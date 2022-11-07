Why Amendment F will help Colorado charities
For more than 70 years, Colorado’s nonprofit organizations, including the Mountain States Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America (MSCPVA), have relied on revenue generated from charitable bingo games to help fund their missions to serve others in need. Since 1973, we have used funds raised from bingo games to support our mission to empower brave men and women to regain what they fought for — their freedom and independence.
Unfortunately, a trend is threatening our ability to raise critical funds through charitable bingo.
Our current state constitution does not allow charitable organizations to offer any kind of compensation to people who assist at bingo games. At the same time, our ability to find willing volunteers to staff these events gets harder each year and we are losing critical revenue because of it.
That’s why the MSCPVA and many other Colorado charities support Amendment F on the November ballot. Voting yes on Amendment F would allow, but not require, charitable organizations to compensate bingo volunteers up to the minimum wage to help run their charitable bingo events.
I urge everyone to vote yes on Amendment F this Nov. 8 and support the important work charities like the MSCPVA do in communities all across Colorado.
IZZY ABBASS
President of the Mountain States Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America
Don’t make up new rules just because you lost the game
A local bar, filled with mostly regulars and locals, and perhaps the odd traveler. A total of 17 people. Only one television. But on this day there are two really good football games on. The bartender hollers for everybody to pay attention and they do. He says “We can watch either this game or that game, what do we say?” Everyone starts shouting out their choices until one guy yells out, “Let’s just vote!”
Yes! That is a knee-jerk reaction in America at every level of society. We vote on things. Whoever gets the most votes wins. Right?
So the bartender says, “OK, who wants to watch game A?” Nine hands shoot up. He asks, “Who wants to watch game B?” Eight hands shoot up. The bartender says, “OK we’re watching game A.”
The game B people aren’t happy about it, but they don’t get out their guns and shoot everybody.
But then they do say, “No, we don’t count that as a true vote because Don over there has had three too many beers; and I’ve never trusted Mike ever since he never returned my lawnmower; and Karen makes a really terrible chocolate cake.”
So… for whatever made-up reasons, all of a sudden the eight people who lost the vote suddenly say it’s a lie and they’re not buying it.
Get the drift?
Without agreement on the sanctity of a fair election, the things we take for granted in this country will be gone. We need to agree on one set of rules. People who are fearful of losing their power by a majority vote are promoting this election-lying scheme. They know that, sadly, there are plenty of people out there so in pain they are willing to drink the Kool-Aid. Please don’t be one of them.
KITTY NICHOLASON
Grand Junction
Lauren Boebert is voting for all of Colorado every time
While I have issues with Lauren Boebert, I think she deserves better coverage from this newspaper. Every other letter to the editor or your elitist columnists is a hit piece on her. She is a first-time congresswoman, unskilled in Washington's contemptible “ways” of doing business. But she is trying despite all the hateful rhetoric.
The people who write in to say she voted against veterans or seniors bills don't understand that she voted against some of these bills because of all the pork the Democrats have included in every single bill she is required to vote on. She refuses to vote yea on increasing the deficit and funding of pet projects.
Congress should be required to vote on single issues instead of jamming all this pork into bills they want to pass, and if the bill fails, the congress people get called out for voting against "seniors" or "veterans" or whatever each bill has been labeled.
The Inflation Reduction Act is a misnomer filled with pork. Boebert has voted for Colorado every single time, not because she hates her left-leaning constituents but because she is voting for the entirety of Colorado citizens.
JUDY MYERS
Grand Junction
We need a representative that will advocate for us all
As we sit by the Independence needle, I contemplate how John Otto’s wife would have been chiseling the opening sentences of the Declaration of Independence into the slab at the pass between Monument and Wedding Canyons, while her husband was pioneering a climbing route up the needle. We are fortunate to have this National Monument near Grand Junction, achieved in large part by the championing of a cause in Washington D.C. by a local citizen. The Monument surely added an attraction and improved the living quality of the region.
The past two years have shown us what could happen when we lack a champion. Colorado District 3 (CD3) is very diverse, with parts located east of the Continental Divide, parts in a (seasonal) tourist area, and with a large portion in fairly urban settings on the Western Slope, but we can readily identify some common issues that should be represented at the national level.
Water will be a major issue in the near future, and we must insure that the Colorado River continues to flow west and is not diverted across the divide. A more reliable transportation route through Glennwood Canyon (with added galleries and tunnels) is desirable, as parts of CD3 cannot even reach the State Capital at times, while the region around Pueblo would greatly benefit from some urban renewal programs.
“Freedom” is not a viable program to address needs and issues facing CD3. We deserve a representative that advocates for all of us in Washington.
ROLF GANAHL
Grand Junction
Pink would be an independent voice as commissioner
Recent letters to the editor claim that the Republican county commissioner candidate, Bobbie Daniel, is the best choice because she has been an understudy to the current group of Republican commissioners. I have a different perspective.
I think it would be the better choice, and a refreshing change, to elect Charlie Pink, who hasn’t been groomed by the current commissioners to view county issues the same way they see them. Charlie would exercise independent judgment on the budget, transportation, development, hiring and appointments.
Charlie Pink is a working man, an electrician licensed to work in commercial buildings by himself, and supervise a crew. If he is smart enough to read and understand electrical diagrams, specifications and codes, I think he is intelligent enough to understand the workings of the county. We’ve already elected one hairdresser to public office. Why not elect an electrician?
ROBERT TRAYLOR
Grand Junction
Support democracy here at home by voting
Lauren Boebert, if you want to insure freedom perhaps you should support the Iranian women protesting against a religious dictatorship. Perhaps you should support Ukraine in its battle against Donald Trump’s BFF, Putin. Perhaps you should call out Trump for abandoning our Kurdish allies.
