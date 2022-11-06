What I learned reading Bobbie Daniel’s book
Republican County Commissioner candidate Bobbie Daniel authored a book in 2016 that is titled "Solutions from a Nobody: Using Founding Principles to Solve Modern Problems." I managed to get a copy and read it, even though it's out of print. Overall I was quite surprised to see Daniel supports a sizable number of progressive policy positions.
She opposes use of taxpayer-funded vouchers to pay for private schools. She would like the federal government to pay every American citizen $2,000 per year into a health savings account (HSA), which by my calculations would cost the federal government about $660 billion per year, but Daniel proposes no funding mechanism for this. She opposes standardized testing in schools and wants to see funding for that used instead to fund free meal programs for children. She wants to decriminalize all drugs and use the money that has been going towards the "war on drugs" to instead provide free mental health treatment. Daniel advocates starting public education far earlier than five years old, a policy also championed by Gov. Jared Polis when he first campaigned for governor in 2018. Polis made this a reality last April when he signed a bill to provide free universal preschool for Colorado kids.
It's refreshing to see someone I thought was a strict ideological conservative Republican candidate here in Mesa county actually support so many left-leaning policy positions, and I wouldn't have known about it if I didn't read her book.
ANNE LANDMAN
Grand Junction
The Pink campaign is conflating being Republican with criminality
I'm concerned with Charles Pink's campaign’s recent claims. He is conflateing Bobbie Daniel with criminality just because she has been a Republican who supports Republicans. I find this very manipulative.
Are all Republicans guilty of Pink’s claims? Would he have us all thrown in jail? With thinking like this I find him unsuitable for government power. It's dangerous to not be able to see a person for their own individual actions. I have great reservations about this Democrat candidate for County Commissioner.
DONALD HUNGER
Grand Junction
Why Bobbie Daniel deserves to be our next commissioner
I have a deep love and respect for the Grand Valley and am blessed to call this little slice of heaven my hometown. I am a mom and wife who is mostly focused on living my life, raising a family and running my small business.
I want my children to grow up in a safe place, where opportunities are endless and their futures are wide open. They should have the freedom to create their own destiny, to be in the driver’s seat of their own lives as they become adults themselves.
For that to happen we must preserve the values that we hold dear in order to protect this Western Slope way of life for the next generation. We need to have elected officials who understand this and who are not just cogs in some big political machine aiming to have big government involved in every aspect of our lives.
The race for Mesa County Commissioner is important. The next county commissioner must come in with a passion for our community, have a deep understanding of what makes Mesa County such a wonderful place to live and, most importantly, the next county commissioner must be devoted to servant leadership.
There is one candidate that fits the bill and that is Republican candidate Bobbie Daniel. She has spent the last year and a half working hard to learn about the job she will be stepping into and listening to the people of this community. She is not interested in playing games or slinging mud. She doesn’t have time for that and we don’t need any more of that nonsense, we need common sense and Bobbie has that in spades. Bobbie is ready to step into this job and get to work on day one. That is why she deserves to be our next county commissioner.
BETHANY KISER
Fruita
We should vote for those who speak the truth
It is time to vote! We all are stressed about price increases and higher interest rates. But everywhere, world-wide, we are seeing inflation and rising rates. Our national leaders are not at fault for all these problems.
Don't forget the money we all received to lessen financial pain during this pandemic. That helped us then, but it did contribute to inflation. Vote for those who speak the truth, not for election deniers or for those who failed to uphold the constitutional process to ratify Joe Biden as President.
The national Republican Party and its leadership have failed to condemn the election deniers and those who voted against the constitutional process to approve the Electoral College vote.
Don't panic. The FED raised rates to 20% in 1980. Inflation was defeated and rates then came way down. We can beat this inflation and these current rates. Vote for responsible candidates. Vote.
DICK ARNOLD
Grand Junction
Bobbie Gross is the only clerk candidate who is qualified
A Democrat, a Republican and an Independent are running for public office. Who do you vote for? It is an easy choice.
Vote for the candidate with the experience and certifications. The candidate, on day one, that knows the requirements, state statutes and inner workings of the office.
The only candidate for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder with the qualifications, knowledge and integrity that is worthy of our vote is Bobbie Gross.
MELISSA ENGLUND
Grand Junction
It is time to send Boebert back to Silt
As a lifelong Republican (until 2016 when the GOP embraced the awfulness of Donald Trump), I never had a particular fondness for Joe Biden, but now I thank God every day that he is the man in the White House. He may not be perfect, who is, but at heart he is a good and decent man, and from the day he was sworn in he has been dealing with the monumental issues that have faced the entire planet as a result of the deadly pandemic.
Frankly, I am tired of hearing that inflation and the price of gas and food are the direct result of his policies — baloney! They are the result of the war in Ukraine and the COVID-related supply chain issues that are affecting every country. I didn't blame George W. Bush in 2008 when the price of gas was over $4 a gallon. Let's instead talk about the obscene profits the greedy oil and gas industries are raking in while they claim they have no control over anything.
All the Republicans currently running for office blame the president and the Democrats for everything — crime, inflation, etc. — but I don't hear one solution for any of it, because there aren't any easy answers. Talking with folks from other countries, it is apparent that they are dealing with the same issues, and last I knew, Joe Biden has nothing to do with their country's policies.
