We need a legislator, not an agitator

My late father, and many others from the “greatest generation,” served in the army in World War II, where America and our allies defeated the evils of fascism. Dad was a life-long Republican, but he would be dismayed to see what his party has become. He would be distraught to see fascism rearing its ugly head again in Italy, Sweden and elsewhere. He would be dumbfounded that some sitting members of Congress, including Lauren Boebert, are cheering the rise of fascism in the world.