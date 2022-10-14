Both parties are responsible for high energy prices
There is no shortage of natural gas, LNG, gasoline or diesel fuel in America. The only shortage is the one where Americans care about other Americans.
Do you think Lauren Boebert cares about the high price of fuel? No, she does not. Why would she do anything that might hurt her husband’s paycheck, or harm her donors from the oil lobby?
Do you think Adam Frisch cares about the high price of fuel? No, he does not. Why would he care about fuel costs when they consume a miniscule amount of his multi-million income? Why would he really care about the gas and oil lobby when he only wants “Aspen renewable?”
Do you think either the Democratic or Republican parties care about the high price of fuel? No, they do not. If they did, they would stop the export of American natural gas, LNG, gasoline and diesel fuel until those fuels reached a price point in the United States that allowed citizens to drive to work, and heat their homes before any of the above-mentioned products were allowed to be exported. If the politicians did that, the price adjustment by Big Oil would be immediate.
How stupid can Americans be to continue exporting huge daily volumes of all the above referenced fuels while people are unable to pay their food and medical bills due to those artificially expensive fuels? Do you not know your natural gas is going up over 50% this year while your Colorado politicians do nothing to prevent it? Do you not realize big oil is reporting record profits thanks to no limitations on their exports?
It is not Democrats and Republicans individually. It’s every one of them together who allow this.
In next month’s election, only the faces may change, never the greed and corruption.
DANIEL MOORE
Fruita
What’s wrong with this picture?
Since Biden took office, 4.2 million illegal aliens have crossed our border. Small towns in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico have been devastated by these millions. But ship just 50 of them to the tiny “sanctuary” island of Martha’s Vineyard, (which had 50 job listings) and it’s a “humanitarian crisis” requiring the Guard to be activated to remove them to a military base.
Governor Newsom signed a bill outlawing the sale of gas/diesel vehicles by 2035. Several days later, he asked Californians to limit their use of electricity to prevent more blackouts. How would the grid support millions more electric vehicles?
Yes, employment has increased, but many of those jobs were previously lost to COVID. Others are filled by people working two to three jobs now to pay for gas and food in this inflationary economy.
The U.S. has the fossil fuel energy to supply our needs and those of our allies during the Russia/Ukraine war. Yet our government continues to limit exploration and production.
The earth had several ice ages and warm periods before cars were invented. “Climate emergency” is a manufactured threat that allows the government to assume more control of our economy and lives. There is no climate emergency, and artificially restricting the use of fossil fuels only bankrupts farmers and businesses and raises prices, making all consumers — except the rich — suffer. Please research before they needlessly destroy people and our economy.
In two years, Democrats have caused painful inflation, energy shortages and myriad problems associated with an open border. Vote Republican.
BRUCE MANY
Eckert
Republicans want to cut social security for seniors
Anticipating a rout in November, the republican party drafted a proposed budget for 2023. Social Security Retirement and Disability benefits are on the chopping block. If in control, a Republican congress will raise the retirement age to 70. Monthly retirement benefit payments are proposed to be cut by up to 20%. Medicare insurance benefits are expected to see similar cuts.
Remember that line on your paycheck for FICA? That's 7.65% of your paycheck. Medicare? That's 1.45%. 9.1% of every paycheck is withheld to pay your future monthly retirement payments and Medicare health insurance. The SSA is fully self-funded by those payroll taxes. We paid for that. You paid for that. Social Security monthly retirement payments sustain us through the final chapters of our lives. Any retiree out there feeling overpaid?
The republican siren's song of "entitlement reform" may sound sweet and just. However, the dictionary defines "entitlement" as "the fact of having the right to something." We have the right to the retirement benefits and Medicare insurance for which we paid. Do you believe the government is not bound to pay you at 65-67? Because, when Republicans talk about "entitlement reform," your monthly social security retirement and health insurance are what they're "reforming."
Where is Lauren Boebert on this issue? So far, she voted against every bill benefiting western Colorado in the name of austerity.
She shamelessly credits herself for legislation beneficent to Colorado that she opposed. Consider that when you hear her commercial decrying "lying liberals." Anyone think she won't vote to cut your monthly retirement check and Medicare health insurance?
