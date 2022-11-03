Article was wrong, we did have a diaper bank already
In regard to the article in a recent Sentinel "First diaper bank opens on Western Slope,” only by the slimmest of logic would that be considered accurate at all.
For almost eight years there has been the Diaper Depot, located in the First United Methodist Church on 5th and White Avenue. It is most ably and passionately run by Anna Aleksa, along with her loyal volunteers. It is now located at 519 Grand Avenue, just behind the church. They are open the first and third Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and provide diapers, pull-ups, wipes and creams to families who need this.
They recently moved into that space and had a grand re-opening, with many local agencies partnering, including Marillac Health, Hilltop, Community Food Bank and Alpine Bank, among others. Currently the Diaper Depot distributes diapers for free to over 160 local families, twice a month.
Food Bank of the Rockies and WeeCycle are to be commended for opening another source for diapers, as the need is great and growing in the Valley. For the Sentinel staff writers to assume they are the first and only because someone told them that is just lazy reporting. The article was apparently written entirely from the press release that Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope submitted to the Sentinel.
I would like to see those who have worked hard with the Diaper Depot, to expand it, volunteer for it and serve a serious need for the families here in the Valley, to receive their due recognition. And for the record to be set straight.
AMY GMESIOS
Grand Junction
Lauren Boebert has done wonderful things for this district
I felt the need to write a letter to the editor to encourage people to realize what wonderful things Lauren Boebert has done in such a short time as our Representative.
According to Lauren’s January 2022 newsletter, in her first her first year as congresswoman she made 20,168 calls, authored 17 Bills, 153 Legislative Amendments, seven resolutions filed, $77.5 million in federal grants benefiting the 3rd Congressional District, 62 mobile office hours, $403,529.12 in benefits returned to constituents, 21,304 letters to constituents, 15 nominations to the U.S. Service Academies, 466 meetings with constituents, 655 cases worked for constituents.
These numbers provide a snapshot of all the work she has done for Colorado. It is impossible to adequately capture all the great things that transpired this year including helping veterans receive proper care, assisting seniors with Medicare issues, nominating Colorado’s brightest to our prestigious service academies.
While in office, Boebert fought for better access to quality medical care and secured $1.74 billion in funding for Community Health Centers, eight of which are in her district.
Boebert also worked to allocate $48 million to the U.S. Forest Service. These funds are important and will help mitigate the state’s wildfire hazards. It’s a legislative win that will help the U.S. Forest Service “prevent wildfires and responsibly manage our forests.”
She has also worked to allocate $10 million in funding for the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Indian Irrigation Fund. Unbeknownst to most people, this legislation helps provide irrigation to the Southern Ute Native Americans. She also voted to secure $515 million to help fund law enforcement, firefighters, education and other community efforts through the Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program.
The opposition uses Boebert’s life experience from 16 years ago in a negative fashion. Boebert is the first mom to represent Colorado’s 3rd District. We should pride ourselves on these successes and her passion to represent all Coloradans.
DEBORAH BOERNER
Ridgway
We cannot take two more years of these failed policies
The people who shut down your businesses and your jobs are now asking you to reelect them so they can keep their jobs. The government that discouraged simple, safe and inexpensive medications for COVID, instead putting people in hospitals when they could no longer breathe, wants your vote.
Are you better off now than when Biden took office? I’m sure not. Gas is high, food is high. All costs are going up. Inflation is at a 41-year high. Retirement funds have lost money. Crime is up because progressive Attorneys General are letting criminals go free. Today, crime often pays.
Children in school, cadets in military academies, soldiers and others are being indoctrinated with “woke curricula” teaching them that whites are evil, government systems are racist and that the country must be deconstructed to be reconstructed under “woke” policies. Many children, starting in kindergarten, are being taught that gender is fluid and that they might be in the wrong body. Surgeries and drugs to change gender appearance are being offered to minors.
On his first day in office, President Biden ended construction on the border wall. Now we are paying to feed, clothe, house, educate, medicate and transport millions (an estimated 5 million in two years) of illegal aliens. (Do you get all these freebies?) Tons of illegal drugs cross our southern border. Fentanyl, now often resembling kids’ candy, is easily available. Representative Boebert is right: fentanyl, created and spread by China through Mexico, is a weapon of mass destruction, contributing heavily to the 100,000 overdoses/year in our country. The cartels are making billions from drugs, human trafficking and forced indentured slavery.
Even if you consider yourself to be Independent, Libertarian or Democrat, please vote Republican. The country cannot take another two years of these progressive policies.
DAWN ULLREY
Paonia
Frisch is a moderate in the mold of John Salazar
At a recent talk at the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt , Colorado 3rd Congressional District Representative Lauren Boebert revealed that both she and Donald Trump were anointed by God to lead America forward. This claim, while remarkable, is not unprecedented, however. On March 16, Iran’s President Mahmud Ahmadinejad stated that his successor has already been chosen by God. But I’m not aware of any American candidate other than Boebert who’s insisted that they were handpicked by the Almighty.
Boebert would like to impose her brand of Christianity on you, too, with its fierce opposition to abortion rights. Her rallying cry of “Freedom” stops at the womb.
I’m an unaffiliated voter who leans, but does not always vote Democratic. I grew up in a conservative family. In 1964 I beat the drum for Barry Goldwater. I voted for Ronald Reagan in 1980. I have more Republican friends and relatives than I can count. I understand the conservative point of view. But Lauren Boebert is not your daddy’s Republican. She does not work across the aisle, nor does she strive for compromise. Instead, she straps on her piece and rails against Nancy Pelosi, as the PAC money rolls in. Her strident rhetoric does nothing to bring together a nation divided.
If your mind’s not shut tight, you might take a look at Boebert’s Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, a pro-choice moderate in the mold of John Salazar, who held Boebert’s seat from 2004 until 2010. You can learn where Frisch stands on the issues at adamforcolorado.com. Then check with your conscience, and don’t forget to vote.
ED COLBY
New Castle
Why you should vote for Democrats
If you support elephants in the womb, hatriot insurrectionists, and Qanon Christo-fascists; are afraid of pronouns, liberals, or saying the letters LGBTQ without shuddering; if you’re gaga for guns, living for Heaven more than life on Earth, handmaids, and circus clowns posing as politicians who are focused on legislating public policy under a tent that looks like an American flag, but smells like a festering pile of oil sludge and sewage left over from the last century; then the Republican party is definitely for you!
If that’s not your shoe, then wear “Blue,” and vote for Democrats from the bottom of the ballot on up! Democracy, freedom to choose, diversity, the environment, and future generations, our country, and the world will be glad you did!
ANITA SHERMAN
Glenwood Springs