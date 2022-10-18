Is Ballot Issue 1A the financial ruin of Mesa County?
It is “unlawful” to ask the voters to transfer money between accounting funds!
Is it a Trumpian Republican commissioner’s action to financially destroy the city of Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade and Mesa County?
Is it the end of Mesa County’s ability to issue capital project bonds? No institutional investor will ever buy bonds issued by Mesa County, Grand Junction and other cities since these are within Mesa County. Because the next ballot 1A will ask the voters to stop re-payment of bonds issued by Mesa County. When will you care, citizens of Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade?
Property values in Grand Junction will likely “tank” by 62% if this Ballot Issue 1A passes.
Ballot Issue 1A is a downward spiral for all businesses and residents. You can forget the $70 million “GJ Community Center.” CMU will likely be a mere shadow of its former self.
When will you care? After 62% of the residents have moved out of Grand Junction and 38% of the remaining Mesa County residents have declared bankruptcy?
Please vote NO on Ballot Issue 1A and show that you care, and “clean house” in Mesa County. And then a toast to each, “Democracy triumphs” in Mesa County, Colorado.
DIETER HEINRICH
Grand Junction
Talk of an ‘Army of God’ is not Christian
This letter is an answer to the article in the paper dated Sunday, Oct. 9, entitled "Retired Gen. Flynn recruits ‘Army of God.’”
These people are not true Christians, which I am sure most intelligent people realize because of the comments in the article like this one — "Jesus is the King" [yes, that is true] but putting President Trump as the president is a lie. These people are known as liars, con-artists taking people's money for their own benefit, filled with hate, stirring up rebellion, plus a lot more terrible things.
This lie about their movement being in the name of Jesus Christ is completely false as Jesus wouldn't approve of such things. "Life-saving vaccines are creating a genocide" is another lie, immigrants are not coming here to take over, but are running from worse conditions like starving to death. "The Gestapo stuff" that Eric Trump wrote about is a lie, as any intelligent person knows that people who steal things that are classified should be arrested.
My problem about all of this is that any common person doing all these terrible things would be arrested a long time ago. My question is, how long do intelligent people have to put up with mentally ill people, like the one seven psychiatrists wrote about in a book, plus all his demented helpers, before all of them are punished?
Is this because people are scared of not being elected or just scared of the one who threatens retaliation, or is it corruption in every closet?
Well, here is the outcome for all this mess. First all false religion will be destroyed by the governments and then the governments will be destroyed by Jesus and his army of angels. The smart move would be to get out of both and be neutral. Here is a flash for the Army of God, religion has never had a place in Government, ever, so you shouldn't be there at all, and really you are not Christians anyway.
VERONA GRIFFITH
Clifton
Lauren Boebert is not fit to represent the people of western Colorado
I was raised in Colorado in the 1950s through 1990s, I am forever attached to this beautiful state of Colorado and her people. I attended Mesa State College in the 1970s. My grave concern is the continuing tenure of Lauren Boebert as U.S. representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
Boebert was born in Florida, did not move to Colorado until she was 12, and is a high school drop out due to an unplanned pregnancy. She received her GED in 2020 at the age of 34, just one month before her first primary election. Boebert has amply shown her lack of knowledge of basic civics and a stunning lack of wisdom in words and deeds.
As a middle school, high school and university educator of 30 years experience, I must adamantly protest her suitability to continue the responsibilities of the office of Representative. She lacks good judgment, and exhibits grossly short-sighted and flawed problem solving skills.
For the sake of Colorado, Lauren Boebert needs to step down.
LAURA GLISMANN
Blue Diamond, Nevada
Don’t be deceived by names
Politicians love to give their bills and programs grandiose names. Unfortunately, those names seldom live up to their billing.
Take the War on Drugs, for instance. Illegal drugs weren’t eradicated. Instead, 50 years and $1 trillion later, illicit drug use and overdoses are higher than ever.
Ditto for the War on Poverty. After spending trillions of dollars, we have millions more in poverty. Worse, as economist Thomas Sowell noted, "The Black family, which had survived centuries of slavery and discrimination, began rapidly disintegrating in the liberal welfare state that subsidized unwed pregnancy and changed welfare from an emergency rescue to a way of life."
And now comes the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Since excessive government spending causes inflation, and this bill plans to spend $740 billion, it is difficult to see how it deserves its name. The Congressional Budget Office, the Wharton School of Business (University of Pennsylvania), and the nonpartisan Tax Foundation all say that any impact on inflation would be negligible. In addition, the CBO said it will reduce incentives to work and to invest in businesses.
This bill will, however, subsidize expensive and deceptive “green energy” programs, raise taxes on the middle class, and increase the scope and power of the IRS by almost doubling its budget. That money would be better spent to secure our southern border instead of targeting already-overburdened taxpayers.
Representative Boebert continually votes against bills that needlessly increase government spending and limit personal freedoms. Many of these thousand-page bills have beneficial-sounding names and may contain some good projects. But the bad sections outweigh the good. Until politicians start writing short bills that deal only with one subject, they will continue to stick costly, unnecessary, and unconstitutional provisions into the monstrous bills.
Thankfully, Boebert doesn’t rubber-stamp these bills. Please, vote for Lauren!
ANGIE MANY
Eckert
Accusations bring Frisch’s integrity into question
Last week, former 3rd Congressional District candidate, Sen. Don Coram, came out in support of Democrat candidate Adam Frisch. Coram claimed he knew Frisch to be a “good man,” who is “decent” and “honest.” He probably should have waited for the traditional “October surprise” before declaring his undying support!
As reported, Frisch just was exposed with his hand in the “cookie jar” among other places! Breitbart broke the story on Oct. 13 that Frisch was, allegedly, caught in an extra marital affair in Aspen, and was blackmailed into using his position on Aspen City Council to benefit an individual with a pending matter before that council to keep the incident quiet! So much for “honesty” and “decency!” Now we know Frisch can be bought! The possibility of sending an integrity challenged candidate to Congress is beyond all reason.
DEE LAIRD
Montrose