JAMES GUTHRO
Grand Junction
Voting is like driving and D means forward
David Kearsley gets his monthly rant about energy and Democrats and again is misguided on so many levels.
We don’t look down on Congresswoman Boebert, we are embarrassed. She has voted against veteran support, wants draconian abortion restrictions and wants churches to control the government. Really?
The Green New Deal and infrastructure bills were funded by corporate tax increases. Remind me again how the GOP paid for trillions in tax gifts for the wealthy?
The new IRS agents will target high net worth and corporate tax dodgers and pay for the 10 year expense many times over. Don’t worry Dave, you are probably safe from audit.
Unless your head has been in a sandpile, climate change is real and dangerous to our lives. We need both Colorado energy resources and green solar and wind resources for the near future.
Finally in 2020 GDP was down 3.4%, not 6% you bragged about. Historically our economy has done better under Democrats. Remember, voting is like driving — select “D” to move forward, select “R” to move in reverse.
SYLVESTER SLOWIK
Grand Junction
Why I support Kevin Kuns for HD 58
I know Kevin Kuns well. He is a natural leader who honed his talent for inspiring others over decades working in the food services industry. There is no question that he will lead his future colleagues in the legislature to protect and expand the freedom we enjoy in Colorado.
I believe what drives Kevin is his desire that more of us feel secure in our jobs, our access to health care and in our ability to feed, clothe and house ourselves and our families.
Kevin understands that real freedom means sustaining an economy and culture in which everyone has a genuine opportunity to thrive.
There are issues which divide us in Colorado. Many of our “leaders” have made matters worse. Kevin is someone who will work to make things better in the policies he supports and in the way we communicate with one another. He deserves the opportunity in HD 58!
MICHAEL HOFFMAN
Montrose
The GOP clown show is coming
Fully utilizing our natural fossil fuel energy resources! Okay, let's do that.
First, we have to somehow get Exxon/Mobile and other oil companies to get off their rear ends and drill on the 1.3 million acres of land they are currently leasing from the federal government.
Then, whoever is in charge of selling and exporting more than 2.6 million barrels of oil every year to Mexico, China, Canada and India, tell them to stop. Don't we need that oil more than they do? Why are gas prices up in the U.S.? Ask the oil companies.
Our country is the number one oil drilling and refining country in the world. And big oil gives themselves $100 million dollar bonuses every year.
Let's talk about inflation and why we have it now. One word; COVID. We had a choice back in 2020 and 2021, try to save as many American lives as we could during the worldwide pandemic or deal with a rough economy for 2-4 years. Simple choice. Save lives. But, we still did not save enough of them. 1,010,000 Americans died from COVID.
Trump did not want to fight COVID, and he said it out loud. He wanted to save the economy. But, he said nothing about saving our lives. And so, later on in years to come Trump will be remembered as the president who did not care about our safety.
Inflation? 2014 inflation was 1.62%. In 2015 it was 0.12% (a record setting year). In 2016 it was 1.26%. Obama years. Then Trump was elected in 2016 and starting in 2017 he took credit for everything Obama did. That is who he is.
Kearsley, Lauren Boebert in the 18 months she has been taking up space in Washington, D.C. she has not gotten one of her bills out of committee! Not one. Zero. When and if the GOP wins the House of Representatives in November, care to guess how many bills will get passed in Congress? That is an easy one — zero. Lauren Boebert and the Christian Morality police will be too busy trying to "own the libs."
Look for hearings on Hunter Biden and Dr. Fauci. Reality TV clown shows are coming to Congress, guaranteed. After two years of watching that? Americans will be disgusted, and the GOP will not see the presidency for a long time to come. Such is life in 2022.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction
Joe O’Dea will work for all Americans
Joe O’Dea will support the interests of all working Americans. He has outstanding business management skills and he will fight crime, fentanyl, inflation and overspending. Joe supports American energy dominance, which will also stop inflation and lower gasoline prices. He will also support lower taxes and less red tape. Joe also will support the police and the military to stop crime, protect the border and America.
Joe will work with all Americans to reach consensus on our problems.
WOODY ATROUS
Dana Point, California