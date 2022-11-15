Get your facts correct on housing!
Scott Beilfuss’s letter of Nov. 4 was certainly passionate — but he needs to be careful to get his facts correct before making blanket statements. I was in attendance, as was Scott, at the city council planning workshop on affordable housing where funding options were discussed. Here is what was actually said:
Using marijuana tax revenue for affordable housing — Councilmember Taggart as well as other councilors discussed the possible allocation of .75% of the marijuana sales tax presently allocated to economic development and capital to support affordable housing — not the excise portion of the tax which is allocated to recreation.
Short Term Rentals — I was a member of the planning commission when the ordinance on short term rental licensing was written. Everyone knows there are more rentals unregistered than those actually paying the existing tax — I do agree that if more rental property owners were actually registered and paying taxes more funds might be available. I don’t agree that creating a tax structure 8% or more higher than neighboring cities is the right solution.
Development Fee’s — As a planning commissioner I spent over a year working with the council to bring our development fees more into line with costs. The comparable cities Scott cites aren’t on the western slope or in Mesa County — our fees are higher than other cities in our area. His suggestion that the developers and the chamber are acting to block affordable housing is untrue. There were local developers in that same meeting asking questions and trying to help the city work towards a sensible strategy.
I was also part of the recent ARPA committee that recommended to council that up to 3 million dollars of those funds be allocated to affordable housing — and I’m an old white guy as well!
Affordable housing in Grand Junction is critical to our future as a community. It is a complex issue that requires careful work and creative planning. In my work with HomewardBound I see the need every single day. We can disagree on how to solve it, but Scott owes it to the community to get his facts straight, not badmouth people looking at creative ways to solve the problem.
BILL WADE
Grand Junction
A reality check on Republican message
Recent letters brag how Republicans want a less intrusive government. Reality says they want to control women’s bodies, tell us what we can read and who we can love.
Republicans blame Democrats for Georgia losing the Baseball All Star game. Reality shows Georgia’s restrictive voting requirements, and almost total abortion ban was offensive to main stream Americans.
Republicans think Democrats are pushing high gas prices. Real cause for high gas prices is the greed of the major oil companies.
Let’s talk about party ideals. Republicans want total ban on abortion, gut Social Security, tear down Democracy and enable even more gun violence. Democrats want to secure reproductive rights, protect social security and medicare, secure our Democracy, and ban civilian use of weapons of war.
Yes our country is divided, but we are better off than we were two years ago. Divisions will heal. Two years ago we were storing COVID bodies in portable morgues and giving trillions of our hard earned tax dollars to billionaires. Today our economy is strong and growing and the future looks great.
SYLVESTER SLOWIK
Grand Junction
Get out of the bubble and stick to the facts
Mr. Moreland's Friday letter begs a response. His utopian view of the Republican party is not what I see at ground level.
If Republicans want a less intrusive government, why are they forcing women to continue unwanted pregnancies? Capital punishment, the ultimate intrusion, is supported by conservative states.
Less federal intrusion, or regulation, caused repeated financial crises. The crash of 1929 and Great Depression followed a decade of Republican free market dominance. Remember the S&L crisis under President Reagan? The 2007 financial meltdown and President Bush's Great Recession left newly elected President Obama to clean up the mess. It was President Bush's Treasury Secretary who drafted the TARP, another massive federal bailout. All of the above crisis resulted from "less intrusive government."
TABOR, drafted by a conservative who went to prison for tax evasion, holds back our economic growth. Look at what holding down tax has done to our roads. Handing out COVID stimulus checks started under Republicans.
Georgia lost the All-Star baseball game in response to Republican attempts to restrict non-white voter access. When the game boycotted Georgia in favor of Colorado, it chose a state with decent democratic ideals. Today's Georgia turnout is in spite of Republican efforts.
Don't blame high gas prices on green policy. Blame bloated profits by major oil companies and Putin's war. Today's inflation is a complex perfect storm of sanctions on Russia and China, supply chain hiccups, and pent up demand following two COVID years, with reduced production during the same period. Excel Energy stepped up closing coal burners because renewable electricity is cheaper.
Bail reform and crime rates are unrelated. Crime rates increased in both red and blue states. Saying Democrats want an open border is pure hyperbole.
Stick to the facts. Look beyond the Fox "news" bubble and sketchy websites.
BILL CONROD
Grand Junction
Third party candidates should have more access to the ballot
In the razor thin photo finish between the two (scratch that — five) candidates for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, no one has talked about the so-called "spoiler effect" or about how Secretary of State Jena Griswold has distorted election results through the suppression of independent candidates.
In 2019, newly elected Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold helped draft and lobbied for House Bill 1278, also known as the "Colorado Votes Act" or the "Independent Candidate Suppression Act." This broad package of election law changes was designed to expand voter access while denying independent candidates access to the ballot. Secretary of State Jena Griswold frequently says she wants everyone's voice to be heard, including unaffiliated voters. Yet, she backed legislation that vastly increased petition signature requirements for unaffiliated candidates to get on the ballot.
Consequently, most voters think there were two candidates for Colorado's hotly contested 3rd Congressional District, and not — in fact — five.
There were also three unaffiliated write-in candidates. Very few unaffiliated candidates have qualified for the ballot since extreme ballot access restrictions were enacted by Colorado Democratic Party state legislators in 2019. No candidates for statewide office have qualified for Colorado's general election ballot by petition since the "Colorado Votes Act" was passed.
In the race between Richard "Turtle" Tetu and hare-brained U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, the Turtle never came out of his shell to make it to the starting box. As the star of the animated film "Ape and Turtle Versus the Fire Monster" once said: "I don't know anything. I'm just learning." As Tetu told the Texas Tribune, he picked up the nickname Turtle "while tripping on acid with a friend."
Born to be conservative heavy crane operator and motorcycle enthusiast Marina Zimmerman didn't make it to the open road to rally for her Congressional campaign.
Third District voters didn't get to hear from coal miner's daughter Kristin Skowronski that a mine is a terrible thing to waste.
How many votes did Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch steal from Richard "Turtle" Tetu, Marina Zimmerman, and Kristin Skowronski with the aid of Jena Griswold? We'll never know.
In a political system that allowed everyone's voice to be heard, voters would have heard from all the candidates — not just those from the two establishment parties.
In the meantime, the Unity Party offers an open process for independent candidates to be nominated by assembly.
GARY SWING
Boulder
Thoughts about recent letters
I just read the letters portion. As a moderate independent with hopes for climate change that will help my great grandkids high on my list, I have an opinion about some entries.
Kearsley's letter says Biden shut down oil refineries. I have seen nothing that supports that, more done by oil producers to slow their output and raise prices at the pump! Kearsley seems to believe oil producers are doing a lot to make pollution by oil less intrusive to global climate change that is ruining our atmosphere. I see no facts to support that! Kearsley was a supporter of Trump but now he recognises Boebert having a challenge is because she supports Trump is a problem? I hope Kearsley can find some truth!
My other thought is about Prenzlow's statement at the banquet he addressed. I was not there and I am not in Prenzow's head, but I think from his other acts he was trying to be humorous not racial! He should have continued speech to recognise that idea. The result is that two members of that good organization are gone and a label is put on someone for an innocent act! I don't think I am wrong.
JERRY GASKINS
Paonia