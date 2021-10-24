Money talks in school board election
The front page article on Oct. 21, 2021, regarding money raised for the school board election was very interesting and also very telling about the parties of interest.
Per the article Mahre, Allan and Combs each received around $10,000 from a combination the Colorado Education Association and Mesa Valley Education Association for a total of $30,000 from the teachers’ union. The teachers’ union contributions equaled more than half of the total money received by Mahre, Allan and Combs.
The largest donor for Haitz was $3,000 from the Mesa County Republican Party, which was less than 10%, one donor of $1,000 and the rest of her money was raised from small donors concerned about education in District 51.
The fact that Haitz, Jones and Lema raised the amount of money from mostly small donors speaks to their message about the quality of education received in District 51.
L.R. TERRELL
Loma
The dark side of Proposition 119
Remember going to a summer carnival and being waved over to a booth manned by a mysterious magician and then invited to decipher his sleight of hand? There they were, three elaborate cups with a multi-colored marble to one side.
“Follow the marble,” says the magician, and you watch attentively as he first puts the marble under one of the cups and then watch again as his hands become a blur as the cups duck in and around each other.
“You win a prize if you know where the marble is,” comes the challenge with a hint of a sneer. You followed attentively and are sure you’ve zoned in on the marble.
“It’s right there,” and you point. But the cup is empty and you feel empty too. Where is the marble?
Let’s say that the marble represents state finances, our tax dollars, impacted by Proposition 119, should that proposition become law. The magician giveth and the magician taketh away.
The ballot initiative presents the question: “Shall state taxes be increased $137,600,000 from retail marijuana sales...?” The increase in state revenues is estimated at $35,000,000, but that is just for the fiscal year 2021-2022.
And wait! That won’t even be enough for the newly created fund known as LEAP (Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress). That fund will need approximately $21,000,000 more for fiscal year 2021-2022. Then state expenditures for the fund will balloon to $109,100,000 for the following fiscal year.
Where will all that money come from? The proposition provides for taking approximately 21 million and then 22 million in the next two fiscal years from the State Land Trust, monies which are supposedly earmarked constitutionally for public schools only.
Where is the multicolored marble now and so where will all that money go?
The Proposition creates an independent board, which has free reign to contract with private tutoring and other for-profit services. Thus, we would have a new bureaucracy, although housed in the Colorado Department of Education, would operate totally independent of any government agency.
That sneer we sensed on the magician’s lips, could that be the look of a grifter? Is that person perhaps looking for a more spacious tent to house others of similar mind? Without oversight, how will we know? Doesn’t this feel like an irresponsible allocation of our tax dollars? And who is looking out for the common good of public education?
And who is this magician backing the Proposition? I learned from our colleagues at Advocates for Public Education Policy (A4PEP.org) that the magician consists of the Gary Foundation and Investment Funds and the 76 Group, a conservative think tank. Almost $1,000,000 changed hands to gather signatures for the ballot initiative.
A fair question to ask of this magician, “Whose best interests do you have at heart?” Would it be the common good of public education? Or perhaps something more deceptive, even sinister? So many reasons to vote NO on Proposition 119. Let’s keep that multi-colored marble earmarked for public education!
DON PERL
Greeley
Political endorsements go both ways
I’ve heard a lot of people lamenting how politicized this school board election has become, namely because three candidates – Andrea Haitz, Angela Lema and Will Jones – have chosen to identify themselves as embodying conservative values.
I wonder if those that bemoan this practice are equally upset to discover Trish Mahre, David Combs and Nick Allan have received endorsement by the Democratic Party? The Sentinel's Sam Klomhaus was obliged to identify the Republican Party’s endorsement of Haitz, Lema and Jones, calling them a “conservative bloc,” but remained silent on the flip side of the argument. Who’s really playing politics here?
Today I received a mailer featuring Mahre, Combs and Allan in a photo clearly taken together, yet when asked directly at the Redlands Rotary forum if she was part of a “bloc,” Mahre responded “no.”
These three, who chose to be photographed together, but don’t identify as a bloc, are also enjoying the active endorsement and financial support of Mesa Valley Education Association, as well as the Public Education Committee – a Denver-based “political action group to support or oppose candidates for state and local office in Colorado.” Additionally, they’ve received the backing of The Daily Sentinel and Western Colorado Atheists and Freethinkers.
At the heart of nonpartisan elections is the ideal that voters should do their own research into the issues and the candidates. I care less about what party a candidate is affiliated with and more about what values they will uphold and what actions they’re willing to take once elected.
While party politics will always find their way into elections, it is clear to me that Haitz, Lema and Jones are the only three committed to getting the politics OUT of our schools and board room, and for that, they’ve earned my vote.
ANDREA BARBER
Fruita
Nick Allan has chosen a life of service to the community
Billboards around GJ are advertising Haitz, Jones and Lema as the "Conservative Choice for District 51 School Board." As many others have pointed out, this election should be about what's best for our kids, not extremist partisan politics. But, let me ask you...
Is it "conservative" to elect an inactive voter like Will Jones? How can we trust a person who doesn't value our democracy enough to participate in it, to serve our kids in an elected position? How about the fact that Mr Jones has been working in a sex industry known for exploiting young women. How does that square with your conservative values? By contrast, Nick Allan has chosen a life of service to the community, especially our children.
Haitz, Lema and Jones characterize their opponents as far left. In reality Trish Mahre is a Republican, while David Combs has made a name for himself in this Valley as a unifier who's brought people together to do good countless times regardless of differences. So, if you like your conservativism minus conspiracy theories and hate, then Mahre and Combs are the real choice for conservative values.
Speaking of hate...Haitz's, Lema's and Jones's volunteers at public events tell passersby, "Don't be fooled, they're coming for your children!" Their advocates call the opposition communists, Nazis and Satanists. This destructive, delusional "good vs evil" rhetoric not only reveals their extremist perspective, but also that they have no tangible ideas on how to help our students, leaving them to rely on misinformation and scare tactics.
Pick the people who are running for the kids, not the people running for their own power. Pick Mahre, Combs and Allan.
MATT CROWE
Grand Junction
How will Mesa County vote in school board races?
If the Republicans vote this time, conservatives will dominate the school board election. However, unaffiliated and moderate voters are turned off by the partisan approach and might decide a close race.
In District C, Andrea Haitz’s most-used campaign word is “parents.” Trish Mahre’s is “kids.” Haitz’s supporters drove away moderate voters with the portrayal of educators as leftist radicals that need parents to tell them how to run their profession.
Mahre’s frequent references to doing what is best for kids may garner those votes. Also, the active social media opponent-trashing from supporters on the right could cost Haitz a close race.
Austin DeWitt, 20, isn’t quite ripe for voters’ tastes, but will earn votes from Haitz or Mahre in equal measures.
Prediction: Haitz by a hair because anti-tax conservatives will show up to vote down tax increases.
In District D, Nick Allen’s most-used campaign word is “teachers.” Will Jones’ is “football.” A question arises about whether conservative voters will drop Jones now that he was outed as a bouncer at Fantasy.
Allen leans left and is tight with MVEA and D51 admin. He is the most astute politician of the candidates. He is young, friendly, and stays involved in local politics. Jones opposes CRT and appeals to voters who like a conservative African-American Republican. Allen knows what not to say in any room and has lots of teacher votes.
Prediction: Allen by a landslide.
In District E, Angela Lema’s favorite word is “business.” David Combs’s favorite word is “silos.” Lema is a patient listener, articulate, intelligent and doesn’t overstate. Combs is charismatic, but is questioned about riding the fence to appear moderate. He supports BLM, but rejects CRT as a public education problem. Conservatives say he’s ignoring shadow efforts to indoctrinate students with leftist values.
Prediction: too close to call.
JB PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
Saving time when researching candidates
A few months ago I wrote, lamenting that I could have saved a lot of time and energy in my research of candidate positions for Grand Junction City Council by just voting against those candidates whose signs are proudly displayed on the property of homes and businesses still flying Trump flags. As I recall, when the candidates in that race lost, there were complaints of suspected cheating, "stop the steal," by populist Trump supporters here.
Guess what? Although I still reviewed the backgrounds of all candidates, I did save time and energy by not delving too deep, as Haitz, Lema and Jones all have broadcast that they represent "populists."
I cast my votes early and was notified by the county that it has been tallied. I predict the same outcome that occurred in the city council race in this contest. The tides in this county are changing and I say this as someone who has only registered as an independent or Republican for the last 45 years.
DAVID LURYE
Grand Junction
Insane or saints to run for school board?
Who in their right mind would run for the School Board? Fundraising for any cause is a self inflicted torture. Who signs up to volunteer for public ridicule and have every decision questioned?
The crazy self-absorbed individual with a personal sense of importance or the crazed self-sacrificing inspired individual who seeks to guide the community's future?
Education is about becoming better. That requires hard-work, sacrifice and inspired vision.
Vote for your saints.
GARY HAUSCHULZ
Palisade
Every election is political, has consequences
Elections do have consequences. And after the last election, yes, Trump lost and Joe won.
So, let’s cut to the chase.
With Joe, we now have higher fuel costs, higher inflation, etc.
But this has now dribbled down to our school board race and upsetting people
who don’t want to make it political? Well, elections do have consequences, don’t they?
STEVE STEPHENS
Grand Junction
Sentinel fails to inform on candidates’ positions
Many pages of the paper have covered the upcoming school board election. The paper repeatedly identified the three candidates supported by the county Republican Party and lamented how the race had become so partisan.
While “vetting” the candidates with softball questions that led to generic answers, the paper did not ask any of them about their positions on all he hot button issues confronting parents around the country like critical race theory, sex education and gender discovery.
The public learned nothing about the candidates positions. Then the paper endorsed the three candidates who were not identified as Republican supported. Only today did I learn your three got almost all their financial support from the State and local teacher’s unions. That makes them the slate of the Democrat Party.
Had I been informed of this I would not have voted for Trisch Mahre, but I can’t get my ballot back. Your board failed to inform me. I won’t expect honesty or balance from the paper on any issue in the future.
DUANE FISCHER
Grand Junction