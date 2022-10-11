Garfield County Board of Commissioners needs new blood
Before the start of the Sept. 19 County Commissioner meeting, Mike Samson commented that there was certainly not a lot of love for the commissioners recently. Presumably he was referring to columns and letters in the local papers. John Martin responded by saying that there are just a lot of bitter people out there who make their voices heard around election time.
The concerns currently being raised regarding the commissioners aren’t the result of “bitterness,” but are based on dissatisfaction with the commissioners’ dismal record. Time and time again the commissioners miss the boat on issues critical to the future health and well-being of our community. They refuse to work in collaboration with other governmental and non-governmental entities; they neglect to take advantage of grant-funding opportunities; they spend endless amounts of our county dollars fighting environmental protections, not to mention the recent lawyering up against the development of a Sweetwater Lake state park; and they foolishly continue to bank on the notion of a new oil and gas boom to fill the county coffers.
In contrast, we see commissioners in neighboring counties who are forward-thinking and proactive. They are working collaboratively with other entities to tackle substantive issues — and they are getting things done.
That our commissioners see specific critiques of their actions as simply the complaints of bitter people shows just how out of touch they are with the people they are elected to serve. It’s time for new blood and new ideas on the Garfield County Board of Commissioners.
MARC BRUELL
Carbondale
Kevin Kuns will represent our interests in HD58
Kevin Kuns is running for House District 58. Coming from a strong business background, he wasn't involved in politics until recently, resulting from alarm, which many of us share, at the dysfunctional divide between Democrats and Republicans, which is tearing our country into two warring camps. No country can long survive a situation where its people are constantly fighting.
Kevin gets things done; receiving numerous endorsements statewide. With a friendly, outgoing personality, he's skilled at getting people to open up, whether it's one on one, or in front of large crowds. I've seen him operate up close for years; he gets to the nub of whatever challenge he faces. Growing up working summers on his uncle's ranch in Wyoming, he understands farmers’ and ranchers' concerns. His volunteer work for the Western Colorado Alliance, the Montrose County Commissioners Advisory Committee, local charity organizations, as chair of the local Democratic Party and his career in executive management have prepared him to serve wisely and effectively.
He's been endorsed unanimously by the Grand Junction based Restore the Balance; Republicans, Democrats and Independents working to tamp down poisonous political dialog that threatens the stability of our democracy. It's not sufficient to have a representative who “tows the party line,” we need folks who can listen to all sides of a debate, and come to a reasonable decision. Kevin Kuns is that man.
His opponent voted against affordable housing for workers, healthcare plan competition, a drought and climate stability office, sick leave for employees during the Pandemic and a clean air bill. These “no” votes are out of touch with the challenges we face in the 21st Century, and a disservice to the young people who must navigate a constantly changing economic environment. Whether its farmers and ranchers suffering from lack of water and pests due to climate change, dying national forests, or lack of affordable housing for lower wage workers, Kevin is well versed on the issues, and will tackle these problems head on.
We need a strong voice and a strategic thinker as our representative in order to make sure that our region gets our fair share of available resources. Prosperity and civil order only happens when people work together, rather than when they are too busy fighting. Kevin Kuns understands that.
DAVID CONGOUR
Montrose
End of Days and good governance
Believing that this is the “End of Days” follows a long and rich tradition of predicting the end of the world since at least 2,800 B.C, almost 5,000 years ago. This is a long history of countless failed predictions followed by an updated expiration date with the argument, “But this time it’s different.”
Lauren Boebert fully endorses that we are at the End of Days. Tom Jankovsky seems to be following in Boebert's footsteps. He refuses to state that he believes in the separation of church and state. He attends and speaks at events along with Boebert's fervent supporters who are true believers in the End of Days.
Do we really want people who believe we have no future deciding the future for the rest of us?
JEROME DAYTON
Carbondale
The problem of violating the oath of office because of christian nationalism
Congressperson Lauren Boebert in June of 2022 was quoted in the Denver Post, The Hill, “People,” and The Washington Post, among others, saying, “I’m tired of this church and state separation junk that’s not in the Constitution,” then adding “The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church.” Says who? Jesus certainly never said as such! After all, Christians are supposed to follow the teachings and life of Jesus, right?
Virtually all legitimate and worthwhile Constitutional scholars dispute her statements because they know and understand that the Founders of the country and the writers of the Constitution precisely and specifically meant for that separation of church and state to exist when they wrote in the Constitution that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion…,” Amendment I of The Constitution of the United States of America.
She is also quoted by numerous news outlets saying at a September Truth and Liberty conference in Woodland Park, “We need God back at the center of our country… It’s time for us to position ourselves, and rise up, and take our place in Christ, and influence this nation as we were called to do.” She did not state where, or in what it is that we are called to do this.
This means she has obviously violated the oath she swore or affirmed upon entering the congressional office position she holds, which reads, “I, [name of representative], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
In my opinion she thus deserves not even one vote from any true American patriot who supports and defends the Constitution (the one and only founding document of this country to which is to be made the only oath), but she does deserve impeachment! She did not run to serve in the government of God — since God has no government and no one can prove that God ever attempted to create such in this nation!
In my opinion, based on her own comments, this congressperson advocates for “christian nationalism” being the way the country should be governed and ruled, which also violates her oath of office. Many biblical scholars would state specifically that the term “christian nationalism” is a contraindicated and contradictory one, thus the use of a small c. There is simply no teaching of Jesus that would support any form of “christian nationalism!” Some biblical scholars have even called “christian nationalism” a form of idolatry.
It is also true that there are literally millions of Christians who would not support any form of “christian nationalism” as the means and methods of governing and ruling, especially the kind supported by this congressperson, as it would oppose abortion, oppose LGBTQ+ rights, especially marriage, force an overly narrow perspective of what it means to be Christian into the public schools, and would also result in the complete and total end of religious freedom in the United States of America!
RODNEY NOEL SAUNDERS
United Methodist Pastor, retired
Florissant