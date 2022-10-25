Damon Davis will fight for you at the Statehouse
I wish everyone knew Damon Davis as well as I do. The people who know him best — his friends, his coworkers, his family — know that Damon is a rare breed, the type of man that they don't make anymore. Honest. Loyal. Hardworking. His campaign slogan is, "Fighting for You." The words perfectly capture the man.
For decades, Damon has been fighting for ordinary, working people from the Western Slope. Damon's a lawyer, and a smart one. He's the lawyer that other lawyers come to when the legal issues are complicated, and when the other lawyers want to win a motion or an appeal. Damon's clients are local roughnecks, folks who get injured in construction accidents, fires, car crashes, those types of things. Fighting for these clients, Damon puts on his suit, tie, and cowboy boots, goes to Denver to argue in our state's highest courts, and comes back home to Junction for dinner with his family. And he wins. A lot.
On top of that, he's never forgotten his roots as a local boy, a graduate of Palisade High School. At this point, he's set aside his wilder days at the Brass Rail to focus on family life with his wife and son. But he's still the guy who blasts AC/DC on his drive to the courthouse, amping himself up. On one occasion, he forgot to leave behind the ammo for his concealed carry, drawing puzzled attention from courthouse security (although, of course, it all worked out). And when it comes to firearms, Damon is as careful and precise with a rifle as he is in court, taking his aim and hitting his mark. I was glad to receive firearm instruction from him, just as he gives that same instruction to his son.
I could go on and on. When I worked for Damon, I was lucky to have him as my mentor. Now, I'm lucky to have him as my friend.
He's running for District 55, and he's doing it because he's tired of seeing working class people left behind. He's the type of guy who can change things in Denver, getting things done. For years, he's fought and won in our capitol for working people on the Western Slope. Let him continue that fight for you as your district representative. When you cast your ballot in this election, vote for Damon. You'll be glad you did.
BEN MEADE
Denver
Don’t get sold a Medicare Advantage plan when Medicare is good enough
It was interesting to see an "op-ed" column in a Tuesday Daily Sentinel by a Humana insurance company representative, responsible for promoting Medicare Advantage plans in Colorado. As the "open enrollment" period begins, we will be besieged more than ever with TV commercials, and locally, "Medicare Advisors" advocating "Medicare Health Plans." The common goal of the now all-year-long advertising blitz is to sell you a Medicare Advantage plan, from one of the companies we've all grown to... love? United, Aetna, Humana, etc. That's all the "advice" you'll get. Every one of them really is a salesperson, not an "advisor." Period.
For those newly eligible for Medicare, you'd think you need to respond to one of these, or be left with no coverage. Nothing could be further from the truth. Because there is a great alternative to corporate Medicare Advantage insurance plans. It's called "Medicare." You know, the government program signed into law by President Johnson in 1965. It works pretty darn well, and has for 57 years.
Now many may be happy with their Advantage plans, but don't let the "advisers" make you think it is your only option. "Original" Medicare works just fine, for over 30 million recipients.
1. If receiving Social Security, you are automatically enrolled at 65.
2. You can use every doctor in the U.S. who participates in Medicare. No "out of network."
3. Part A (in-patient hospital) annual deductible is $1,600. Covered 100% then.
4. Part B (doctors and outpatient) annual deductible is $226 for 2023.
5. "Medicare advisors" will usually tell you, "you'll have to pay 20% of the doctor bill with original Medicare." What they don't tell you, is that it is 20% of the "medicare approved amount" — often half or less of the original bill. Recent primary care visit for me: Doctor bill $329. Medicare approved amount $131.65. I paid 20% of that — $26.33. Pretty good deal.
6. Some may want a supplemental "Medigap" plan to cover even that. Also, you'll need a Part D drug plan, some as low as $20 a month.
But I promise you, your zip code won't be one of the ones the TV hawkers for Advantage plans claim will give you Free! Free! Free! eyeglasses, dental, and trips to the doctor. Even if Broadway Joe Namath "Guarantees It," or Jimmy JJ Walker tells you it's "Dyno-mite."
ROBERT WEISS
Grand Junction
Is this really Boebert country?
My wife and I moved to Grand Junction a year ago after retirement. We love the beauty of western Colorado and find the people here friendly, caring and warm.
In my travels I see Lauren Boebert signs saying “This is Boebert Country." Is it? Does someone so hateful, ignorant and intolerant really represent this beautiful part of Colorado? Vote her out.
C. REED
Grand Junction
Adam Frisch has a plan and will work for the whole district
We have a very important election coming up, both nationally and locally and we have some decisions to make. For the last two years our district has been saddled with a petulant child who thinks "owning the libs" is governing and her sole purpose is to line her own pockets. I, for one, am sick of that and ready for change. For that reason I will be supporting Adam Frisch for congress.
Not only has he presented a platform, plan and ideas, but he has been traversing the district and talking to anyone and everyone who will meet with him. This is something we are not seeing from his opponent, as she recently spent a week in Tennessee at a fundraiser. Yes, in Tennessee, raising money. Somehow that leads me to believe that her representation will be anything but her district.
Adam wants to represent all of the district, not just the select few that benefit some big donors. Adam has already shown that he is willing to vote against his personal wishes if it benefits the community, go check his votes during his time on the Aspen City Council. Do we want someone who will vote party over people or someone who will do what's best for all of us? I am going to vote for the candidate that puts policy ahead of mud slinging. Join me District 3 and let's move beyond this current embarrassment.
AIDAN WYNN
Aspen
Republicans will cut Social Security and Medicare
Before you vote in the midterms, you should know that if Republicans take control of the House, they are planning to cut Medicare and Social Security.
I am retired and enjoy the benefits of these programs, having paid into Social Security my whole working life. Medicare is quite cost-effective, vastly more efficient than private health insurance. Social Security and Medicare have allowed great numbers of older Americans to live happy, dignified lives. Without these programs, we would have a huge increase in poverty and early death in our country.
Four Republicans hoping to become chair of the House Budget Committee are talking openly about cutting these programs if they regain a majority in the House of Representatives. They plan to hold the federal debt ceiling hostage, risking great damage to our fragile economy, in order to help their rich friends avoid taxes.
In the “Protecting and Preserving Social Security Act,” Democrats have proposed a way to make Social Security solvent far into the future. Social Security is funded by payroll taxes, which are capped at $147,000 annual income. This act would remove that cap, requiring the super-wealthy to pay their fair share.
If you are young, you should know that Social Security and Medicare can be there for you, but you have to protect them now.
Vote for the party that wants our whole society to thrive, not the one that wants to funnel more money to the rich at the expense of the rest of us.
Vote Democratic!
ADELLE RIFFE
Hesperus