I want to thank the thousands of Mesa County and Colorado voters who passed the TABOR change to our constitution in the early 1990s (The Taxpayer Bill of Rights). Many of you and thousands of others in the state have received refunds from the State of Colorado, Mesa County, The Grand Valley Drainage District and other entities subject to TaBOR.There are more refunds to come! It is your money.
Opposition to putting governments on a budget, including frequently this newspaper, was overcome by you, your votes and common sense. Colorado and all those subject to TABOR survived, contrary to the predictions of those who opposed and still oppose TABOR.
We need a TABOR like change to our U.S. Constitution and federal term limits.
JOHN CROUCH
Grand Junction
Let’s keep perry will as representative for House District 57
Representative Perry Will has shown outstanding leadership representing House District 57. As a public health practitioner, working at the state and national level in cancer prevention and control, it is important to me that legislators represent their districts, while considering impact on statewide policy.
Representative Will has supported initiatives to help increase colorectal cancer screening, reduce barriers to care and to increase access to the insured as well as the medically underserved. Representative Will has pledged his continued support in the cancer prevention work and the need is even greater based on the impact of COVID-19 and delays in screening and care. In addition, Rep Will’s commitment to mental and behavioral health is exemplary.
As a native Coloradan from a rural community it is important to me that we have representation for policies that save lives, preserve livelihoods and also help maintain healthcare costs for all Coloradans. Representative Will has represented your district well with an ability to reach across party lines. We need Representative Will in our Colorado legislature.
ANDREA DWYER
Denver
Go America, continue to be great
I am so thankful for freedom rider Paul Revere, diplomat Benjamin Franklin, general George Washington, the costumed rebels who threw English tea into Boston harbor and all the others who helped and fought for American freedom in the 1770s. Our fight for independence from our unwelcome overseers needed help, Benjamin got lots of munitions from France, lucky us. We won, the English left us alone and now we are friends.
Now, it is our turn to support democracy and freedom. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine by supplying support and weapons of war. President Zelenskyy is their George Washington — both were outnumbered. George beat the English troops and they either sailed back to their king, were buried here or settled down here. Some of them didn't like their dictator king.
Go America, continue to be great.
TOM MOONEY
Aspen
Our economy will recover, our democracy may not
I read with interest Greg Rippy's opinion piece (Post Independent, Oct. 28) about unaffiliated voters. I am one of those voters and I vote in every election. I concur with Greg that the economy is in a downward swing. That said, I feel as an American, the much more pressing issue is the delusional and dangerous narrative former President Trump and his allies have been spewing since his loss in 2020.
The election has been scrutinized for fraud like no other election in American history and no voter fraud was found. There should be an extremely loud denouncement from everybody about this crazy theory. Instead, most Republicans embrace and repeat this nonsense. I don't remember ever hearing Rippy, whom I consider a friend, saying as much. We have a sheriff and county commissioners that fully back Representative Lauren Boebert in her campaign of mis-information from the 2020 election to the position that the church should rule the government.
The common thread I hear from Senator Mitch McConnel, Kevin McCarthy and all other Trump enablers is they will do anything to stay in power. Add to it the un-hinged call for violence against elected officials from both sides of the aisle and we have a very real threat to our democracy. Please consider this as you vote. The economy will recover, as it always has, but our democracy may not!