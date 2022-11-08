When casting our votes this election cycle all of us need to think about the character of the candidates we are voting for to represent us. Not just that the candidate is a Republican or Democrat, but what are they telling us about themselves? Is the candidate hate filled, angry, fearful of "others," do they have empathy for people that don't look like them or sound like them?
All the evils of the world were created by hate, envy and jealousy. Lead with caring and love for all. Let's change the tone of politics today before it is to late for future generations.
CHERYL REED
Orchard Mesa
You can still vote your conscience, for now
Why, do you suppose, one would want to murder the Speaker of the House? Do we no longer live in a country where one can vote those we don’t agree with out of office? Or do we live in a country where one political party looks the other way, accepting increased lawlessness, chaos and ultimately, a democracy slowly committing suicide?
People with minimal media savvy get their news from web sites that hope to cash in by spreading lies and fear for money. Algorithms shove people down bottomless snake holes, again for money. Politicians fear losing their wealth and power should they fail to agree with the delusions of those who have been duped. And, of course, Trump, a craven rich kid from New York, not being man enough to admit that he lost an election, publicly views the violence he’s promoted as a personal affirmation, the welfare of the nation be damned.
Politics in the U.S. are more complicated than that, of course. A letter to the editor lacks the space to be more expansive. However, in short, it’s pretty clear that those that decide to vote for Boebert fail to see the danger. Mouthing off in lieu of having coherent governing policies slowly but steadily degrades our country’s viability. One can draw a straight line from the election lies of politicians like Trump and Boebert to the hammer that nearly killed Paul Pelosi.
Some will remain intentionally blind to what we have to lose until it is way too late, forgetting that the operative word in “civilization” is civil. Some are okay that the Republican party has taken the street gangs, calling themselves militias, under its wing with a wink and a nod. But perhaps it is not too late to appeal to the better angels of those not fully fleeced; our country is a declining democracy. I suggest they vote for honest, ethical candidates, those not promoting hate and fear. And, I should point out that, for now at least, the ballot in the U.S. remains secret. You can still vote your conscience without telling your buddies.
BLANE COLTON
Grand Junction
Boebert continues to show how unfit she is for the job
I recently received an email from Lauren Boebert’s office encouraging me to review the correspondence and share it with others. I thought, oh good, she wants to boast about some achievement or success she may have had in her tenure as our representative. Instead, it was an absurdly inane video of her in a crash-em up car derby. It had no message, no important topic addressed. With all the problems America is facing, I thought maybe the email would address at least one of the many challenges before us.
Boebert proves time after time how horribly unfit she is for the position she holds. She was elected to do the work of the people, her constituents, all of them. She was not elected to entertain us, but to do some of the most important work of our society. She holds great power, but continues to squander it by doing nothing more than being a sad circus act. Her cutesy little shtick is getting to be tiresome and old.
It’s unfortunate Lauren never pursued higher education. It’s in the scholastic atmosphere where someone is tasked daily with deadlines, forced to work with people from all walks of life, and to learn to quickly digest volumes of information and then draw educated solutions. Her obtaining her GED at age 34, I think, illustrates all she is capable of. Maybe that’s why she behaves in such an insecure way?
In all appearances, the Republican party seems to be caught up in a delusional existence and it’s no surprise that someone like Lauren is so appealing to this angry political party. The only purpose of their efforts seems to be to “own the libs” while America falls further and further behind in so many areas. This senseless gridlock is what is tearing this country apart.
Soon, we will be making an important decision over whom we wish to represent us for another two years. Let’s move beyond this infantile woman and pick someone who will truly do the work of an elected statesperson. We have seen what she is truly about which is nothing but a sideshow.
JEFF COOK
Grand Junction
Uproot your prejudices and vote Republican
Hey y’all! It's SEC football season! Grab your Gator garb, your Ole Miss swag, your Vanderbilt Commodore hat and hoot and holler for the home team! This is Amuhr-hick-ah!
I choose the Southern vernacular to make a point. I'm from Greenwich/St. Paul's/Harvard/Harvard Crew/Massachusetts/Connecticut/New York/Wall Street/yada-yada-yada.