Right now there is only one party that is standing up for democracy, and it isn't the Republican party. Our own pathetic excuse for a congressional representative screams about freedom, yet she wants to take away the freedoms of others regarding issues with which she disagrees. Talk about hypocrisy! She also screams about the Constitution, but from what I see, the only thing she knows about it is that there is a Second Amendment. She touts herself as a good Christian, but there is nothing about her behavior or her hateful rhetoric that is evidence of Christian values. But most of all, she has done nothing during her time in office, but bring embarrassment to Colorado. Please vote accordingly and send her back to Silt where she belongs.
ALETA REIST
Fruita
Boebert voted against bills she now claims credit for passing
Dear John Justman, I read your recent letter in the Sentinel. I will make this as simple as I can, Lauren Boebert has yet to pass any bills in Congress since she has been there. Within her caucus, she has introduced no less than 30 bills in the last 18 months in the House of Representatives, but not one of them made to the U.S. Senate, or to President Biden's desk for his signature of approval.
I went one step further looking into your claim about Lauren Boebert's bills you listed here, and the truth is every single one of those bills you claim Boebert got approved into law? All of them originated from the Democrat controlled Congress, including the big ones — $1.7 billion for community Health Centers and $48 billion for the U.S. Forest Service both were part of Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Both of them are part of the Dems bill. So, I looked at Lauren Boebert's website and lo and behold she is taking credit for Biden's bills!
Why am I not surprised? Other Congress members in Florida, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana who are members of the GOP are doing this exact same thing — vote against it, then when the money starts flowing into Colorado here comes Lauren Boebert trying to take credit.
Please allow me to assist you Mr. Justman. Go to www.senate.gov/legislation. There you will see what Lauren Boebert did or did not do in Washington D.C. And this is not "fake news." It is the truth. Which begs the question, when will the current version of the GOP come to their senses, and just stop lying about everything, every chance they get? Let me guess, Trump will claim he is responsible for the sun coming up tomorrow morning? And how many people will believe that lie?
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction
Votes are needed now to defeat the party encouraging disorder
Votes are needed against the Republican right like Beobert, Green, Mccarthy and other Republican leaders who down talk the insurrection on our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.
The votes are needed now and again in 2024! The current attack on the Pelosi family is reprehensible and disgusting as others have said. Right wing rhetoric encourages this disorder in our society. Many persons and groups are encouraging the mentally challenged to bring about another insurrection and civil war.
It is a wonder Beobert was not calling the attacker to encourage him and help him find Representative Pelosi as she seems to have encouraged the insurrectionist on Jan. 6. How in Heaven's name does Beobert and her ilk suppose they will benefit if they will have caused this discord and catastrophe leading to a complete destruction of our republic and society?
JOSE U. LUCERO
Grand Junction
Boebert’s ‘victories’ were achieved without her vote
In his letter published on Oct. 28, John Justman incorrectly characterized obtaining funding for community health centers, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and U.S. Forest Service as Lauren Boebert’s “legislative victories.”
In reality, as our elected congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, voted against the omnibus spending bill that funded all these projects. Only after the House passed the bill without her affirmative vote and President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law was there funding available for these projects.
So, the truth is, had Lauren Boebert had her way, there would have been no federal money for any of these so-called “victories.”
MELISSA JONES
Grand Junction
Of course Boebert can’t get a bill passed, she is in the minority
I am continually reading “Letters to the Editor” about how CD3 Representative Lauren Boebert has not gotten any legislation passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. When a representative is in the minority party it is next to impossible to author a bill and have that bill forwarded to the floor for a full vote. That’s because the majority leader of each house of congress has final scheduling approval for all pieces of legislation, even though that bill may have passed a bipartisan committee vote. Many productive bills go to the graveyard of a majority leader’s desk to die.
Having moved here two years ago from Nevada, I learned first-hand how this works. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid held up over two hundred pieces of legislation on his desk by refusing to schedule floor votes on Republican authored bills. Majority leaders in both houses of congress, (U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives) control what goes to the floor for a final vote. If the vote isn’t politically beneficial to their party, or would embarrass some key members of congress by opposing a popular bill, the majority leader will refuse to schedule a vote. That’s how the system works, for better or worse.
To be fair, this practice is not exclusive to one party only. An example of this is when Senator Mitch McConnell never scheduled a vote for President Obama’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Garland. However, when President Trump was sworn in, his nominee was expedited. So please, no more talk about how legislators in the minority party can’t get things done.
MICHAEL E. RODER
Grand Junction
It is more important than ever to vote for those who will uphold the Constitution
The Sept. 11, 2001, attack on America was made by a highly organized and coordinated force outside our country. This attack to destroy our American democracy was doomed to fail by our dedication to withstand and fight.
We are currently experiencing an attack every bit as aggressive by a force with similar intent. This current force is different however. It is organized and coordinated from within, by individuals entrusted under oath to uphold our constitution.
Seeking personal power and self-aggrandizement, they perverted their oath and attacked our democratic institutions on Jan. 6, 2021. Turned back then, they are currently using all means, legal, illegal, deceptive and violent to again overturn our American democracy.
Our weapon today, in defense of America, is to defeat and destroy this evil force by voting for those with bold intent to uphold the Constitution.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction