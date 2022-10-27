We need a legislator, not an agitator
My late father, and many others from the “greatest generation,” served in the army in World War II, where America and our allies defeated the evils of fascism. Dad was a life-long Republican, but he would be dismayed to see what his party has become. He would be distraught to see fascism rearing its ugly head again in Italy, Sweden and elsewhere. He would be dumbfounded that some sitting members of Congress, including Lauren Boebert, are cheering the rise of fascism in the world.
But this is just her latest questionable position. For example, Boebert has also stated she wants to abandon separation of church and state and apparently wants a Christian nationalist theocracy instead. Meanwhile, not one of her bills has passed, and she has voted against dozens of bills helpful to her constituents, then taken credit for things she voted against. Now, apparently worried about her diminishing popularity, she is resorting to tawdry smear tactics against her opponent.
Let’s send extremist Lauren Boebert home. Maybe then she could cultivate authentic Christian values like compassion, tolerance, honesty and humility. She could also study American and world history. She might learn that authoritarianism, whether it’s fascism on the far right, communism on the extreme left, or theocracy, does not promote the freedom her yard signs tout, but restricts it. Instead, she has expressed an affinity for two of those three extremes.
Fortunately, there is a clear choice in this election: Adam Frisch, a low-key pragmatic moderate with an impressive background who understands the job description. We need a legislator, not an agitator. We need a representative, not a showboat. Please vote for Adam Frisch.
PAUL LEWIS
Montrose
Do you really think Boebert will lower gas prices?
Letters to the editor here give me a snapshot into the mindset of the good people of Mesa County. As of yet, only a few have written letters here that say maybe Donald Trump was really lying about his election in 2020. That understanding will have to come from them in due time. Why? It takes time to realize maybe they were wrong to support him.
This populism approach to our national politics is nauseating to me. Trump was a second rate reality TV personality, at best, but he did have a cult following no doubt, and I am thinking this is his voting base, from his silly TV show the Apprentice.
When we elect second rate B-actors, look what happens. Ronald Reagan, presided over one of the worst inflation rates in our history — 13.5%. I went to get a loan in 1987 on a new Chevy Camaro and the interest rate was 19% for perfect credit. Needless to say, I did not get that car.
Since the 1980s I have been reading and watching on TV all about how oil companies need to drill drill drill so our gas prices go down. A falsehood that has been repeated so often, every time a politician promises that if we elect them and send them to Washington D.C. those gas prices will just magically come down, but alas, they never tell us exactly how that happens.
This election cycle, I read one of the biggest concerns among suburban women is inflation. And gas prices. And illegal immigration. Our inflation is currently at 8.2%, down from 8.6%. Unemployment is at 3.5%. Big oil companies currently have access to millions of acres of federal lands that they pay leases on to drill. And our government is not offering any more new oil leases simply because the oil companies are not drilling on what they have now!
Gas prices too high? Ask Exxon/Mobile about that. Illegal immigration? Hot button issue for some, but not me. Homeland Security reports that less than .08% of all illegal aliens break the law. Defunding the police? Again, another bizarre claim used by the GOP.
So, what's left? Do you really think Lauren Boebert will fix inflation, gas prices and illegal immigration? Not in a million years. I am tired of the “tribal politics” now. One side believes in lies and fantasy. The other side wants progress now! No middle ground.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction
No kid should be hungry at school
Kids shouldn’t have to skip a meal because their family is struggling to get by. Right now, more than 60,000 kids in Colorado can’t afford lunch. Many of these kids go hungry at school, which harms their health and ability to learn and grow and thrive. It is important that all kids have access to food when they need it. Proposition FF would provide all students in public schools with a free meal every day, regardless of their family’s income — so no kid goes hungry.
We can take concrete action to help children and families facing food insecurity. Prop FF will also support the ability of school districts to purchase locally sourced food.
School districts will be able to participate in a local procurement grant program to purchase food from local farms and ranchers to make healthy meals. This will strengthen Colorado's food systems, the economy and student health.
All kids deserve to eat healthy foods regardless of their family's income. And I believe that doing all we can to make sure no child goes hungry is the right thing to do. I hope other voters will join me in supporting this important measure this November!
ASHLEY WHEELAND
Denver
Is the computer really such a great invention?
