Extreme divide in country lamentable
After reading Dale Shrull's piece regarding Butch McCain and his career and vaccination decision, my first reaction was sadness and a measure of disappointment.
Are we to view McCain's actions as heroic? A martyr to the cause? Or, are we to be dismayed and angered that another individual has refused what has been shown to be one of the safest and most efficacious vaccines ever developed?
McCain's employer's policy seems reasonable on the face, "All of our employees and their families at home are safer when everyone in the workplace is fully vaccinated against COVID-19."
The Spirit that I invoke when I pray for guidance reminds me frequently that I am one mere ant in the colony and that my hubris will often lead to a bad outcome when I try to go it alone.
I lament the extreme divides in our country, and often see the larger question as one of individual vs. community.That seems at play here.
I am truly disappointed that Butch McCain will no longer be a part of local news, but it's probably a safe bet that the weather will continue without his interpretation.
DAVID HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
Take one for the team and get vaccinated
I’m not sure what’s more appalling: the fact that 47% of eligible Mesa County residents still resist getting vaccinated, or the front page Daily Sentinel coverage of Butch McCain’s “personal freedom” sob story that supports that resistance.
In Butch’s own words, “that’s the lunacy that I just don’t get.”
The unvaccinated are now infecting the vaccinated and using personal freedom as an empty excuse.
Until the vast majority of us make the choice to be a part of the solution, rather than a part of the problem, more and more lives will be needlessly lost and hospital beds will continue to be occupied by seriously ill folks who’ve been needlessly (re)infected.
It’s time to selflessly “take one for the team (community)” by getting your jab if you haven’t already.
BILL WAGNER
Grand Junction
Peters should resign or be recalled
The tail is wagging the dog. Across our country, small, vocal groups of folks disrupt public meetings by shouting and arguing with the speaker for the purpose of advancing their own misguided agendas.
Tina Peters is following this troubling trend. Her latest performance at the county commissioners’ meeting is evidence of this. It is beyond understanding how she and her supporters believe she is competent to run an election after this and past behaviors. She needs to resign, or the rest of us need to mount another effort to recall her.
JOAN YOUNG
Grand Junction
No need for real guns on movie sets
The recent tragic shooting on the set of the movie Rust is just another example of how guns really do kill people.
For years there have been accidents and tragedies like this one on movie sets and there is no better time than now to enact the computerization of the use of guns in movies and not use real guns.
The same can be said for blowing up buildings, the crashing up of cars, etc. Why take chances when we have the technology to prevent any serious things like this from happening?
One wonders what influence the NRA might have on the use of real guns and ammo in movies with their ability of their 5 million plus members to control the lives of the 330 million plus citizens in America? Then we have the lack of empathy and total insensitivity of Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeting mocking the tragedy.
Seriously Rep. Boebert we wonder how low you can go when it comes to issues like this.
KEVIN TERPSTRA
Grand Junction
Force harming Post Office should be dealt with
A force harming the Postal Service is strengthening its influence. Postmaster Louis DeJoy, former CEO of New Breed Logistics, a supply chain management company, appointed by Trump in June 2020, effectively slowed the Postal System prior to the 2020 elections.
DeJoy will maintain his USPS position until we ask President Joe Biden to replace Ron Bloom from the Postal Board of Governors so that the president and the postal board can fire DeJoy.
A CBS headline says “Mail delivery slowdown: USPS to slow delivery starting Oct. 1.” While a Forbes Headline says: “Louis DeJoy’s Former Company, New Breed Logistics, May Have Overcharged Postal Service By $53 Million, Audit Found.”
I love the post office. It has performed its function of maintaining our democracy with unbiased, excellent and unfailing carrier service to every corner of the nation, not just the profitable ones.
Please petition President Biden to replace Ron Bloom on the USPS Board of Governors and encourage the Board to fire Louis DeJoy.
JOHN HOFFMANN
Carbondale
Infrastructure bill will lead to higher costs
Are you ready for a tax increase? Well, the Democrats have a dandy they want to lay on you. If they pass the infrastructure bill, you are going to get the largest tax increase in history!
Oh, you probably won’t see any difference in your tax bracket, but what about the extra dollar you are paying for gas or the extra dollars you are paying for groceries?
Your dollar doesn’t know the difference between taxes or cost of goods.
I have written to our senators. You had better do so too!
BOB STRONG
Montrose