Local Lions work to give out Constitutions to students
Sept. 17 was U.S. Constitution Day, a day set aside to celebrate the birthday of our United States of America government. Knowing the importance of this document and the need to read and understand what it stands for, the Orchard Mesa Lions Club set out to make a copy available to every 8th grader in our local schools.
In a great show of collaboration, the Orchard Mesa Lions Club was able to get all local Lions Clubs to participate to fund the purchase of these booklets to be handed out to the students during their study of the Constitution later this year. Palisade Lions, Clifton Lions, Orchard Mesa Lions, Grand Junction Lions, Redland Lions and Fruita Lions all joined together to make this happen.
Kudos to these clubs, filled with civic-minded men and women who work to improve our communities. All of these clubs have fundraisers throughout the year to fund their important work. Please consider supporting them.
Orchard Mesa Lions Club has scheduled their next fundraiser, Soup du Roar, for Saturday, Nov. 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Barn C at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. This “all you can eat” event costs $8 per person, children under 7 eat free. There are several types of soup available and you can play for a chance to bring home a cake with the famous cake wheel. The proceeds go to fund important projects in our community, such as an upcoming Easter Egg hunt for visually impaired children.
Clubs like these (Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis, Optimists, etc.) are always looking for new members. If you want to find a connection with some awesome people and do good in your community, you might consider joining one of these service clubs.
KAREN PIEPER HILDEBRAND
Grand Junction
Why we need Kevin Kuns for HD58
HD58 needs a representative who will not just work tirelessly for farming and ag, but also fight for more funding to recruit and retain our valuable teachers. Colorado should be in the top ten of teachers’ salaries and what we invest in each student's annual education. He wants to help teachers in Colorado that are paid worse than 49 other states, resulting in many good teachers leaving education.
Kevin Kuns is someone I have come to know and respect. We both were raised in a family of educators. His grandmother was a superintendent in Wyoming. His mother, like mine, was a teacher raising a family of her own. He knows how deeply education impacts business and community.
Kevin Kuns will champion and work hard to change the way the state budget has been failing schools and our children. He understands that TABOR has hurt us for three decades. Marc Catlin worked on HB22-11011. It allows PERA retirees to come back to work without reduction in retirement benefits. Huh? Teachers are leaving the field and not returning. Talking about putting the cart before the horse. Kuns will listen and work for mutually beneficial solutions to improve education. He is a creative thinker who really listens to a diverse group of community agents. Kuns is needed.
ELLEN ANGELES
Montrose
We need to know what will happen with traffic light camera data
I’m all for cameras at traffic intersections and in select other public places where public safety goals can be furthered. I wondered the other day if a new camera above one of our busy intersections in Grand Junction might have picked up the guy in front of me sailing mindlessly through a red light. I also don’t necessarily have a problem with our city outsourcing this capability to a third party (Project NOLA) if that’s the best technical and fiscal option. I am concerned, however, with our Interim Chief saying that “he’s not sure what the program does with the data.”
Project NOLA, a “Nonprofit/ Community-Based Crime Camera System,” may well be a fine organization to partner with. I haven’t fully dug into how they operate, and I also can’t find solid information on what they do with the data they collect. However, our public officials who are contracting with this or any other organization should absolutely carefully review, understand, and be able to communicate all terms and conditions for anything like this they are putting in place.
I would also expect our Daily Sentinel journalists to probe a statement like this with at least a followup question if not further investigation. Constant surveillance of public spaces is a sensitive issue. Many of us recognize that we trade a sense of privacy for increased public safety through this technique. But it’s an issue that requires awareness, education, and vigilance on the part of we the people to balance the tendency toward a “surveillance state.” Journalists who ask probing questions are a big part of helping us achieve this balance.
SKY BRISTOL
Grand Junction
Republican policies have failed for years
The Republican "trickle-down" concept of giving tax cuts to the wealthy that Ronald Reagan instigated has only helped the rich get richer, the poor get poorer, and the middle class expand downward.
Every Republican administration since Reagan has drastically increased the federal deficit by giving tax cuts to the wealthy while claiming fiscal responsibility. Reagan boosted the deficit from 70 to 175 billion dollars, Bush Sr. took it to 300 billion. Clinton brought it down to zero. Bush Jr took it to 1.2 trillion, Obama cut that in half. The Democrats have always reduced the deficit by assisting those less fortunate and taxing those who can afford it, with the GOP always opposing, again claiming fiscal responsibility.
Since taking office, President Biden's actions to build America from the bottom up and the middle out has created 10 million jobs, an historic low unemployment rate of 3.5%, and the largest ever federal deficit decrease of 1.4 trillion dollars. The current world-wide inflation and high fuel prices are not Biden's fault. They are the result of complex market forces and corporate greed.
The GOP has promised to gut Medicare and Social Security, as well as other social safety nets. They promise to take away women's and non-white's rights. They want to eliminate Democracy and have a one-party system run by Evangelicals. Donald Trump wants to be our Putin/Kim Jong-un/Ayatollah to boost his ego and his own and his cronies wealth.
If you are wealthy, congratulations! If you are not so fortunate, the Republicans have proven time after time that they will not help you.
It is your choice. Please exercise your freedom to vote while you still have it. You don't know what you've got 'til it's gone.
DOUG LUCKS
Green Valley, AZ
The ideology we fought against in WWII is still alive in Europe
My uncle Wilbur Haugen was a veteran of World War II. He enlisted when the war broke out and served in England with the 8th Air Force as a waist gunner on one of the bombers that flew missions over Germany. On what was supposed to be his crew’s last mission, before rotating out for R and R, his plane was hit by gunfire over Germany. From where my uncle was positioned, he could see that the radioman had been killed. Then the copilot gave orders for everyone to bail out of the plane.
This is where his story gets slightly amusing.
During parachute training, he had been taught to not deploy his chute right away, but to fall for a while. This is because when the chute is deployed, it makes an easier target for enemy gunners. Anyway, when my uncle finally got to the door where he needed to jump from, he could already see his fellow crew-members far below. They had followed the instructions and fell for a long way before deploying their chutes. But when my uncle jumped, he panicked and deployed his chute almost immediately. This had consequences.
His crew-mates who followed their instructions fell quickly, landed in Germany, and ended up as POWs. But because my uncle deployed his chute “too soon,” he drifted and landed in occupied Holland. He was immediately taken in by the Dutch resistance. He was MIA for six months. He had many close calls where he could easily have been captured or killed by the German fascists. But with the help of the Dutch resistance and then the Belgian resistance he was able to cross the battle lines into allied-held territory in the days following D-Day.
My uncle Wilb was a hero and a certifiable member of the Greatest Generation that saved Europe and the world from fascism.
Fast-forward to a month ago. The Brothers of Italy Party won Italy’s most recent election. The Brothers of Italy are the political heirs of Hitler’s greatest ally during World War II, Benito Mussolini. Mussolini was actually the founder of the fascist ideology that the Greatest Generation fought against. In the wake of that victory for fascism, she who aspires to represent us in Congress, Lauren Boebert, hailed the Brothers of Italy for their win. She hailed the rise of neofascism in Europe and vowed to work to bring about the same result here in the USA.
Not only is Lauren Boebert a political clown with no record of legislative accomplishment whatsoever. Not only has she betrayed the legacy of the Greatest Generation in their victory over fascism. Lauren Boebert is a traitor to the ideals of democracy, and a disgrace.
TIM HAUGEN
Trinidad