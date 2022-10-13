Time to vote out the impatient and discourteous
Hello Jamie Rowe, in your Sunday letter to the editor you asked the readers to be the judge and jury. I tell you what I read and offer support and caution.
You listed George Soros and ANTIFA as enemies, but not the Koch Brothers, the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys.
We share along with many citizens the values that keep the U.S. system working. As stated you like many dutifully pay taxes. Many of us, like you, use the Boy Scout Law as a guide. Some of us who were Jaycees also believe, “That Government should be of laws rather than of men…”
Make America Great Again or MAGA is an excellent campaign slogan. This is a shorter version of Candidate Ronald Reagan’s slogan “We can make America Great Again.” These slogans could be saying, “Citizens do your best for the country,” or in the case of Ronald Reagan “Citizens emulate those who are trustworthy, helpful, courteous, kind, cheerful and thrifty.”
You write that you are friends with all races like many citizens are. This said then see “white privilege” as some peoples’ valid point and this divisive noise can turn into an insight. Continue your friendships, work for opportunities for all and this noise will fade.
MAGA has been stained. For those who claim MAGA and also believe the 2020 election was stolen and dismiss the Jan. 6 insurrection, they are a threat to our Constitution. However, the biggest and immediate threat to our safety in our Congressional District are those who claim they need guns to defend themselves from our elected government.
We stand close on what makes this country work. You and I have voted in many elections. This time in this most important election, let us stand together and do what is needed now to save our Constitution and protect the safety of all. Let us vote out those who are impatient and discourteous and who see a need to support gun violence against our freely elected government.
MARTIN STAFFORD
Grand Junction
What Boebert will do when reelected
A vote to return Lauren Boebert to congress is the right vote.
She will work tirelessly for the citizens of CD3.
She will continue to vote for a strong national defense and better care for our veterans.
She will work to strengthen our law enforcement and get our current out of control crime under control.
She will defend our constitutional right to bear arms. Our Second Amendment rights are secure with Boebert.
She will work to secure our borders and stop the flood of illegal immigrants that are threatening our civil society. She will work to end the flow of drugs that are killing our young people.
She supports all the above energy policies. She will work to stop the ridiculous war on fossil fuels.
She is a strong conservative that will work to limit the size and power of the federal government. Less taxes, less regulations, more freedom.
Vote Lauren Boebert for CD3.
GERALD CUCA
Durango
The alternate reality of the MAGA movement
Regarding the recent letter from Dee Laird, okay, I read it, then I read it again to make sure I understood exactly what was written. What I discovered was a person who is angry. But, not just for current events, but events going all the way back to 2008!
The "Obama years." I did not know if I was reading a letter to the editor or watching an episode of Fox News. CRT has been taught in our schools for the last 40 years. So what? So what if our kids and grandkids know all about how in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921 burned part of the town to the ground where Black people lived? It happened, it is history — 200 dead people and another 800 injured. How about when Black people were legally lynched in America up to the 1960s? Segregated schools, churches and restaurants were commonplace up to the 1970s. So yes, teach our children all about it, so they don't grow up to believe being a racist is acceptable in America.
Open borders, and all those criminals coming here from Mexico? More of the same worn out political campaign nonsense we have been listening to for at least 35 years. Steal our guns, open up the borders and kidnap your children! Alternate reality.
Fentanyl is a problem that begins at home. Parents apparently are not doing a good job teaching their children about using it. So, since China is the number one fentanyl manufacturer in the world, why doesn't the Chinese government stop them? They do. Those criminals get the death penalty, and it is carried out within months of their convictions. But, more fentanyl factories spring up. Why? Americans love their illicit drugs, and as long as there is demand, there will be suppliers.
Values in the MAGA movement? Where? Name one, just one. The GOP has become the party of liars and con men. Lauren Boebert? Has not passed one bill since she has been in office in Washington D.C. — not one. I do not want any part of her values. I want no part of her "religion." Especially the part where she said Donald Trump was "ordained by God to lead us." Alternate realities.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Why not mention Stacy Abrams voter fraud claims?
I find it interesting and a bit slanted that the Colorado News Collaborative mentioned Trump's claims, but ignored Stacy Abrams claims about voter fraud after she lost the governor election in Georgia. It seems to me that fairness would include both fraud claims.
DONALD AUST
Grand Junction
Voters should evaluate their lives before voting
Voters, I challenge each of you to evaluate your life and country before voting. I ask you to do your research on those individuals running for office and decide who will do what is best for you and all the people and the United States!
I ask you, is your life better than, or even as good as it was almost two years ago?
Do you like higher gas prices, utility prices, food prices, housing prices?
Are you ok with all of the above and all other products continuing to rise in cost?
Do you approve of parents being labeled domestic terrorists when attending PTA meetings?
Do you approve of freedom of speech being attacked?
Do you feel safe in your community? Do your friends and family feel safe in their communities?
Do you feel safe to travel?
Do you want The United States to be a sovereign nation with secure borders and those wanting to live in the United State must follow proper channels?
Do you approve of the USA being put further and further in debt because of government spending?
Do you want your tax dollars to pay off student debt?
Do you want the government to be involved in every aspect of your life?
Do you want your life to continue to be more difficult?
This is a critical election and it will absolutely have an effect on each of you.
Vote! Your voice counts and will make a difference!
BETTINA MAGAS
Craig