I wonder how many Democrat voters were surprised by my second paragraph after having interpreted my opening paragraph as must-be satire. If you're one of those elitist Democrats, I ask that you uproot your prejudices against our fellow citizens who live outside of Boston/New York/San Fran/LA and Boulder. Ask yourself, should we be a nation of "free the criminals, invite the illegals, tax the other guy and give more free stuff to me?" or should we remain the land of the free and home of the brave, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Vote Republican.
JOHN HORNBLOWER
Snowmass Village
It’s time we stand up for our fellow Americans
Lauren Boebert must be voted out! She fueled the flames that led to the attack on Paul Pelosi. She made an advertisement that attacked Nancy Pelosi. The ad ended with the sound of a gunshot. It’s fine to dislike Nancy Pelosi. But there’s no room to promote that kind of violence.
This isn’t about Democrat or republican, this is about standing up for our fellow Americans. We are after all “one nation under god indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
ANDY MILLER
Eureka, California
Is this really the version of America we want?
I am tired of the same old, worn out attacks the MAGA version of the GOP is engaging in now during this election cycle.
I have never seen anything like it so far in my lifetime. U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked by a self admitted crazy man with a hammer. What happened next astounded me. Fox News mocked him. After the insurrectionists on Jan. 6th looked for Mike Pence to hang him, and went so far as to build a hangman's scaffold on the capitol steps, those very same election deniers in MAGA want to do away with our elections completely, install the most popular second rate reality TV personality they could find into the presidency, burn books from our schools, arrest women and their doctors for abortions, threaten voters in Arizona at their ballot boxes, claim they will arrest Dr. Fauci and put him on trial, and this is their version of America?
Really? What planet are they living on? Sure isn't this one. Anti-semitism in on the rise, and politicians from MAGA land openly promote it, then when they are called out on it, they slither back into their holes, but they never ever apologize.
Come together with the opposing political party now? Not in a million years.
Sorry, that ain't gonna happen. Their version of religion, their incorrect interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, their love for authoritarian dictator wanna-bees, at first seemed silly to me. But now? Democrats and Independent voters need to wake up, fight back against this insanity now, not later when we long for the days when we had fair and free elections.
What is the nexus for all this stupidity? Donald Trump. He knows he lost his election, and has admitted it on multiple occasions in front of members of the GOP. And some nut job in New Hampshire who is running for U.S. Senate actually thinks there are children in elementary schools who use cat boxes instead of bathrooms. This is the America we live in now.
Trump has six separate legal actions against him now in various places. Three going on today in New York. Soon, we pray he will be indicted, and arrested, and then just maybe we can get back to being Americans united.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Why it is so important to vote in this election
In the 2020 election approximately 65% of eligible voters cast a vote for President, and Joe Biden prevailed. It is considered the high water mark for voter turnout in our democracy. With the midterm election fast approaching, it is critical that voter turnout surpass the 2020 election.
Studies have shown that the vast majority of non-voters are those who have given up on their government lending a helping hand in difficult times. This is the very group of people whose lives will be severely impacted by this election.
Despite the obstacles thrown in his path, Joe Biden has managed to sign some major legislation that will help those who need help. In addition to the American Rescue Plan, Infrastructure and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Joe Biden has also come up with a plan for student loan forgiveness, once again targeting the disadvantaged. He could do more except for the staunch opposition of the Republicans along with a few of his own party members.
As for the Republicans, they have ripped off the mask of "compassionate conservatism,” whatever that was, and have bared their authoritarian fangs. Their goal, and whatever it takes to achieve it, is absolute power to do the bidding of the corporate funders and billionaire friends.
Donald Trump's refusal to acknowledge his defeat, at least publicly, has led to the advent of the Trump lie that the election was stolen from him. Despite the fact that numerous courts and prominent Republicans have determined that the election was fair, believing in that lie has now become a litmus test for Republicans in Congress, including Rep. Lauren Boebert.
At the state level many Republicans running for offices such as governor, attorney general and secretary of state have declared their belief in the Trump lie. Also, many Republican dominated state legislatures have passed a slew of bills aimed at creating as many obstacles as possible to prevent people, particularly minorities, from casting their vote.
