Bobbie Daniel is a rare type of candidate
I am a fourth generation native of Grand Junction. My parents and family have been heavily involved in the community of Grand Junction for many years. I grew up watching incredible leadership and collaboration being modeled for the benefit of our community members. My husband and I also run a real estate company. We need leadership that understands property and water rights, land use, and permitting processes and has the background of small business ownership.
This is a tall order for the typical political candidate, to have this skill set. When researching candidates, I was impressed that Bobbie Daniel fits all my requirements. She earned her real estate license and gained a foundation of such important insight for a County Commissioner. She is currently not practicing real estate. She learned and made herself a real asset for the position of commissioner.
Looking at her network and reach, she wants to reach out and talk to everyone. She builds relationships with people, business owners, faith and non-profits, farmers, ranchers, teachers, oil field workers, realtors, moms and dads. Serving the public is people working together to get things done, just like my parent's generations and the ones before them did. We need to remember what it's like to work together, and Bobbie Daniel is a stellar example.
MEGAN POWELL
Grand Junction
Why I am voting for Bobbie Daniel for commissioner
I’m voting for Bobbie Daniel for Mesa County Commissioner. Bobbie is the only candidate who thought it was important to be prepared for this crucial position, the only one who has attended commissioner meetings and the only candidate who is running for Mesa County, not just to be another name on the ballot.
Two months ago, Bobbie’s opponent was praising her for being so nice, which she is, and agreed with all of her policy ideas, and they are good, but now he’s disingenuously dragging her name through the mud. What do we know about him? Was he adequately vetted before he became their candidate of choice, without the benefit of a primary?
We need a serious person on the board, one who will be transparent and will listen to our concerns. Bobbie is running her campaign in the manner she will govern, with consistency, hard work and intelligence.
Please join me in voting for Bobbie Daniel for Mesa County Commissioner!
ANNE GODFREY
Fruita
What does the word ‘freedom’ mean to you?
There are only a few things as important to me — and to most people — as freedom. Family, home, friends... freedom. Your list is probably a little different.
But what exactly does the word "freedom" mean? I think it's worth giving some hard thought to. Clearly, freedom means different things to different people. It's personal. But freedom is also more than personal since we share our communities with others who, like us, value their freedom.
My dad had a saying he liked: "Your fist ends where my nose begins." Both the words "fist" and "nose" could easily be replaced by one single word: "Freedom." Thus it becomes: "Your freedom ends where my freedom begins."
I have personal freedoms that are dear to me, and I'm sure my neighbors do too. Some of them we share, like a love for our rural homes and lifestyle. Others we don't. But because we are neighbors, we respect each others' freedoms, and sometimes that means compromising on some of our own. In that way freedom becomes a shared value and we are able to coexist as a community.
There are signs all over town proclaiming the word "freedom." But I think freedom is more than big letters and a pretty girl. Think about what freedom means to you, and what it means to others in your community. Freedom can't be something to wield like an angry fist. Let it be instead a deeply held personal and community value, let us all cherish our personal freedoms and also honor those differing freedoms of our neighbors.
KAREN ROSE
Fruita
I am a free speech advocate
I don’t know about you, but I’m getting really tired of the blatant dishonesty and spin. The media is bad. “News” has so many “loaded words” that you almost can’t understand the facts. And the pictures are so carefully selected, cropped and labeled that it's silly.
But the letters to the editor almost describe delusional people.
The Democrats hate Lauren Boebert. The Sentinel, another group of Democrats, hate Lauren. And there are a few RINOS who clearly think that she is “mean” and says “mean things.” I’m a “free speech advocate.” I’m looking for what you say, not how you say it. Mean words or nice words, they are just words, descriptions. People who like you will use nice descriptions, people who hate you will use bad descriptions. Only stupid people react (aka: are “triggered”) by words. Most people use them to attempt (key part of this sentence) to communicate.
No Republican in this Congress has “accomplished” anything that the Democrats didn’t want. So demanding “accomplishments” is a trick, an obfuscation.
Polis gave you money he had to give you by law. And the Democrats have loaded a bunch of “fees,” (they couldn’t call them “taxes”) into Colorado law that will rob you after the election. After all, honestly explaining them before you vote might cause you to vote red.
Frisch is an Aspen Democrat with a long history of doing Democrat things. Just like most of the people on the Grand Junction City Council. Your money is their money. You can’t be trusted to use it wisely, they’ll do it for you.
“Democracy” means keeping Democrats in power. “Freedom” means being able to kill inconvenient infants. “Rights” are anything we want. “Growth” is how the fat cats get richer. “Compromise” means doing what Democrats say.
It’s become ridiculous. Tell your grandchildren to learn Chinese. It’s a skill they’ll need to deal with the coming “Democratic” regime.
GENE DREHER
Grand Junction
It is important that we keep religion and government separate
We are not supposed to be a one-religion nation, as certain politicians and judges seem to believe. Having one single religion’s beliefs and concepts of morality pushed upon all of us is completely unAmerican.
We are a nation of Christians, Jews, Islamists, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, and others, not to mention lots of non-believers. Each believes its values are correct, but that does not mean they have the right to dictate to the rest of us. The Supreme Court of our land is now dictating its own majority’s version of morality, and many politicians support that.
Please, when you vote, do not vote for anyone who thinks the government should support one religion over another, or that church and state should not be separate.
Our diversity is our strength. Let's keep it that way.
KATHERINE DELANOY
Eagle