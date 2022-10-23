We have the opportunity to address food insecurity for students
School meal programs lead to improved health, better grades, higher attendance and increased graduation rates. Federal funding was provided last year, so our public schools could ensure access to school meals to any child who needed one, but the waivers expired.
During the time all students could access free school meals, our Colorado districts saw 20-40% more children utilizing school meals. These are children whose families are struggling with rising costs and could go hungry without this important program. We can do something about it now for these children and all children by supporting Proposition FF.
This fall, voters have a chance to fund a program that will provide breakfast and lunch meals to all students at no cost, while also ensuring that the district providing the meals is reimbursed. In addition, Proposition FF supports the ability to purchase healthy and local food and increase wages for our school food service professionals who work so hard to plan, prepare and serve food to our kids.
This program will help address food insecurity and ensure healthier and happier children in our schools and state. Feeding our children is about feeding our future and no child should go without a meal. I hope people will join me in getting this critical program funded by voting yes on Proposition FF.
MOLLY BRANDT
Colorado School Nutrition Association
Check yes on Amendment E
In April 2003, Melissa W. was an active duty Air Force officer, mother of an 11-month old son and six-months pregnant with her daughter when she suddenly found herself joining the ranks of our country’s Gold Star Spouses. Her husband’s F-15 Strike Fighter was downed during a combat mission over Iraq. Two weeks later, his remains and those of the F-15 pilot were recovered and eventually interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
Melissa chose to continue her military career to retirement to support her children. The family recently moved to Colorado where her son and daughter now attend college. But unlike surviving spouses of previously qualified 100% disabled veterans, Melissa is not eligible for the partial Homestead Act property tax exemption. And she is not alone.
Amendment E — Extend the Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses — corrects this injustice. Gold Star Spouses are the surviving spouses of military service members who died in the line of duty and of veterans whose death resulted from a service-related injury or disease.
These widows(ers) suffer not only devastating personal loss, but often find themselves in financial crisis after the military member’s passing. Colorado’s Homestead Act provides some financial relief helping them to keep the family home.
Amendment E was referred to the ballot by your legislators with unanimous, bi-partisan votes in all House and Senate committee and floor actions. The UVC thanks our legislators for bringing this measure to the ballot and urges all voters to check yes on Amendment E.
Submitted by the elected officers of the United Veterans Coalition of Colorado (UVC):
DICK YOUNG
President, United Veterans Coalition of Colorado
BOB MCLAUGHLIN
First Vice President United Veterans Coalition of Colorado
MARTI CROCKETT
Second Vice President United Veterans Coalition of Colorado
Kevin Kuns will fight for the rights of Western Slope women
Women’s rights are a priority for Kevin Kuns. As a founder of the Montrose Women March group, Kevin Kuns has consistently stood with us. In 2018, I worked with Kevin on the steering committee for the first Women’s March in Montrose. It was apparent he has been a fighter for women’s rights for an exceptionally long time.
Although females outnumber the male U.S. population, this gender imbalance is not representative in most legislatures locally, statewide or federally. We need a fighter in the Colorado state house who will defend our healthcare rights and access to them. We need an elected official to protect and strengthen women’s rights and autonomy over their bodies. We need to make an informed vote. Until we reach the point of equal gender representation in all levels of elected government, my vote will be cast for candidates who truly vote in the interest of women and their rights, especially regarding healthcare.
His campaign motto is “Freedom for all,” including women, and their right to choose. HD58 candidate Kuns respectfully understands this sensitive issue and will not take it lightly when challenged on the statehouse floor.
Western slope women are free to make their own choices, and must elect candidates who will defend those choices. We need a women’s rights champion in these uncertain times, and with so many issues at stake. My choice to represent the women of our district is Kevin Kuns for Colorado HD58. Proudly mark your ballot for Kevin Kuns.
JAYNE BILBERRY
Montrose
Why I am voting for Adam Frisch
Adam Frisch is running to help save our democracy, in ultimate contrast to his opponent who truly believes that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Adam Frisch believes with all his heart and mind in the inviolability of our democratic government. If he is elected, he will put country first without a doubt. We need someone solid to be our representative with equanimity and honesty in Washington, D.C.
He has a history of serving his community well, having spent eight years on the Aspen City Council. He has a degree in economics and has experience in the financial field. He was the chairman of the Pitkin County Financial Review Committee for six years.
There is some hesitancy out here about voting for a wealthy gentleman who we think has little if any understanding of rural Colorado and the issues we face. He lived on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation as a child and observed firsthand the challenges of living in a rural area. He surely knows what life is like on the Western Slope and is aware of our needs and concerns.
Many residents of Western Colorado will choose not to vote for some wealthy guy who lives in Aspen. We all live somewhere, don’t we? His wealth does not define him. He is most sincere about serving CD3 well. Chaos, volatility, insurrection in politics are all issues that need to be dealt with. Adam Frisch has what it takes to bring back the cooperation and bipartisanship that is so sadly lacking in our government.
Please vote for Adam Frisch to bring solidarity back to Washington.
HOLLY VON HELMS
Montrose
Family court judge should not be retained
As you mark your ballot, there is one judge for whom you should vote no. I have sat in his family court on several occasions and observed his consistent bias against fathers in child custody cases. It is my opinion that he should not remain on the bench.
RAYMOND ROSS
Montrose