia's oil anyway? Not us.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
What a strange system we have to pick candidates
Colorado's curious method of selecting candidates and defining political philosophy has been on full display this spring. On the Republican side, our county GOP assembly was apparently quite the show. The party of Bishop, Robb, Berry, Rowland, Mckinnis, etc. appears to have vanished in favor of being the party of the “Stand for the Constitution by Shredding It” crowd.
Qualifications and experience for local office are no longer a factor — adherence to the Big Lie and other conspiracy theories is the litmus test. Anyone else in the GOP is a “RINO.” And as for philosophy? The party “publicly denounces Democrats and the Democrat Party as communists.” And another proposed resolution supporting the “registration and regulation of journalism to protect against the Marxist agenda.” Really! And there is every chance that GOP candidates for statewide office, including governor and senate, could be Big Lie proponents.
On the Democrats' side, the method of choosing a candidate to attempt to unseat Lauren Boebert in the 3rd District has been an exercise in absurdity. In the district assembly (conducted not-very-well on Zoom), only one candidate qualified for the primary, meeting the 30% minimum to get on the ballot.
Sol Sandoval from Pueblo will top the ballot. She is a passionate and inspiring woman, and will run one heck of a campaign. But Donald Valdez, state representative and San Luis Valley rancher, perhaps the best bet to beat Boebert, failed to make it with 28.6% — five votes short out of 296 votes cast (in a district of over 750,000 people). Of course in our weird system, candidates can also petition onto the primary ballot — basically by hiring people to annoy you at the door of the supermarket or post office. As a result Sandoval will be joined on the ballot by a self-funding Aspen millionaire and the guy from Avon who seems more interested in getting Youtube likes for his excrement-barrage campaign video.
I don't know what a better system is, but geriatric caucus-goers (I'm one myself!) and petition drives definitely ain't the way!
ROBERT WEISS
Grand Junction
Why you should be paying attention to the Abrams Accords
Right in the middle of important worldwide news involving Ukraine and Russia, and the reluctance for NATO nations to physically react to the atrocities and the much bigger story to the media of people putting anti-Biden stickers on gas pumps, a very important historic real news event is happening.
Starting when Obama slammed the door on Syria when democratic forces were trying to bring down the oppressive regime of Assad, the Russians snuck in by the thousands through the back windows to gain the upper hand on the entire conflict.
This has brought about an amazing historic accord of real peace possibilities in the Mediterranean/Middle East called the Abraham Accords.
Started by Trump in 2020, now Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, have all signed a serious accord of trade and general peace with Israel! Believe it or not, people in that region are actually accepting each other's existence as neighbors.
With the current U.S. President being oblivious as to where these countries are on a map, all of these countries (with the Saudis thinking about taking part), are joining societies together to take advantage of Israel's "Iron Shield" for protection against dangerous, deranged leaders and their itchy red button fingers.
Since left leaning media would rather lynch their own grandmothers than admit that Trump started this enlightenment, we will hear very little of the Abraham Accords in the near future. It is something to pay attention to, however.
TIM MENGER
Whitewater
Democrats have lots of ideas for how Republicans should run their party
In reading the Friday, April 8, letters to the editor it seemed that Democrats want to give Republicans ideas on how to run their party.
Gene Dreher evidently wants to hang out in bars and talk politics as a way of selecting candidates. In Drehar’s “good old days” I guess it was the only place where people interacted with each other.
Jack Spinelli believes that extreme rhetoric will not bring in new voters to the Republican Party. I have not heard of some of the issues that Spinelli said were discussed/or voted on, but I am assuming that he must have been there at the caucus to have heard them. I will take him at his word. However, just to remind him, Democrats spent four years crying Russian collusion after 2016.
The best of all was Bill Hugenberg’s missive on Mesa’s perpetual propagandist David Kearsley. First, let me say that there are millions of people in this country that believe the 2020 election was rigged. I find it ironic that the people that are saying that 2020 was a perfect election screamed about the Russian collusion lie for four years.
As far as Jan. 6 goes, does it not bother anyone else that a relatively small group of people were able to breach the Capitol fairly easily without any firearms? Where were the Capitol Hill police?
The best of the whole missive was Hugenberg claiming that Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s Presidency lest doing so might jeopardize Trump’s reelection prospects so that Trump would have a freer hand in his second term. I believe that it was Obama that was caught saying that over a hot mic to Medvedev.
The understatement of the year, however, was Hugenberg’s claim that “Biden’s presidency has been imperfect,” but better than his predecessor. I guess Hugenberg is good with paying $4.00 per gallon of gas, with the inflation rate, on how we left Afghanistan or for what is happening on our southern border. As far as criminals go, let’s see where the Hunter Biden laptop takes the “Big Guy.”
MIKE HIGGINS
Grand Junction
What Republicans are hoping we all forget
Here is what radical Republicans intend to do about inflation. Talk about it. They think that will help us forget the giant tax breaks they give to big polluters increasing the wealth gap wherein the top 10% own two-thirds of the nation's wealth and 50% of us own 2% and the disparity is growing.
They think we are suckers for trickle down policies. They think we will forget the giant risk they take when they refuse to fund the government and default on our debt. They think we will forget 2008 when they brought us to the brink of a depression through an unregulated wall street. They think they can convince their base that all Democrats are child abusers, making Matt Gaetz invisible to us. They think they can use social issues like abortion to make us forget they are trying to make public education and healthcare profitable and not for every child. They think we will forget the cost and the loss of life by denying the validity of COVID vaccinations. They think we don’t see how they created an illegitimate Supreme Court by obstructing the nomination of Merrick Garland and installing Heritage Foundation puppets. They think we will forget that they have obstructed climate change mitigation and now we face the expensive consequences of drought, food security issues, fires and disease on our own.
Blocking Build Back Better is not about inflation, it is about a power grab at the expense of a livable future. They think we will forget they tried to overthrow our government by the people. They think we don’t see who owns them. Maybe they are right.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction