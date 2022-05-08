Thoughts on fixing the tax code
I’m a CPA who has been preparing income tax returns for over 45 years. When I read Sunday’s editorial “Gov. Polis’ fixes for the U.S. tax code,” I had several thoughts I’d like to share. When I first began to practice, I used to ask new clients, “I presume you want to legally pay the least amount of tax.” The response was usually something like, “Well, duh.”
It’s clear that no one wants to pay a penny more than they must and, given a choice, they’d rather have someone else pay. That’s especially true when ProPublica releases an analysis that shows that some of the wealthiest Americans don’t pay their fair share.
I have two significant issues with the ProPublica analysis. The first is that they somehow obtained and perhaps paid for “leaked” information about some individual’s income tax returns. I find that appalling. When I file my return or my clients’ returns with the IRS, I expect that information to remain protected and confidential. The IRS certainly puts the onus on practitioners to protect client information. For ProPublica to obtain and use that information is, in my opinion, despicable.
The second issue is that ProPublica’s analysis computed tax rates not on income but on “wealth growth.” In simple terms, if you took the value of everything you own, less whatever you owe at the beginning of the year, and subtracted that from the same at the end of the year, that’s your income. As a simple example, if you have a home worth $250,000 and a mortgage of $50,000 at the beginning of the year ($200,000 net) and the home was worth $300,000 and the mortgage had been paid down to $40,000 ($260,000 net), your income for the year would be $60,000 ($260,000-$200,000) using ProPublica’s “wealth growth” methodology even though you didn’t receive any money.
The analysis presented in the editorial, compared “effective tax rates” computed for the wealthy via the “wealth growth” methodology whereas that was compared to “average effective income tax rates…” as computed under the tax code. This is clearly apples and oranges, but it makes for good press and political rhetoric.
Tax law is statutory law, which is to say, it’s what’s written, not what’s fair or what it ought to be. Oversimplified, everything you receive of value is taxable (unless it’s specifically excluded) and only those things allowed are deductible. You’re not allowed to pick and choose. When you shout that everyone should pay their fair share, consider whether you’ve reported all your tips, things you sold or work you did for cash. Did all that make it to your income tax return?
Finally, to the Governor’s suggestions, he’s already benefited from the tax law, so he’s willing to advocate for a change now. One can always voluntarily pay additional taxes, would he be willing to go back and pay at ordinary rates rather than capital gains rates? Me neither.
DREW ARMSTRONG
Palisade
Unaffiliated Voters will send Boebert packing
Unaffiliated voters can, and we think will, make all the difference in Colorado's Third Congressional District, “our district” here on the Western Slope. When Democrats in Mesa County join a growing movement to switch to Unaffiliated and vote for Don Coram in the Republican Primary on June 28 to defeat Lauren Boebert, we will find that doing the right thing has never been so easy — no more than one minute required.
Go to sos.state.co.us, find Elections and Voting, find Election Information, find My Registration and click Unaffiliated. You will then get ballots for both the Democratic and Republican primaries. Choose Republican.
A bonus? Once Unaffiliated, we can also vote Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, running for Colorado Secretary of State, off November’s general election ballot.
Why the urgency? Put all the newspapers from all the cities, towns, every nook and cranny together, and adequate space still would not exist to accommodate a full explanation.
The point is the latest trend for the more extreme right wing of the Republican party, in its effort to portray that party as the party of parental rights, is to damn Democrats as “groomers” and “pedophiles” — accusations so clearly ridiculous one would think (wouldn’t one?) that only a fool could possibly believe them — is a trend that demands constant, vigorous and straightforward attention. Voting one of that group’s most vicious and shameless leaders out of office is the easiest, quickest and most far-reaching approach toward a return to some form of decency in national discourse and lawmaking behavior. And We The People can actually accomplish it!
What’s left of our still-livable world will be forever grateful.
And in November, Unaffiliateds, like citizens from any party, will be able to vote for whomever they want to, Democrat, Republican — whomever. It’s the American way. What could be better?
SUSAN and MIKE RITCHEY
Gunnison
Disinformation tsar similar to soviet propaganda
I hope we all feel more comfortable that since Twitter may now allow conservative, as well as liberal views, our fearless leader Joe Biden now has a “Disinformation Tsar” to protect us from “disinformation.” Sounds similar to Soviet news services, such as Tass or Provda. For those too young to remember, Tass and Provda are news agencies started in the Soviet Union to tell the views of the Communist Party. Kind of like the fox watching the hen house.
If the Fourth Estate (media) did their job in telling the truth, instead of their personal views and opinion, we wouldn’t need to have our socialist government to tell us their “version of truth.” The job of the media is to keep an eye on the government and tell the reader (or viewer) the real truth. Media should not be partisan. What happened to pure journalism?
Earth to Joe Biden. Seems it would be more suitable to have that “Tsar” not be one to have spread some of the biggest political lies of the last 5 to 7 years if we are to believe what they say.
EDWARD MORELAND
Montrose