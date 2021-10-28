Nick Allan is qualified, capable, compassionate
Nick Allan embraces the traits I want to see in a school board member. He is qualified, capable and compassionate. He graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in history and a teaching certificate. He was a full-time middle school teacher before moving to Grand Junction and was a substitute teacher here — serving at most of the middle and high schools in the Grand Valley.
He has seen the frustration of teachers and students as class size increased. He will work to reduce class sizes by restoring the 50+ classroom positions that were eliminated this school year and by filling the vacancies of teachers, aides and librarians that exist.
Nick has ideas for D51 to improve the education of our students for those who want to go to college and those looking to start a career. As a rural economic development organizer, Nick has developed a sense of trust with a broad cross section of our community.
Probably Nick's most important trait is compassion. His motto "Every Kid, Every Day," is more than just a slogan. It's how Nick views his role as a school board member and an active problem solver in this community. As a dyslexic, Nick knows the trials of children who struggle with learning challenges.
With proper programs and support for both teachers and students, Nick knows that all students can reach their educational goals. He will work to make that a reality for every student, every day.
MARTELLE DANIELS
Grand Junction
Time to rebuild Grand Junction High School
It’s time for our community to rebuild Grand Junction High School and pass 4B. The foundation is crumbling, asbestos riddles the ceiling and walls and the lack of a single point of entry makes it unsecure. These issues with the building are known in our community. While these would be enough to cause most people to vote in favor of replacing the building, it’s important to consider the opportunities a new GJHS would do for everyone in Mesa County.
A new GJHS would not only create an inviting facility where students could continue to grow academically with current technology, but it would also bring in and retain healthcare professionals, businesses and families. We’re hopeful our children who are away at college will consider moving back to our community one day and strong well-supported schools will play a significant role.
As a community, let’s make schools a priority. The only way this will happen is if we get out and vote for 4B. The only reason we have a new Orchard Mesa Middle School is because enough community members got out and voted for it. This won’t just “happen” because we think GJHS should be replaced. It’s up to each one of us as voters to take action. Join us and vote YES for 4B.
ANGELA CHRISTENSEN
GJHS Class of 1987
BRIG LEANE
GJHS Class of 1989
SUMMER KENNEDY
GJHS Class of 1992
COLLEEN MEYER
GJHS Class of 1992
Mahre supports needed GJHS construction
As a recent graduate of Grand Junction High School, seeing that members of our community are advocating for the construction of a new school is of utmost importance to me, as well as for many of my peers.
The school board’s resilience in pushing a plan forward for GJHS is an indicator of how well students’ needs in school will be progressively met. Trish Mahre supports the rebuilding of a Grand Junction High School that will elevate students’ quality of education by providing them with a school that has maintained infrastructure where students feel invited to come to learn each day, but most importantly, will put safety as a top priority.
Mahre wants to provide the necessary resources for every single student to receive a thorough education, especially groups of students who seek to be represented in an increasingly polarized society. For many people, it’s a relief to hear that Trish Mahre knows that allowing kids to receive the best possible education is not a partisan issue.
Mahre not only embodies the benevolence, inclusivity and dedication we need in a school board member, but as a mother, has a vested interest in the success of each individual student.
If you ever have the opportunity to meet Trish, you’ll quickly realize that a) she makes a mean zucchini bread and b) her enthusiasm for anything she takes on is unmatched by anybody else for one major reason: she loves what she does.
Let’s give students a candidate who will listen to them by voting for Trish Mahre for our D51 Board of Education this November.
MANDY MORAN
Grand Junction
GJHS in desperate need of reconstruction
I worked as a writer in residence in four western states, in public schools as tiny as living rooms in rural Wyoming to cooperatives and preppy high schools in Bozeman, Portland and Denver.
Then I directed a writing nonprofit that placed writers in schools throughout the Grand Valley and wound up teaching some sessions five years ago at Grand Junction High School.
Our son had gone to “G.J.,” so I knew the building was rundown.
Working there opened my eyes. In my first year, one tiny, dark, graffitied room functioned as the teacher’s “lounge,” for maybe ten people, with grimy tables you hardly wanted to sit at. Water, plumbing and lights often didn’t work in the bathrooms, which were too small to meet the needs of waiting students and teachers, and they reeked horribly.
Classrooms, where teachers grabbed lunch, were often too hot or too cold, with similar beat-up tables and lacking closets or enough shelves, were often stacked up the sides with books and papers, as teachers had no room or files to adequately hold materials. Teachers also spent some of their salaries helping kids buy basics, such as food.
The last year I was there, the ground floor “lounge” was turned into quarters for police, so teachers had nowhere to meet. Can you imagine any job under such conditions?
Despite this, I loved the students, who wrote their hearts out and were published in anthologies. Every teacher, principal and staff member I worked with were stellar, enthusiastic and tuned in to the kids and their needs — not always the case in public or private schools.
No school I’ve seen in the U.S., including a few years of working in N.Y.C., needs to be replaced as badly as GJHS.
Is this truly what Grand Valley citizens want? If you have any doubt, please stop by and ask to walk down even one hallway. Then, please, vote Yes on GJHS. Thank you.
SANDRA DORR
Grand Junction
Vote yes on building a new GJHS
Grand Junction High School is special to my family. Collectively, we have been associated with GJHS for 48 years. We are proud to call ourselves Tigers!
I have worked in the main office and my husband Sam has coached here for 20 years. Our two sons had terrific experiences at GJHS.
The fantastic work that goes on every day at GJHS continues. Academic excellence continues. Community pride in what it means to be a GJHS Alumnus continues. Tiger Pride continues. Unfortunately, the decline of building conditions also continues.
We call district maintenance multiple times per week for plumbing, electrical and heating and cooling issues. Safety issues related to a crumbling foundation and disjointed layout also continues.
We have many programs of which we are proud. Our students have a vast number of choices to make their high school experience engaging and unique to them. Our Tiger Boutique fills a need for students with clothing and toiletries. Our Interact Club hosts the Food Bank of the Rockies twice a month. Our students have the opportunity to travel around the world. Our drama and music programs are very accomplished. We work hard to give our students the best.
Our custodial team works tirelessly to keep our building functioning and clean. Nearly every evening and weekend the building is in use outside of school hours with many school and community organizations using GJHS as a home for their clubs, performances and gatherings.
Our Special Education teams do great work with special needs students in classrooms that are inadequate. Students not only have to cross 5th Street to access classes for their programs, but the layout creates a feeling of isolation for some of our most vulnerable students.
We dare to dream of a school that will better support student success at GJHS; a building that is well thought out, energy efficient and safe. Our Board of Education, District administration and community leaders have a smart plan. Bond funds will only go to build a new GJHS, nothing more.
Our students, teachers and staff deserve a facility to support the incredible work that is already happening in the classes and on the athletic fields. We are turning our ballots in with YES for a new GJHS, YES on 4B and, I ask you to please join us!
KAREN PROVENZA
Grand Junction
Andrea Haitz will be an independent voice on school board
The District 51 School Board race has morphed over the past six weeks and now the decision is very clear. If you want an independent board member that will make decisions that are exclusively in the best interest of our children then you must vote for Andrea Haitz.
Those candidates that have accepted campaign contributions from the unions are now beholden to uphold their agenda despite what is best for the children. We must maintain independent representation, which I believe Andrea Haitz will be, so that all voices can be heard.
The school board does not get to be the parent, telling their constituents they are raising the same issues repeatedly and we have already said NO and now go away. Andrea Haitz will ensure that you are heard!
BARBARA TRAYLOR SMITH
Grand Junction