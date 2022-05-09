Questions for Rep. Boebert
Congresswoman Boebert, I am one of your constituents in Colorado’s Third Congressional District. Primary elections are scheduled for June 28 and general elections are November 8. For people to make an informed choice for whom to vote for please answer a few questions.
How would you characterize the event at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021? Was it a riot, insurrection, coup attempt or the legitimate political expression of patriotic Americans?
Do you believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump?
If yes, what evidence can you cite that supports that opinion?
On Jan. 6, 2021 you tweeted “Today is 1776.” Were you advocating for an armed rebellion against the government of the United States? Please explain.
Do you support the Jan. 6 select committee investigation into the events of that day?
Have you been interviewed by the select committee, and if not, will you voluntarily submit to questioning if the committee asks you to do so?
If your answer is you will not voluntarily submit to questioning, why not, and would you comply with a subpoena to do so?
According to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ aide Cassidy Hutchinson you attended “several” meetings with Meadows and others regarding the electoral vote count. What opinions did you express in those meetings?
Do you feel that Vice President Pence could have done something other than certify the Electoral College votes and on what grounds?
An internet search advises that your salary is $174,000 per year. Is this correct?
How much money does your congressional office receive in Members Representational Allowance (MRA)?
How much of the MRA do you take for personal expenses?
Congresswoman Boebert, please consider having a question and answer session with Colorado media to answer questions such as the above. Thank you for your time and attention. The members of your constituency will be greatly interested in your answers.
ED GIBBONS
Cedaredge
Black people want more police, not less
Thomas Sowell, a Black writer with integrity and intellect, has made many observances of today’s political elite. He points out that most Black people support voter ID and school choice. His research also shows that most Blacks oppose racial preferences in college admissions and oppose defunding the police.
The elites are opposed to these things due to their own self-serving agendas to keep their jobs and donations coming in. He points out that Black elites don’t represent most Black people. He said if you want to really know what Black people think, go to black neighborhoods and talk to the average Black American! By doing so you will find that most Black people want more cops on the streets and say we need more prisons, so that longer sentences can be given.
In a Gallup poll in 2020, 81% of Black people nationwide said they wanted more police presence in their neighborhoods. These are all facts Sowell pointed out in some of his recent research. However, not many scholars, unlike himself, have the guts to point out these truths as when they do, they are then labeled racist.
The elite left needs to listen to the Black population so as to help them overcome the ingrained false info that keeps the Blacks struggling!
RON SHERMAN
Grand Junction
Better to bypass some letters
The letter from Bob Washington, in the Daily Sentinel on April 29 caught my eye. I have six grandchildren and am a lover of children. I expected to find some morsels of wisdom, concern and love for the little ones that walk among us. Much to my surprise, Washington's letter was more concerned about his rights as a driver.
After finishing the letter, I realized that he is very jealous of gun owners. They are now the killers of children and not his group the drivers. Truthfully, I would have done better to bypass this letter.
KATHY RICHARDSoN
Johnstown