When casting our votes this election cycle all of us need to think about the character of the candidates we are voting for to represent us. Not just that the candidate is a Republican or Democrat, but what are they telling us about themselves? Is the candidate hate filled, angry, fearful of "others," do they have empathy for people that don't look like them or sound like them?

All the evils of the world were created by hate, envy and jealousy. Lead with caring and love for all. Let's change the tone of politics today before it is to late for future generations.