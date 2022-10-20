Sick of the insult and the bad grammar
It is obvious that Rep. Boebert, ex-President Trump and other right wingers use the term “Democrat” party as a slur and insult. I am very tired of seeing things like the “Democrat” candidate, when clearly that is improper use of the English language?
If in doubt, look it up. I suggest you edit this term to its proper usage, I.e. “the Democratic candidate,” and the Democratic Party! Let’s learn how to use English, folks.
H. M. KINSEY
Grand Junction
Missing the DJs of my youth
In my youth I always admired radio DJs, and was a part time one myself, but nowadays radio DJs either want to be shock jocks or are just plain boring. What has happened to radio shows like Heller and Maynard Shawn, the Loud guy, Tommy Rocker, those people had a show ,and i'm not talking about adlib. They actually based their shows on a subject or two!
As a friend who recently passed, that's how it goes out west and everywhere!
MARK BERKLEY
Grand Junction
Great to see CSU Research Center experimenting with crops
Kudos to the CSU Research Center in Fruita for their experimental growing of Kernza. The Land Institute, which developed the seed, is a worthy non-profit very much worth a visit (and your contributions) if you pass through Central Kansas. You will learn a lot and be impressed.
The Land Institute’s goal is to make farming a “naturally-sustaining ecosystem,” by using crops that do not cause soil loss and require so much chemical input for growth. Thus, there is more value to growing Kernza than the fact that it uses less water.
Moreover, the Sentinel’s article did not mention that Kernza flour, available online, is available for baking. The hope is that consumers will create a sufficient market to bring down prices and permit more farmers to grow it profitably.
NIC KORTE
Grand Junction
Support local business by voting down liquor law changes
The Nov. 8 ballot asks for your vote on three initiatives that impact all stakeholders of the alcoholic beverage industry. Proposition 124 increases allowable liquor store locations, Proposition 125 allows grocery and convenience stores to sell wine, and Proposition 126 allows third-party delivery of wine, beer and spirits.
The out of state corporations sponsoring these ballot measures are not doing it for your convenience, but to line their pockets and gain economic advantages.
Proposition 124 will initially increase the limit on the number of retail liquor licenses (speak liquor stores) a single entity/owner can hold from currently 4 to 8, but by 2037 the number will be unlimited. Just imagine a branch of a national liquor store in every town, just like Starbucks coffee shops. Proposition 125 automatically grants all current license holders of a malted beverage liquor license for off premise sale (speak grocery stores and convenience stores) the right to sell wine without having to apply for the newly established beer and wine license. Proposition 126 establishes a delivery permit for third parties to deliver beer, wine and spirit, but the actual online seller (speak Amazon or DoorDash) is not going to be held accountable for the sale, as they don’t need to hold a liquor license.
Support Keep Colorado Local by voting No on these three ballot initiatives. Current Colorado liquor laws provide generous access to alcohol through local, independent liquor stores that offer a diverse selection of alcoholic beverages at competitive prices and knowledgeable customer services. The current liquor laws have created a rich infrastructure of jobs with importers, wholesalers, liquor stores, wineries, breweries and distilleries. The millions of dollars in salaries and the profits from these businesses stay in the local economy rather than being sent to out of state headquarters.
With a Yes vote you can expect a narrower selection of national brands produced by the top 10 alcoholic beverage producers, uniform pricing, no staff in the aisles to get advice on what to buy and fewer donations to local charity events. Vote No on proposition 124, 125 and 126 to Keep Colorado Local with a rich infrastructure of jobs and profits flowing back into the local economy.
ULLA MERZ
Boulder
Why we need a Republican Congress
Nov. 8, please vote Republicans to Congress. Americans are mostly centrist politically, but current Democratic leadership, president and Congress, is wide left and unable to fix our major problems.
Inflation requires reducing government spending. The ASA and IRA laws passed in the past two years are both completely partisan and inflationary. The budget needs to be changed back to a single, comprehensive act. Multiple reconciliation bills hide inflationary increases.
Congress needs to overrule the president and recreate American energy independence to decrease inflation. And, we must help our free world friends as well. Defund IRA, address climate change gradually.
A Republican Congress will finance supermajority measures to close the southern border: complete the fence, equip it technologically, and increase enforcement. Eisenhower (1954) was right: deport illegal immigrants. Humanely.
Republicans will enact stiffer federal bail laws, increase criminal convictions and increase prison facilities, e.g. tent camps if needed.
Republicans will fight Mexican cartel trafficking, stop Russia in Ukraine and elsewhere, hold totalitarian China accountable, and strategically support allies.
We need a Republican Congress now.
DAN GOGGIN
Burleson, Texas