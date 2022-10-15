Rep. Catlin’s no good record
I often hear from republicans that they are against crime. They also carry on about your rights, mostly that another party wants to take them away.
Let's see what the HD 58 Republican Rep. Marc Catlin has voted for or against. He voted for an amendment that would thank Republican Ron Hanks for participating in attacking the U.S. Capitol. Voted to support Tina Peters. Both are likely criminals. Voted against rights to unionize, against the right to expose safety concerns in the workplace, voted against ensuring women's rights to refuse or use contraception or the same with pregnancy. He was also against protection for people being evicted during the pandemic. Add on voting to decertify the 2020 Presidential election and goodbye to your voting rights.
Not good.
ROBERT FISK
Delta
Boebert is an embarrassment to old timers
Without question, Lauren Boebert is way too much into guns to represent Colorado's Third Congressional District. Her gun show may be considered cute by some people until a wacko opens up at a school or Walmart!
I've run into a couple of very aggressive, explosive, dangerous young guys in Garfield County who were definitely into guns, but not for hunting game. Probably unknown to Boebert, her gun show is providing the green light to radical young men, from places like Idaho, to relocate to western Colorado. Boebert did not cast her vote in Congress against gun proliferation, including automatics, despite the horrific Uvalde school massacre.
Lauren is a definite transplant and outsider. She was born in Florida. How could she possibly know about Colorado's old timers gun culture or their values?
I was born and raised in Gunnison County in 1938. My father and grandfathers were Colorado pioneer miners who helped create the middle class. Unlike Boebert, I am a staunch supporter of their values and labor. She knows little of their struggles or tremendous contribution. She has been far too busy contacting God on her superior, special private connection. The old timers could spot a phony when they saw one.
Climate change is another area where Lauren falls pathetically short in spite of unending global disasters. She has to get with it! It's for the kids and grandkids.
Boebert has definitely shown she is unqualified to be in Congress. A much better fit for her would be to represent Texas or Florida. She could be much closer to her Southern buddy, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Unfortunately, she has become a pathetic major embarrassment for the old timers and the people of Colorado!
JOE KRIZMANICH
Glenwood Springs
We deserve to hear the whole story
I have noticed several articles in the Daily Sentinel telling us the voting system in Colorado is near perfection and above reproach. The latest article is on the Oct. 8 front page, the same location we have seen numerous articles telling us what a wackadoodle Tina Peters is.
I saw an opinion piece in August by a gentleman saying in no way could he consider voting for Bobbie Daniel because she could not unequivocally say there was no election fraud in the 2020 election.
I am sure this man is a CNN/MSNBC disciple.
It’s unfortunate for us today that the press has zero curiosity and no ability to critically think.
When the Sentinel first started reporting on the Tina Peters saga, the story stated that Peters was guilty of releasing Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s secret password to access the Dominion Voting machines.
Why does Griswold have a special password? Who else has a secret password? What does this access allow you to do? Why does a voting machine have secret access? A voting machine should be a secure adding machine — period. It should absolutely, under no circumstances, be connected to the internet, unless of course you want to be able to manipulate the system.
The FBI thinks there could be a problem. Jump to the Sept. 17 article in The Daily Sentinel regarding the confiscation of Mike Lindell’s cell phone. Quote, “might use their access to election equipment and the knowledge gained through the breaches to launch an attack from within that could be used to gain an advantage for their desired candidate or party or to introduce system problems that would sow further distrust in the election results.”
Yep, crickets — dead silence, zero curiosity — no critical thinking whatsoever from the press core. This is the FBI saying that the system could possibly be manipulated. Seriously? Nothing to see here?
If Peters found software secrets that could allow the voting system to be manipulated, why could it not have been manipulated in the 2020 election or any other election? We the American people deserve the whole story and we are not getting it.
SCOTT SCHULTZ
Grand Junction
Look at Ukraine to understand why public distrusts media
According to the mainstream media, Putin is dying of a horrible disease, Russia is on the verge of a coup and Ukraine is dominating the battlefield.
Putin has appeared, publicly speaking to thousands of Russians, and appears hale and hearty.
After his partial military mobilization, his popularity is 73%. Biden's is hovering near 39%.
Ukraine just lost a chunk of land the size of portugal. It was its main ports, industrial base and key croplands. Hard to call that a victory.
The mainstream media has it wrong, again. If you wonder why the public distrusts them, look no further than Ukraine.
ERIC NIEDERKRUGER
Grand Junction
Why Liz?
Hey Liz Cheney, why did you participate in the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings? You have a comfortable life as a bonafide conservative in a conservative state. Why question the actions and intentions of your friends, neighbors and party faithful? Why do you continue to speak out against conspiracy, lies and gaslighting?
Maybe there really is something to your concerns for the health of our republic. Just maybe.
STEVE DENNEY
Palisade
Extermination of predators damages America
Nearly a century ago wolves and later coyotes were marked for complete extermination by the U.S. Government through its Bureau of Biological Survey, and later the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in service to agribusiness and the Farm Bureau. The American taxpayers have been subsidizing the livestock industry, often multinational multibillion-dollar companies, as well as the lucrative hunting industry, with hundreds of millions of dollars per year in costs to exterminate basically all predators from the American landscape.
If it wasn’t for the 1973 Endangered Species Act, it’s possible that the American landscape would’ve been devoid of all predators, to include predatory birds that were collateral damage in the scorched earth policy toward wolves and coyotes. The normalizing of extermination of entire species have resulted in wide acceptance of brutality toward wolves and coyotes and opposition to allowing those species to live.
The result is not a better America, but America with severely damaged eco- and biosystems.
MARTIN WIESIOLEK
Grand Junction
Making America great for autocracy
MAGA-Republicans who deny the 2020 election results — despite no evidence of massive fraud ever being presented in 60 separate court cases — are seeking your vote in November. If they win, they will be in position to change voting procedures to legally manipulate the votes in future elections to their favor.
While MAGA supporters may feel good about "winning," because they will "own the Libs," soon they will learn what MAGA really means. The super-rich will get more tax cuts, starving government funding for our schools, roads, disaster recovery, health care, even Social Security. Industries that pollute our air and water will be deregulated. Government intrusion into our private lives will dominate.
And when we try to vote the MAGA-Rs out of office, we will discover that elections have been truly, and "legally," rigged. Our votes will no longer matter. They will have Made America Great for Autocracy.
BRUCE JOFFE
Piedmont, California