Fortunately, voting in Colorado is as simple and secure as it gets. From online registration to mail in voting to registering to vote on election day there is every reason to expect that Colorado voters will turn out in droves. Donald Trump once said that if everyone voted the Republicans would never win another election. Let's all commit to making that statement one of the rare truths to come out of his mouth.
JOHN SULLIVAN
Grand Junction
Americans need to affirm and defend our democratic heritage
Most Americans resist the temptation to act upon hate, given a faith in a democracy that respects freedom, equality and justice for all. Americans may find themselves busy, yet patient given our special heritage — “Live and Let Live,” as if printed on the Statue of Liberty’s head.
As a youngster, I recall summer rides in the family car. We passed by churches and farms as my brother and I played Counting Cows (hoping not to lose them in the next spied cemetery). Here and there were billboards of the John Birch Society and “Impeach Earl Warren.” What were those billboards? I wondered. Yet each election, we watched our system work it all out.
Once upon a time, I became a Vietnam-era field artillery army officer. My first drill was to sit with other young recruits as we were told: “The Viet Cong is your enemy… not human.” I wondered then. I later worked with communities in challenged countries with their divine dictators, monarchs, oligarchs and refugee camps. Places where people saw enemies. Angry and fearful people. Invariably, there seemed little regard for truth. Only “systems” that embraced intolerance and torment. I studied this hard, because it was so alien to this American.
Enemies? I wonder now.
Lincoln remarked: “What kills a skunk is the publicity it gives itself.” Today, there is something odd in the air. While most Americans may respect our elections, they are not wishing wells. Elections are about choice, action and a faith in our system. Most recognize political gossip that threatens violence. Most recognize rabbit holes of titillating misinformation. All, however, need to step back, take a breath, and regain a sense of smell that affirms patience and people.
Yes, even television’s Walter Cronkite occasionally lowered his glasses… but usually for emphasis. Each of us has that same right (and perhaps even an eye roll.) But in 2022 and beyond, most Americans need to affirm and defend our democratic heritage. Cooperation, competition and compromise remain its cornerstones. Future generations depend on us.
Most Americans need not sit by in anxious anticipation of losing their cows. All should vote.
R.E. RODMAN
New Castle
Kari Lake and the rise of proto-fascist women
Kari Lake, the darling of the hard right in Arizona, reminds of the character Maria Ostrov in Netflix’s “Madam Secretary.”
Ostrov is the widowed wife of Russian moderate autocrat, Pavel Ostrov. Maria manipulates and assassinates her way to the presidency by means of her beauty, breasts and brains.
Lake has skipped the physical assassination part and concentrated instead on assassinating the free press by roaring out things like “Let’s defund the press.”
This is standard proto-fascist stuff the world has seen before and is seeing today in female form in places like Italy with Georgia Meloni and France with Marine Le Pen. Women just can’t seem to avoid imitating the worst sins of men in their rush to make up for the marginalization of women.
Kari has demonstrated how getting your face and physique in front of locals for two decades in a TV news job can work to your advantage when you want to rule over their lives.
Lake betrays her naked ambition by using conspiracy theories and Donald Trump as her mentors rather than true opponents of fake news like John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. Abigail Adams could teach Lake a thing or two about real conservatism.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Frisch is the middle of the road representative the Western Slope needs
I very much agree with Kurt Bergstrom's letter. Divisiveness and showmanship are not what we need right now. Adam Frisch is a middle-of-the-road businessman more interested in creating jobs on the Western Slope than engaging in theatrics. Please vote for him this Tuesday, Nov. 8. Thank you for reading my letter.
ANTHONY PORCO
Savage, Maryland
The economic outlook is actually pretty good
Voters should be less worried about the economic outlook. Inflation rate last year may have been 8.3%, but wages rose by 8.2%, driven in part by the low employment rate of 3.7%. There are 1.7 jobs available for every unemployed person. Older voters got an 8.7% increase in their monthly benefits. They should remember Republicans are talking about cutting social security and Medicare.
JOHN NEILL
San Diego, California