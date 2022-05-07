How to stop gun violence
I have no idea why states continue to allow violent criminals to ravage an innocent populace. It takes only one law to permanently solve this — free in 50. Commit a crime while in possession of a gun and go to prison for 50 years with no parole, no time off for good behavior and no conjugal visits through which to extend your gene pool. The math is simple: in at age 22, out at 72; in at 35, out at 85. Kill someone while committing a crime and remain in prison until your dead body is removed for burial. Very quickly, word would get out to those not yet locked up for 50 years to leave the gun at home. Those gone for 50 would not be available to commit another crime.
Instead, politicians want to debate locking up guns and not the criminals who use them. Guns do not pick themselves up, aim themselves at human beings and pull their own triggers. People do and only people who are criminals. This can be easily stopped almost overnight by removing the perpetrators from society. Can anyone give me a rational reason why it isn't being done?
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
Thank you for your hospitality
After having to delay one flight, my granddaughter, her husband and two year old daughter finally made it. They rented a car for the rather long drive to their friends' home. After spending a long weekend, and the granddaughter becoming ill, they returned to the airport to leave. After turning in their rental car and waiting for a three hour flight delay, their return flight was canceled.
It was now midnight, they were so tired, had no place to stay, were almost out of diapers, had already turned in the car and the airlines offered no assistance. A young couple along with Molly's parents were also there. They were aware of the plight and generously offered to take the family to her parents' home for the night. The airlines did give them a new car seat to use. Since there were six adults, one child and not enough room in the car, the husband of the young couple rode in the trunk. The granddaughter and husband were rather skeptical of all this generosity but so very thankful.
After spending a very comfortable night in a basement bedroom and enjoying a wonderful breakfast at their home, the father took them back to the airport for their flight out the next day, even stopping on the way to purchase more much needed diapers.
I don't know your name in Grand Junction but from a most grateful great-grandmother in Oro Valley, Arizona, I wanted to say thank you so very much for your kindness and hospitality! You restore our faith in the goodness of mankind. The kids arrived home exhausted, but singing the praises of the nice people they met when they were in a bind.
RETHEA BROWNING
Oro Valley, Arizona
I want to vote for the individual not the party
In reference to the letter regarding independent voters in Colorado, I would like to say that I also am registered as Unaffiliated. I was previously registered as a Democrat, but decided that I wanted the ability to vote for the individual, not a specific party.
I want to be able to vote for anyone other than the two women who are an embarrassment to our county and our district. I was surprised and offended that I was not allowed to put my signature on one of the polls being done for a candidate of each party in front of Walmart several months ago.
MARY O’BRIAN
Fruita
Teach a man to fish
All is well and good for the food-bank to receive large donations. It shouldn't be endemic.
The old adage, “Give a man a fish and he can eat for a day. Teach a man to fish and he can eat for a lifetime,” is what America strives for. Unfortunately we are in hard times with no rosy future and this will increase our dependence on “the man.” Inflation, war and the destruction of food processing facilities will stop any chance to become “fishermen.”
We should protect this way of life that has made America great. That's no hyperbole. Stop the “easier to be ignorant” policies the Democrats are making permanent. Thank those who fill the gap in the meantime.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Biden is making progress on climate
The April 23 edition of News+ included a small article titled “Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day.” News+ reported Biden had “no new law to sign…” You’d think the Biden administration hadn’t made any climate progress. Passing new laws to affect climate progress is very difficult with a 50-50 Senate given one of the D’s in the Senate, Joe Manchin, is the largest single recipient of fossil fuel company contributions. All the R’s in the Senate are hostile to reducing our impact on the warming climate. The fact is Biden and the Democrats have made significant progress in spite of this opposition. Laws have been passed and work is underway, but it will take time to see the results. These things do not come to full fruition within the two-year election cycle.
News+ missed the report about the Biden administration being ahead of schedule on its plan to permit over 25GW of solar, onshore wind and geothermal energy on public lands by 2025. Biden is aggressively embracing offshore wind along with the jobs it will create. The Biden administration approved $3B for US EV battery manufacturing and recycling. In late March, Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to boost EV and battery mineral production. The Department of Energy is working on the “Circular Solar Economy,” an effort to plan for recycling and reuse of batteries and PV panels. Biden revised fuel economy standards to lower driving costs and climate change.
The recent bipartisan infrastructure bill Biden signed included: $3.4 billion for weatherization assistance, $3 billion for Smart Grid Investment, $7 billion for electric vehicle charging stations, $5 billion for purchase of electric school buses. There is much more, though not enough, in this bill.
Much is made of Biden’s low approval polling. To people dissatisfied with climate progress, I say I agree, we should be moving faster to address CO2 emissions. However, Biden is doing orders of magnitude more work in that area than any GOP politicians propose. Remember, the previous administration called global warming a hoax. Does anybody really believe today’s GOP would take global warming more seriously? Biden has made a very creditable start given the uniform GOP opposition. Punishing Biden and the Democrats in the midterms will only slow climate progress more. Our problems require sustained work over decades.
JOSEPH MCGILL
Cedaredge