When a friend found out that I have been alive for more than one third of the time since our Founding Fathers declared our independence, she asked what I thought was the greatest invention of my lifetime. Didn't take long for me to decide between TV and the computer and say "the computer."
But hold on, the computer is now the greatest waste of our time ever. Slow, wait, uploading, updating, codes, user ID, passwords, ID codes, identity words, etc. "Booting up" takes forever. "Please wait" they say! Why not, we do it so much it seems natural! "Update" means they are fixing problems. Often a message "We are updating, please don't shut off the computer." They show you a percent complete. The percent finally reaches 100%, but you must then wait another 3 or 4 minutes while they do something mysterious. Then you get another count up. You finally reach 100% again and wait another 3 or 4 minutes. Every "update" creates another problem (or more) that must be "updated." Changes you and I didn't ask for.
The IT people have also gotten the computer into the telephone systems and filled them with waits. Slow, wait, robot with choices, another robot, another set of choices, more wait and finally a person who doesn't speak clear or good English. They ask for identifiers — Social Security number, full name, date of birth and when you finally get a person they ask for your Social Security number, full name and date of birth all over again.
The computer folks find this tool exciting (as they should) and tend to make their software do as much as imaginable!. Thus they are paid to make it complex! They need to learn the meaning of KISS — Keep It Simple Stupid!
FRANK WATTS
Fruita
The Democrats are still better than the insurrection crowd
I wish that our politics could be an honest debate about policies. Regular working people are suffering due to the high cost of housing, health care and energy. Our whole society is at risk due to climate change, income inequality, gun violence and the erosion of democracy.
The Democratic Party hasn’t always lived up to its ideal of representing working people, but I believe it still does a vastly better job of championing policies that actually try to address our problems and make life better for all.
That’s why I’ll be voting for Democrats pretty much down the line in this election. After the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s part in it, it seems like a vote for Republicans is just a vote for chaos and thuggery.
As for Lauren Boebert, she's the worst of the whole self-serving, democracy-shredding bunch. She represents no one in Congress but herself. If you’re at all on the fence about her, I advise voting for her opponent Adam Frisch.
DAVE REED
Carbondale
Something is different with the toffee
Is it just me or did they change the recipe for almond toffee? Somehow it doesn't taste as sweet anymore.
ROB WASHINGTON
Grand Junction
Americans have been enthralled with tyrants before
How did the German people in the 30's become so enthralled with a tyrant? Well friends, Americans did too. Henry Ford, Charles Lindbergh, William Randolph Hearst, not to mention others believed that the National Socialists would win the war... including Joe Kennedy, ambassador to England, and the former “would be king” of England, Edward VIII and his wife. JFK even gave Lindbergh's “America First,” a check.
Too bad we don't have the rock-solid leadership we had 80 years ago. It's been diluted and sabotaged by most Baby-Boomer presidents... that includes Biden. If Americans could be deluded then, why can't we be deluded now? The common denominator of tyrants in the recent series, “Evolution of Evil” on the History Channel, is that tyrants turn against their own people... Hitler, Mussolini, Qaddafi, Mao, Stalin and now Xi.
We are being divided. Interesting that today Biden is just a front man. He can shuffle around, say anything, and doter until he dies. Those who control the narrative, control the people. Thank God for alternative views beyond legacy media. Legacy media feeds off itself, sharing absurd content until all opposition is discredited. Demand critical thinking and accountability. Reestablish a plural media.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Adam Frisch will earn his salary in Washington
In the last year, I’ve had the occasion to spend quite a lot of time in Grand Junction on numerous occasions for health related matters. In addition to having excellent medical care, it is one of the most beautiful areas of the country and the people, everyone I met, were as pleasant as could be.
So, it occurred to me that I might repay some of the kindness I have been shown there by suggesting a different way of thinking about our congresswoman, Lauren Boebert. We, her taxpayers, are paying her a salary of $174,000 a year, plus substantial benefits, and we’re getting nothing in return. It doesn’t seem like a very good use of your hard-earned money.
It seems to me she’s been taking our money and laughing at us all the way to the bank. Pretty lousy deal, if you ask me. We need someone in Washington who will actually earn their salary. Adam Frisch is actually pretty conservative, and he will represent our interests. I’d suggest you give him your vote.
TERRY TEMESCU
Aspen