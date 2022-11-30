A sharp contrast to Boebert within the Republican party
As I write this, it is still unclear who will represent us in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Much has been said about the Congresswoman’s failure to accomplish anything for this district during her tenure. However, there is one thing that she accomplished very early on in her term. That was to alienate many of us who have been long-term Republican supporters.
The last Democrat that I previously voted for was Jimmy Carter. However, Rep. Boebert’s outrageous, unsophisticated, inflammatory and childish behavior was appalling enough to cause me to re-register as an unaffiliated voter. My wife and I are proud to have been a part of the 39% unaffiliated voters who turned out in the district to support replacing the unappealing, divisive threat to our democracy.
It would be good for Boebert to familiarize herself with Senator Shannon Grove, of California’s 16th Senate District. Grove was mentored by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. She has championed every position that Boebert espouses, however, she has done it with class, success, and without alienating those in her own party or those who hold differing opinions. A truly humble servant, contrasted with a vitriolic, ranting, narcissistic show-person.
RILEY PARKER
Palisade
In classroom exercise equipment would benefit teachers
“Awesome,” a middle school teacher answered after I asked him about the school supplying him with a classroom treadmill, bike, or elliptical machine. Wouldn’t it be beneficial in many ways if schools offered in-class exercise equipment for our dedicated, but drained teachers? Definitely a recruiting perk for much-needed public school teachers.
As a current 70-year-old long-term substitute teacher, at my favorite “high needs” middle school, I would love teaching while demonstrating to students the benefit of personal fitness to complement my vegan diet.
MIKE SAWYER
Denver
Biden is proving to be transformative president
Fears of a recession in the UK and Europe are growing even stronger for the upcoming year, according to recent news reports. But here in America, our economy is very strong with no such fears in sight thanks to the targeted spending plans passed by President Biden and the Democrats. And the midterm election results seem to show appreciation for these plans.
Biden is turning out to be a transformative president. He is way more popular than the polls would suggest and we know how wrong the polls were about the midterms. Biden is leading us boldly and progressively in the future. Shame on Democrats who ran away from his astounding record of passing transformative legislation.
All Americans will only greatly benefit in the future. I will enthusiastically support Biden for President and the Democrats in 2024.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
Cultivated meat is the future, not more slaughter capacity
I was disappointed to learn President Joe Biden’s USDA is giving out more than $223 million in grants and loans to expand the nation’s slaughter capacity. Instead, the department should have invested these funds into cultivated-meat research. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without killing. This revolutionary protein is better for the environment, public health and non-human welfare.
Propping up traditional animal agriculture is a betrayal of the progressive values Biden campaigned on. Cultivated meat requires a fraction of the greenhouse-gas emissions that raising livestock does. Since animals are removed from the process, the threat of zoonotic diseases making the jump to humans is greatly reduced. Finally, widespread adoption of cultivated meat would help usher in a more compassionate age for God’s creatures.
JON HOCHSCHARTNER
Granby
How anti-LGBTQ rhetoric leads to violence
Lauren Boebert and all her supporters share the blame for the massacre at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs. No, she and most of her supporters did not actually pull the trigger. But Boebert, with her anti-LBGTQ hate and fear rhetoric, coupled with her promotion of the possession, use and non-regulation of firearms, and her implicit support for political violence literally “grooms” people to commit this kind of violence.
And every Colorado voter who voted for her is to blame for providing Boebert the megaphone from which she spews her Christian Nationalist and anti-LBGTQ hatred and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t worship the same god or love and marry exactly like she does.
Sadly, many people actually listen to and believe Boebert’s misinformed and hate-filled statements, outright lies and inciting tweets. And sadly, too many of them have access to lethal weapons when clearly they shouldn’t.