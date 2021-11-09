Carbon fee and dividend has lever to reduce China's emissions
The Sentinel’s editorial board makes a clear case for adding a carbon fee and dividend policy to the reconciliation bill. It’s a smart, targeted, market-based solution that pays for itself and sets up the U.S. to lead on this critical issue.
The fee bends the market efficiently toward lower-emitting energy sources — without the government dictating what those sources should be. The “carbon cash back” dividend makes the transition affordable for American families.
The one policy feature not mentioned in the Sentinel’s endorsement is the carbon border adjustment. Countries that export carbon intensive goods to the U.S. will either have to enact a carbon price in their own economies or pay us a carbon fee when those goods enter our ports.
The carbon border adjustment creates an even playing field for U.S. businesses and pressures our trading partners like China and India to clean up their own emissions. Carbon fee and dividend is the only national climate policy with true global reach.
Please tell President Biden that you want strong, smart, targeted leadership on climate. Tell him to enact a carbon fee and dividend with a carbon border adjustment.
KATHY FACKLER
Durango
Ruling in Peters’ case is correct
As Charles Ashby reported in his article“Peters’ appeal denied,” Colorado’s highest court refused to accept jurisdiction over Tina Peters’ legally frivolous appeal of Judge Robison’s recent Order.
While “Peters decried the court(’s)” declination, the press release issued by her support group reflected the delusional alternative reality in which they allow themselves to be bilked by Peters and her co-conspirators.
In fact, "(t)he inaction of the Colorado Supreme Court is a very (fortunate day for the Rule of Law and election integrity) in Colorado." While “Secretary of State Jena Griswold believes that (designated election officials must obey election laws enacted by Congress and the Colorado legislature and abide by election rules legally adopted by) the Secretary of State's Office,” Peters apparently does not. Moreover, “people who voted for their local election officials have been severely violated by (her lawless actions)".
While Peters’ appeal “tried to argue that neither the Colorado statutes nor existing case law gave District Judge Valerie Robison (authority to approve) the replacement of Peters as Mesa County's designated election official,” quite the opposite was actually the case.
However, her pleading was quite correct in “saying that (the Supreme Court’s inaction) would be an unprecedented move that could open the door for future secretaries of state to do the same for (other rogue) clerks (whose criminality) they don't like”.
Indeed, there may still be other Clerks elsewhere in Colorado whose criminal subterfuge remains undetected. As reported last month, in a Jan. 22 email to Trump’s discredited “Kraken” attorney Sidney Powell, election fraudster Joe Oltmann bragged that Peters was not the only Colorado Clerk engaged “in gaining access to the Dominion systems under the radar” (Colorado Times Recorder, “Election Fraud Conspiracist Told Trump Lawyer ‘Several County Clerks’ Were Helping Him Access CO Voting Machines ‘Under the Radar’”, Sep. 21).
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Congress must have term limits
In 1977, I watched admiringly as Orrin Hatch ran for U.S. Senate on a platform of voluntary term limits. He ran against three-term Utah Senator Frank Moss, saying, “What do you call a Senator who’s served in office for 18 years? You call him home.” Hatch’s point of view had solid backing in American constitutional history and tradition.
James Polk ran for President in 1844 on a pledge to serve only one term, as did the candidate for the other party. The citizenry at that time were well aware that term limits were necessary wherever power was involved. When Polk’s party asked him to run for a second term, he reminded them of his promise and refused to run again.
Orrin Hatch, elected in a different time, quickly forgot his concern about the dangers of unlimited terms of power, as did his electorate. Utah returned him to Washington for 42 years, seven full terms of six years each. A similar situation exists in the U.S. House, where representatives are routinely returned to serve political careers of decades.
The founders of our nation included a provision in the Constitution to prevent exactly what has happened. They prohibited the granting of any titles of nobility. In England, a title of nobility gave an individual the right to serve for a lifetime in Parliament, just like the king served in his office. Without limits on congressional terms of office, individuals effectively have been granted titles of nobility in America. A president with the powers of a king is still a king. A senator with the longevity of a noble, is still a noble.
It is time to recognize and apply the “Nobility” clause of the United States Constitution, and ratify an explicit provision limiting terms of office to perhaps one or two for Senators, and four or five for Congresspersons. In 1951, Americans ratified an amendment to limit the term of the presidential office so we could not have a king. We must now do the same for congressional offices.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Gun safety should be taught in schools
It’s been more than two weeks since Alec Baldwin failed to check a handgun and killed one of his employees. You or I would be in jail, or have paid a massive bail amount, but Baldwin is “vacationing.”
The media: local, national and international have produced bushels of distraction, obfuscation and “blame someone else” articles. Why? I can think of no good reason? In this case, the facts are clear and undisputed.
Safety is every gun owner/user’s personal responsibility. It should be taught in schools, so should English, mathematics, history, logic and a bunch of other things.
GENE DREHER
Grand Junction