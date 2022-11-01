Hate and distrust shouldn’t be the first response in politics
I would like to comment on Ruth Ehlers' letter in a recent Sentinel.
Ehlers distributed her political beliefs in my sub division. She left her email address for questions, but when I tried to reply it was blocked. Her comment inthe paper was pretty much what the information she left said.
To quote:
1. You must vote on Nov. 8.
2. You should vote for every Republican candidate on your ballot.
3. You should NOT vote for any Democrat candidate on your ballot.
If you do that, we will have a chance to save our country from a future under a socialist government that controls all aspects of our lives.
This election is critically important. It will determine whether a free America continues to exist… or not.
This was what I had hoped to say:
Ladies, I feel as strongly about my political beliefs as you obviously do. Rather than vote the color, R or D, I think it would be better to vote for the person who can represent us. If you watched any of the Jan. 6 committee investigations, you will know just how close we came to really losing what we have. I know I can't change how you feel, nor could you change how I feel. So be sure to vote and let's hope for what's best for our country.
I believe in the principles of “Restore the Balance.” I put my name to it. I know many of the people that created it and it really doesn’t matter what party they are affiliated with. It matters that they are good people. The effort is to restore a balance, where hate and distrust isn’t the first response. Bernie Beuscher has put his name to Restore the Balance and has served this county and state, and by doing that, the nation. I count him as a friend. His wish a long time ago was to get back to the business of representing Mesa County in a civil way of disagreement and still keeping friendships and respect for one another.
PENNY CREASY
Grand Junction
Why I support Kevin Kuns for House District 58
I’m writing to support Kevin Kuns in his bid to be our state House District 58 representative. As a former Gunnison County Commissioner, I know what it takes to listen, collaborate with others, and make decisions for the good of the public.
Kevin’s background in ranching, as a businessperson recruiting national restaurant managers, and in public education have given him the skills to tackle all the challenges to be solved by our state. He is not a one issue person.
Perhaps most importantly, as a Western Slope Democrat, Kevin cares about all those who live in the district. He is beholden to no ideology or group, and genuinely wants to improve the lives and protect the freedoms which we now enjoy, but which are also being threatened. Kevin cares about us and being our representative would be his full-time job.
I believe in his campaign slogan, “Freedom for all,” and encourage your readers to vote for Kevin Kuns as our House District 58 representative.
JIM STARR
Crested Butte
Lifetime senators are bad for democracy
Utah voters and voters in many states are faced with a choice in 2022. Do we want to return the incumbent to the Senate for what will likely be a lifetime of knee-jerk re-elections? Or should we break the cycle of forevermore dependence upon a single leader in each of the Senatorial political positions? Should the states want one or two individuals to make national public decisions for all of their people ‘til death do us part?
Lifetime election of senators is as good for democracy as lifetime leadership of presidents, not at all. Famous democracies like Rome and Athens put their senators out to pasture and brought new ones in, and we should be doing the same.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
GOP plans would be bad for the economy and hurt seniors
As a senior citizen, I’d like to address my fellow senior citizens concerning the upcoming midterms. Perhaps it’s time to consider, albeit selfishly, the consequences of your vote. Certain members of a certain party have made it clear that should they become the ruling party in the senate and house, you can expect radical changes. Numerous candidates have told us that Social Security and Medicare cuts are on the table. As well as tax cuts for the wealthy. Let’s deal with that one first.
Numerous studies have concluded that the last 50 years of “trickle-down economics” has done nothing but increase the wealth gap of the upper 20%. The International Monetary Fund stated this: The IMF report, authored by five economists, presents a scathing rejection of the trickle-down approach, arguing that the monetary philosophy has been used as a justification for growing income inequality over the past several decades. "Income distribution matters for growth," they write. "Specifically, if the income share of the top 20% increases, then GDP growth actually declined over the medium term, suggesting that the benefits do not trickle down."
From the London School of Economics: Dr. Hope, Visiting Fellow at LSE’s International Inequalities Institute and Lecturer in Political Economy at King’s College London, said: “Our research shows that the economic case for keeping taxes on the rich low is weak. Major tax cuts for the rich since the 1980s have increased income inequality, with all the problems that brings, without any offsetting gains in economic performance.”
Regarding Social Security and Medicare, numerous GOP candidates have stated that they will strongly consider reducing or eliminating those benefits. Look it up. Our representative in the 3rd district stated at CPAC "We're here to tell government we don't want your benefits. We don't want your welfare."
Bloomberg Government published a striking report sketching out GOP officials’ plans to work around a veto threat and force Biden to accept cuts to the popular social insurance programs.
Think about what affect these policies may have on your life, and your children and grandchildren. Really, think about it!
CRAIG S. CHISESI
Rifle
Why it is so important to vote in the midterm election
I encourage each of you to vote if you haven’t already. This is an opportunity for your voice to be heard.
Colorado now has the highest inflation rate in the nation. We are at an all time low for diesel fuel supply — it is estimated only a 25 day supply left — which is used in nearly every transport for food and goods and many heating sources in the USA. We are allowing evil to take over our schools and influence our children negatively. Drugs are rampant and nothing is being done to protect our borders.
President Biden is so incapable of doing his job that if he were a CEO for any company the board and stockholders would have him removed. If he was your grandfather you would be charged with elder abuse for allowing someone with his limited capacity to be put in these compromising positions.
This is your chance to stop this liberal insanity with your vote.
I challenge each of you to step up and save America and preserve our constitution.
Vote!
BETTINA MAGAS
Craig