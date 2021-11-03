Despite all evidence, some still believe election lies
Lori Holly’s letter concerning alleged election fraud is illustrative of the problem created by a former President who refuses to accept his defeat.
Donald Trump told his followers that he couldn’t lose the election unless there was fraud and like other things he told them, they believed what he said. Despite the dismissal for lack of evidence of nearly 60 lawsuits challenging the results of the election, despite Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani admitting in court that he had no evidence of election fraud, despite numerous recounts in various states demonstrating that Trump lost, despite a so-called audit in Arizona by Trump’s hand-picked audit team also showing that Trump lost, despite the Trump Department of Justice announcing that it couldn’t find evidence of widespread election fraud and despite Trump’s cyber security head telling the country that this was the most secure election in history, people like Holly continue to believe in election fraud because Trump continues to tell them that it exists.
She bemoans the fact that the County Commissioners wouldn’t take action to support Tina Peters’ undocumented and unsupported claims of fraud. The commission practically begged Peters to present some evidence of fraud. She couldn’t and didn’t.
The My Pillow guy even held a fraud conference in which some evidence of fraud was supposed to be presented and the result was a big nada.
Why people continue to believe a former President who lost the house and the senate and a second term is a mystery to the rest of us who believe in reality. The one thing that Trump has been successful in is selling himself. His continued efforts to undermine our democratic system has become an epidemic virus.
I wish I knew of a vaccine that could save us. The truth doesn’t seem to work.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Common sense says there was no fraud in 2020 election
All I read in the papers and hear on the news is continued whining about the fraud in the 2020 election. It’s been almost a year, several recounts have been done, no fraud was discovered in any of them, including those in conservative states.
When will they let go of all the conspiracy theories and drivel about the Big Lie? It is so tiring and nauseating to continue to have their ignorance and stupidity headlined in the papers and on the news every day.
Checking the results of the election on the NPR website, Biden won by 7 million votes. The Republicans gained 10 seats in the house, many more than expected. The Republicans didn’t maintain their majority in the senate, but the Democrats only gained three seats, which didn’t give them a majority other than Vice President Harris’s vote. The Republicans instigating the filibuster puts a damper on everything the Democrats want to accomplish.
My question is: If the ballots were altered, changed, destroyed, miscounted or in general fraudulently handled, why then did the Republicans gain seats in the house and retain so many incumbents? If the Democrats had truly messed with the voting machines and ballots for president, why didn’t they also mess with the same machines and ballots to make sure the Democrats won the majority in the senate and gained more votes in the house? Common sense tells me that no fraud was committed.
To alter the votes of 7 million voters to put Biden in the White House would have been a monumental task and would have required fraud in several cities across the country. Just not possible. Only a fool would think it could be done.
HOLLY VON HELMS
Montrose
How long will people continue to believe election lies?
We received our ballots in the mail on Saturday, Oct. 9, and dutifully filled them out after reviewing the issues. On Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, I drove to the ballot drop box to drop them off, but not without some trepidation as our disgraced clerk had spent time the previous day spouting more of the Big Lie promoted by our former president.
How long can these people continue to spout these falsehoods after so-called forensic audits showed no fraud? In fact, more legitimate votes for President Joe Biden than the other guy.
The Kool Aid that these folks drank seems to have a longer-lasting effect than the best Russian propaganda. Putin must be rubbing his hands with glee as the threat to our democratic system of government continues to grow.
If Peters is fundraising off this debacle, she should be obligated to reimburse the county (we taxpayers) for all the costs incurred by her malfeasance. By the way, what will the final figure be for replacing voting equipment, paying costs for staff and the permanent stain on Mesa County's reputation?
The fact that she continues to be paid is a further injustice. Are we living in an alternate universe where the truth no longer matters?
PETER ROBINSON
Grand Junction
Is it safe to assume Peters salary would be reduced?
Given that the judge has ruled that Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley are unable or unwilling to properly manage elections in Mesa County, and given that Mesa County residents are paying Sheila Reiner and Wayne Williams to perform these same election duties, may I safely assume that salaries will be reduced for Peters and Knisley in an amount equal to the compensation being paid to Reiner and Williams?
CINDY ROBBINS
Grand Junction
Investigators have more work to do in Peters case
Readers wondering why Tina Peters has not been indicted yet should recall the words of Sir Walter Scott, “Oh what a tangled web we weave/When first we practice to deceive” (1808). Apparently, the “tangled web” that began with Donald Trump’s and Peters’ lies involves a broader conspiracy than first met the eye.
Criminal conspiracy entails two or more persons agreeing (expressly or impliedly) to
break the law and take some overt action in furtherance of that agreement, and is itself a crime under both state and federal law (whether or not an attempt is actually undertaken or successful).
Last week’s Order from Judge Robison identified at least four locals – Peters, her Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisely, former Elections Manager Sandra Brown and “consultant” Gerald Wood (and possibly his wife Wendi) – as having apparently agreed to breach the security of Mesa County’s election system, and described their respective overt acts.
Previously, Charles Ashby reported that Peters flew to South Dakota on a plane provided by “My Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell, accompanied by “Jacqueline Anderson, vice chairwoman of the Mesa County Republican Party, her husband Duke Everest,and Sherronna Bishop, a one-time campaign manager to now U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert,” thereby potentially implicating them (and possibly Boebert herself) in Peters’ conspiracy (“Peters used tax dollars to pay for South Dakota flight”, Aug. 22).
As reported last month in the Colorado Times Recorder, a Jan. 22 email from election fraudster Joe Oltmann to Trump’s “Kraken” attorney Sidney Powell bragged that Peters was not the only Colorado Clerk engaged “in gaining access to the Dominion systems under the radar.”
Thus, local, state and federal investigators obviously have more work to do before finalizing any criminal charges.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Thiessen helping spread fear and chaos at school boards
Once again, The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen is continuing to lend legitimacy to the alt-right’s efforts to spread fear and chaos across the USA. In his Oct. 14 piece, Thiessen claims “Democrats have declared war on ‘school board moms.’”
In reality, this is advancing the tried-and-true Republican method of fear mongering. This has proven effective for decades in diverting attention from real issues to encourage divisiveness. The alt-right has now latched onto this method to encourage threats and violence against those who don’t support their political agenda. And to make money from those who do.
The alt-right is attacking school boards all across the country, not just here on Colorado’s Western Slope. They see school boards as easy targets to increase their ability to spread misinformation and gain inroads to further infiltrate local governments.
The shouting matches inflicted against school boards are intended to distract and disrupt the education process.
Most school board members are reasonably capable individuals genuinely interested in improving education for all. They are willing to volunteer the time and effort to understand local issues and concerns and work within budgets. Some, of course, are more effective than others. Unfortunately, these scare tactics are already driving many of the best to leave boards or not consider running at all. This provides openings for those with political agendas to take their place.
I encourage all citizens to disregard the shouting.
DAVID GERHART
Hotchkiss