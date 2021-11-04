Time for stronger guaranteed protections for Medicare
It’s time for Medicare open enrollment. For those new to Medicare, if you can afford it, you’ll want to find a separate supplemental insurance policy (i.e. Medigap) to complement Medicare. These policies are offered by private insurance companies in alignment with state regulations and federal laws. Supplements cover Medicare’s significant deductibles and copayments and fill in coverage gaps.
When seniors first enroll in Medicare they can purchase any supplemental Medigap policy regardless of their health history. This occurs only during your initial (one-time only), 6-month open enrollment period.
Unlike the protections in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which don’t allow insurers to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions, Medigap supplemental policies may do just that after the initial 6-month enrollment period. After the enrollment period expires, if you choose to change policies due to an increase in premiums, deductibles or an unforeseen limitation, a pre-existing medical condition may make you unable to purchase a Medigap policy or change your supplemental coverage. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or a disease you can be denied a Medigap policy.
States do have the flexibility to institute consumer protections for Medigap policies that go beyond the minimum federal standards. For example, 28 states require Medigap insurers to issue policies to eligible Medicare beneficiaries whose employer has changed their retiree health coverage benefits.
Only four states, Connecticuit, Massachusetts, Maine and New York require either continuous or annual guaranteed protections for Medigap policies for all beneficiaries on traditional Medicare, regardless of medical history. Guaranteed protections prohibit insurers from denying a Medigap policy to eligible applicants in these four states. This includes people with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.
As a result of these issues, when you transition to Medicare, you’ll want to consider which type of plan would be the best choice for you over your lifetime, not just at the time when you transition to Medicare.
The normal business model for healthcare uses “underwriting” (risk analysis), which undermines the whole purpose of health insurance. Health insurers don’t necessarily make more money when they have more customers. They make more money when they have more customers whose healthcare they don’t have to pay for. Making a profit is antithetical to good health care.
I’m calling on all seniors to push your state legislators to join Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York and provide seniors with stronger and continuous guaranteed protections “annually” regardless of medical history. We’ve earned and paid for Medicare through a lifetime of work and deserve continuous guaranteed protections for life.
JAN PHILLIPS
Durango
Consider others in decision to get vaccinated
Michael Higgins in his response to my earlier letter rightly pointed out that my comparison of the COVID vaccine to the polio and smallpox vaccine was not accurate. Higgins is correct and I apologize for my hyperbole. COVID and the vaccine is probably more accurately compared to the flu and flu vaccines, with adjustments made for the greater magnitude of infections and mortality.
Since my initial letter COVID has come into my personal circle, including myself. Without going into personal medical detail, the “chain of custody'' for the virus most probably traveled through both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
In my initial letter I stated I would be angry and perhaps hateful of unvaccinated individuals who might spread the virus to my loved ones. I am neither. I am, however, disappointed that every issue has become us versus them. We are all us and we are all in this together, let’s consider others in our decisions.
DENNIS GORSETT
Grand Junction
Hospitals should do all they can to protect patients from COVID
That Michael Higgins claims to know more about Infectious disease than our current governor (and the medical experts that advise him) is telling.
I take issue with Michael’s misunderstanding of how things work in a hospital. Patients in a hospital are automatically at higher risk for nosocomial infections, they’ve had surgery, or chemotherapy, they might be a premature baby or have a chronic illness.
The people who care for these patients should be doing everything they can not to make the patient sicker. That includes not being twice as likely to pass on a potentially deadly virus to those compromised patients by being unvaccinated for COVID.
I’m not sure about airlines or grocery stores, but I do know that in the hospital you know those patients are already at risk and staff should do all they can to protect those patients, which includes being vaccinated.
KATHRYN WEAVER
Grand Junction
Keep Wyoming’s wild mustangs wild
The largest wild horse roundup in U.S. history is underway in southern Wyoming. When it’s over, nearly half of our wild horse population will be gone.
For anyone who cares about animals, the roundup is heartbreaking. Wild mustangs are chased by helicopters into traps, where in an instant, their families and their freedom disappear.
Once captured, these free-roaming animals are shipped to feedlot pens that provide just 700 square feet per animal.
Many will face a life of confinement. Others will be sold into the slaughter pipeline via a government program that pays $1,000 per adopted horse and is being abused by adopters pocketing the cash then dumping their animals at livestock auctions.
Taxpayers should also be concerned, as the costs for the roundup and lifetime incarceration of the captured wild horses will approach $170 million.
Expect local businesses dependent on tourism dollars to be negatively impacted as well, because when the roundup is over, visitors will be hard-pressed to find a wild mustang in the area.
A viable alternative to this unnecessary and extreme federal action. Humane fertility control can be used to manage wild horses in the wild, where they belong. The government just has to start using it to save taxpayer dollars, and most of all, to preserve these icons of the West that 80 percent of Americans want to save.
Please join me in a prayer for the wild at heart trapped in a cage. Visit Keepwywyld.com to learn more.
TAVIA DANCH
Denver
Our existence depends on consideration of the facts
Thank you to the editorial staff of The Daily Sentinel for your adamant and well-written defense of the truth in your Oct. 21 editorial. It is tragic that these worrisome times necessitate such an essay, but here we are.
So I write this letter of thanks as a Jew whose husband’s family lost loved ones in the Holocaust, as an American who reveres the ideal and promise of democracy and as a member of the human race whose very existence depends on a careful and reasonable consideration of the facts.
GAYLE GERSON
Grand Junction
Who is kidding who on civility?
Trish Mahre has some words of wisdom about civility. No one can disagree on that. The basic problem, if you follow the money, is that the school boards and authorities are getting between the parents and the schools.
How does one swallow theories that are racist and advocated by schools? To think that the economy, fueled by taxpayers, is perverting children's minds, warrants righteous indignation. Even my cat sat up on its haunches and hissed when I stepped on its tail. Talk about not being civil.
When you follow the money, it's not at the end of the rainbow. It's in some dark lair. We can pretend civility, school boards do, but who's kidding who?
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction