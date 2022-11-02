TABOR is good for the citizens of Colorado

I want to thank the thousands of Mesa County and Colorado voters who passed the TABOR change to our constitution in the early 1990s (The Taxpayer Bill of Rights). Many of you and thousands of others in the state have received refunds from the State of Colorado, Mesa County, The Grand Valley Drainage District and other entities subject to TaBOR.There are more refunds to come! It is your money.