Why Amendment F will help Colorado charities

For more than 70 years, Colorado’s nonprofit organizations, including the Mountain States Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America (MSCPVA), have relied on revenue generated from charitable bingo games to help fund their missions to serve others in need. Since 1973, we have used funds raised from bingo games to support our mission to empower brave men and women to regain what they fought for — their freedom and independence.