October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Think of three women you know. Now imagine that one of those three women is being controlled by her partner — isolated from friends and family, emotionally mistreated and maybe even physically assaulted. This may sound far-fetched, but the reality is that 1 in 3 women have experienced some form of domestic violence.
Domestic violence knows no boundaries. It can happen to the rich, the middle-class, the poor, those with multiple degrees or to those who have yet to graduate from high school. People from all gender identities can experience domestic violence: 1 in 4 men and 1 in 2 transgender individuals have experienced some form of violence by an intimate partner. The prevalence of domestic violence in the LGBTQIA community is as high or higher than the U.S. general population. Domestic violence can happen to anyone.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month — a time to bring this often-misunderstood issue into the forefront of conversation. There are 193 domestic violence incidents reported per month in Denver, which is a 14% increase from 2021. We are one community. We need to keep our eyes and ears open and lend a hand to those who need it the most. Is someone you know afraid of their partner’s reactions, or constantly making excuses for their partner’s bad behavior or offensive comments, or do they have to check in with their partner before making plans? These are just a few examples of potential red flags to indicate that someone is in an abusive relationship. Abusers may use other tactics to gain power and control over their victim.
As the new CEO of SafeHouse Denver, I’ve had the honor to join an agency that has been supporting survivors for 45 years. When we look to the future, we hope to one day not be needed at all. Until then, check in on your friend who hasn’t come around much lately. Share the SafeHouse Denver Crisis Line number on your social media feed (303-318-9989). If it is safe to do so, say something to a loved one who you’re concerned about. If any of this sounds like your own experience, know that you are NOT alone. Know that you deserve better, and that this isn’t your fault. There are people to help, cost-free and without question, at SafeHouse Denver.
JENNIFER CARUSO
CEO, SafeHouse Denver
Tired of same old rant from columnist
When can we expect Greg Walcher’s column to pursue some new ideas? On Oct. 14 we read, yet again, how horrible President Biden is for putting a hold on new oil leases on public lands. This tired old rant is a waste of time and print. Surely there are still private landowners who could sacrifice for the cause. In the meantime, oil companies are sitting on 9.9 million acres of undeveloped leases in federal western U.S. lands. He should check out this report:
This is from the nonpartisan Center for Western Priorities. The real reason for our oil shortage is that, as with most large corporations these days, it is their policy to keep their obscene profit margins and corporate officer’s benefits increasing every day. All major oil producers are using the same tactics as the Saudis, namely, keep production down to keep profits (and prices) up. If anyone thinks there is any difference between the Saudis and other oil interests is not paying attention.
What we really need is to start dealing with these huge international monopolies who now have more power than any national government. How about it Mr. Walcher, any thoughts on how to curb all these mega corporations’ stranglehold on our economic system, or at least get the oil industry to change their tactics?
LORALEE KERR
Grand Junction
Restore the Balance has one obvious intent
The Oct. 9 full page spread in this paper regarding Restore the Balance was very enlightening. It was obvious the organization had one big intent — to go after Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, as extreme. We should not consider her opponent “extreme.” How could this be? A transplant from New York to Aspen, serving on Aspen City Council? He says he is “moderate.” We are supposed to believe those words.
It is quite obvious to go down your list and see, we should not vote for Republicans. That is the real intent of this organization. You rate Janice Rich’s opponent quite high. Janice is one of the hardest working legislators in Denver. She serves on Appropriations, Finance, Transportation and Local Government, Capital Development and Bi-partisan Election Advisory. Plus Caucus Chair of House Republicans. Her opponent doesn’t have a committee or organization.
Some Republicans did not answer your survey. Easy to see why. They see your intent.
Don’t go by records: Matt Soper represents his district well, but you like his opponent who “lacks cohesive communication skills.” Rick Taggart has a handle on city, county and CMU. But no, his opponent represents your values. Marc Catlin, the recognized go to guy for Water & AG. Nope any opponent is better. On and on.
You go with your balance. I stick with the known representatives who have the interest of rural Colorado at heart. Including Lauren Boebert!
LOIS DUNN
Grand Junction
Colorado should value all life, including the unborn
Recent news has made the public aware that in our great state of Colorado, we are protecting all of our endangered animals from harm. It is illegal to harm or kill wild horses or wolves. Add to that list kit foxes, lynx and birds of prey including eagles, hawks, falcons and owls. Even the razorback sucker fish is protected.
Yet in our same state, because of the passage of the “Reproductive Health Equity Act” (House Bill 22-1279) on April 4, 2022, we no longer protect from harm our most vulnerable human beings, unborn children. Since the passage of that bill, it is actually now legal to end the life of a healthy newborn baby because it is a woman’s “right.”
Because this barbaric “right” was so cleverly embedded in the law, we believe many Coloradans, including Mesa County residents, are unaware of this brutal legislation. We protect our wild endangered animals, fish and fowl, yet we now allow the killing of our unborn or newborn infants.
All Colorado Democratic Representatives (40 to 24 with one Democrat excused) and Senators (20 to 15) voted in favor of this extreme and shocking legislation. Let’s return Colorado to a state known not only for its protection of our beautiful wildlife, landscapes and environment, but more importantly, our unborn and newly born citizens and future leaders.
All voters, please consider this when you go to the polls or mail in your ballot in November.
RON and MARY BETH GILLIGAN
Clifton
Boebert’s record does not show support for Western Slope values
Does Lauren Boebert really represent District 3 and Western Slope values? I hear this from folks, so it is worthwhile to examine what these values are that make her worthy of re-electing.
Perhaps it is her record on voting for environmental and water issues? She has several ads touting her commitment to protect our forests and water, yet curiously looking at her voting record every bill, such as the Protecting Public Lands & Waters bill or the Wildfire Recovery Act, she voted against. She even failed to show up to vote on the Protecting the Grand Canyon and Colorado’s Public Lands bill. Why do her campaign ads state just the opposite of her voting record?
Let’s move on then to values that protect the Coloradans of District 3. Such as the Affordable Insulin Now Act, protecting women from violence act, protecting Native Americans and seniors from scams or discrimination, or legislation assisting low income, child care and adult care facilities with installation of carbon monoxide detectors. Sadly Boebert has voted against all of these that would have benefited her constituents. Most recent was a no vote on the Break the Cycle of Violence Act providing grants for community violence intervention and community grants for job training for youth ages 16 to 24 for in-demand occupations. We all know her abysmal voting record in support of veterans and military families, most recently she voted No on the Fairness for 9/11 Families Act.
I’m afraid I do not think Boebert represents District 3 values and the next time I see someone stating this belief I will wonder if they have truly done their research to see if these values are being translated into meaningful votes in Congress. I think it is time to give someone else a shot at representing us, maybe they can get something besides showboating done.
PAM RULE
Montrose