The best way to protect America is to support democracies. Democracies don’t attack democracies. Whereas dictators continually seek to dominate others.
Your approach seems to be that America needs the benevolent dictator Trump. You believe that a religious dictatorship will benefit America, provided that the religious dictatorship agrees with your beliefs.
This November is a chance to support democracy right here at home.
Vote!
DANIEL HARRIS
Fruita
Boebert has been an embarrassment in Congress
For many who agree with John Justman’s recent letter, please research for yourself. For the few bills Boebert has attached her name to, it does not excuse her lack of professionalism! If there is such a thing for politicians? She is loud, obnoxious and extreme! She is not a Republican with the principles and values that have represented the party until a cult of Trumpism infiltrated a once proud tribe.
We can certainly tell when real Republicans have been conned when support wavers for party members who actually deal in politics and find common ground to resolve issues rather than pit us versus them.
It’s time to give a person a chance who seemingly acts like someone who will actually represent all of CD 3 without being an embarrassment.
STEVE PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
Lauren Boebert hasn’t done anything for this district
Once again, I must fact check a recent letter to the editor.
On Friday John Justman, our former county commissioner, had a letter published in support of Lauren Boebert. He claims Boebert should be re-elected for all the things she has done for District 3.
The problem is she voted against the “famous nine things” he claims she did for the District.
You can’t claim credit for things you voted against even if you're in favor of them.
Once again I ask independents and moderate Republicans to look past the misinformation that Boebert has been spreading about how much she has done for us. She voted against all these things and is 0 for 39 in introducing any legislation.
John Justman I ask how can you truthfully say Lauren Boebert helped us if she didn’t actually do any of the things you claim?
DAVE CHRISTENSEN
Grand Junction
Sentinel’s article choice is out of touch
OMG, on the weekend before maybe a “tipping point” election, why does the Sentinel run a front page cute cool article about a maverick off grid cave house? That choice can only mean that the Sentinel (and the rabid right) live in their own moral, political and mental cave. In a word, out of it!
USA gotta grow up folks and in the next election it's gotta boot the imploder/cavers — like the red-footed booby Boeberts, the goony Greenes and the tyrant Trumps. Reality check needed now!
All the best, but don’t hold your breath.
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade
Charlie Pink would bring a different perspective as county commissioner
Charlie Pink is about as real as it gets. There are people throughout the county that claim Charlie Pink is not "groomed" or "prepared" for the commission position for which he is running. To those of you that feel that this would not qualify him for the position in the same way as Bobbie Daniel, I dare you to answer this question — who prepared Lauren Boebert?
She had absolutely no clue what she was doing or how to do it. She had people in all corners writing speeches for her, writing policies for her and managing campaigns for her. But all of the Republicans stand behind her-even though she was in no way prepared. So how is this any different? Do you think that the current commissioners could not provide guidance and support? How is Bobbie prepared?
Because she knows how the meetings are run?
Because she knows how the other commissioners are going to vote?
Because she has warmed up to decision makers within the county?
There are already two republican commissioners, so even if Charlie Pink had an opposing view that they did not agree with, their votes would still win. So how does it help the community to have someone who is "groomed" to say exactly what the other commissioners are saying and doing?
I personally walked the streets of District 2, knocked on doors and spoke to people about private property rights. There was not one person that I spoke to that supported Scott McInnis, yet they voted for him because he was the only choice for most of his career or he was the Republican candidate. Who do you think is grooming Bobbie?
Republicans voted for Boebert to have a voice. Bobbie Daniel will not provide a voice. She will simply be following the guide of the current commissioners, not that they are not doing an outstanding job, but maybe, just maybe, there should be someone in there that asks questions and proposes different points of view.
Think with reason when you vote. Who is the candidate that would sit down over a cup of coffee and listen to you, and fight for what you want your county to be, and not support the big pocket developers and builders unless it is truly what is right for the county. Vote Pink!
KATHLEEN HAAS
DeBeque
What is at stake in this election
Be forewarned, if the MAGA deniers running for office are elected, (numbers run as high as 300) the 2024 election will already be decided. If the MAGA deniers running for office lose the midterm election, we will be inundated for the next two years with law-suites filed in civil and federal court declaring the elections were stolen… again.
By the time the 2024 election for our next president rolls around there will be so much division in our country that ,regardless of the midterm results, we may no longer be a country of democracy, but a country in turmoil.
Imagine if you can hordes of MAGA supporters marching through our city streets, think Jan. 6, their guns on their hips, shouldering their AK47 or MR-15s shouting and intimidating anyone that doesn’t fit their idea of a true American. No law and order in place, 911 calls will go unanswered because the only law and order will be from the newly formed militia wearing MAGA hats and tactical gear in a pickup with the Confederate flags flying along with our honored American flag.
That scenario is a little drastic and we won’t notice at first the subtle changes that would be taking place behind the scenes. In Washington, MAGA officials will be working to get new laws passed who follow one leader with one goal — of taking control of all federal, state and local governments.
That, my fellow Americans, is a scenario that gives me nightmares. Believe me when I say, “Yes it can happen.” Those of you who are the glass half-empty kind of person need to join those who believe the glass is half-full and vote. Vote for the future, think of the world your children and grandchildren will be inheriting. Vote for those who are running for an office that will work to uphold democracy, regardless of your party affiliation, who will work to restore our country’s dignity and put an end to this ugly part of our history.
“You don’t miss the water until the well runs dry.” That my dear citizens is fact and when that well does run dry it will be the end of most everything precious that Americans have fought for and for what America is.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita