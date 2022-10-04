Does Putin care if Russian ice is melting?
How is the environment doing in Ukraine or does it matter? Our country is sick, there are events that are taking place on our streets and around the world every day that are becoming commonplace. There are numerous organizations, gangs and bullies that steal, destroy and kill.
There is so much evil and destruction going on it is becoming a common occurrence. Most of the crime seems to be perpetrated in Democrat run cities. Will this nation survive despite all this disorder and climate anxiety?
We need more people like John Kerry, highly educated juris doctorate, Former Presidential Nominee, Former U.S. Secretary of State, and former United States Senator along with Jane Fonda, an Anti-War Activist, that accused the United States government of war crimes.
Presently Kerry is President Biden’s choice as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for The Climate. He supposedly is one of our best and his expertise is critical when advising Vladimir Putin that Northern Russia is thawing due to massive fossil fuel emissions. Does Putin care or does the climate?
Natural changes are challenging to understand and the scientists’ inability to respond to human influence will continue. We have had 70 years of expert analysis, including assessments from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and of course the Green New Deal.
There is an ongoing well-documented process facilitating changes to our educational institutions and most of these institutions are not considered higher learning facilities anymore. They have lost their mojo. What is more important is destroying our police force, property destruction, gun control, wokeness, gender identity, murder, burglary, drugs, gangsters and no cash bail requitements to name a few. The most dangerous and costly is the trillions of taxpayer dollars that will be spent annually due to manmade climate change.
“A condition that humans exert a small warming influence” (Steven E. Koonin a scientist with integrity). Of course, if you listen to the “View” the ladies may convince you otherwise.
It is interesting to note, that Germany’s long-standing aim was to shift entirely to renewable power by 2045, and energy costs doubled. Chancellor Olaf Scholz was smart and promised to stockpile coal and gas reserves, and build two new terminals to import liquified natural gas to improve reliability.
What is important though, will the ice stop melting in northern Russia or does the climate care?
RICHARD CONKLE
Grand Junction
Who is and is not a threat to this country?
Jamie Rowe's letter of Oct. 2 asks the question, "Am I the biggest threat to this country?" The answer is no if you have not bought into the lies being told by the MAGA Republican Party who refuse to accept the will of the voters and seek to overturn the results of the 2020 election, through violent and other unlawful means.
There is nothing wrong with voting for people who reflect your values, but if those people advocate violence in politics it is time to admit that you made a mistake with your vote. Just this weekend, Donald Trump launched an attack on the Republican leader of the Senate suggesting that his alleged support for Democratic sponsored legislation constituted a "death wish." Trump also went on to make a racist slur against McConnell's Chinese American wife.
Lauren Boebert uses increasingly violent rhetoric when she talks about Democrats and waves guns around to make her points. She also ignores the Constitution and demands that the government take its marching orders from the church. She lies about the election and refuses to condemn the attack on the Capitol.
President Biden referred to people who support violence in politics as "semi-fascist." He was wrong. They are just fascists. Like Rowe, I am a law-abiding gun owner who has never been arrested and often think of myself as a boy scout, but I do not support people who advocate violence in an effort to subvert the will of voters.
I remember when I was given a security clearance as a government official and I was asked the question, "Have you ever been a member of an organization, which supports the overthrow of the government of the United States by force or violence?" Unfortunately, that question can't be answered in the negative by many MAGA members of the Republican Party. They are a threat to this country.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
What we should learn about war from Putin
We’re missing the point about Putin’s ragings in Ukraine and in his own country.
Putin’s personal, unilateral decision to go to war, the death and destruction he is wreaking each and every day, his annexation of new property for the regime, all teach us why our Founding Fathers put war-making into the hands of the Congress, not the president. And yet we have not put an end to the same illegal practice in America.
Putin used trickery on his country, just like our early presidents did in provoking America’s early foreign wars. After taking a year to amass troops on Ukraine’s border, he consulted with the “upper” house of his legislature just two days before he rolled into Ukraine, and claimed it was them who authorized what was really his own pipe dream.
But since World War II, America dropped even Putinesque trickery, and allowed our presidents to illegally start conflicts — however, whenever, and for whatever reason they want. How smart are we? Not as smart as Putin.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Perolta accomplished something that Boebert couldn’t
Mary Perolta has been in office all of seven minutes and has already passed a bill with bipartisan support. HR 8888 was written with all Americans in mind and it benefited the country.
We, meanwhile, have a congresswoman who is more content Tweeting, owning the Libs, filling her pockets and auditioning for Fox News. These are not qualities of a great representative. Lauren has yet to even have one of her little, poorly written bills even make it out of committee yet. In two years Boebert has produced zero for the district. No earmarked funds. She does however take credit for the bills she voted against.
You can pass legislation if you write legislation that benefits all Americans and America. It’s not that difficult. I’m sick of having the most ineffective member of Congress using her position to push her extremist agenda. Fear mongering cherry picked stats and buzzwords is all she has, no actual factual support to back up her outlandish claims and sharia law like praise and view of Christian Nationalism.
I’ll be voting for Adam Frisch this November. We are in dire need of representation that sees all of the district as their responsibility, not just those that voted for them. Further division, finger pointing and whining without offering a solution is not what CD3 needs. Come on CD3, let’s get rid of a D- and give Adam a chance.
AIDAN WYNN
Aspen
Why separation of church and state is Important
One of the primary reasons our Founding Fathers established a separation between church and state was to avoid the centuries of religious wars that had embroiled Europe, primarily around Christianity. The split between Catholic and Protestant branches caused some of the most brutal wars, including civil wars, even as recently as Northern Ireland.
Many people immigrated to the colonies specifically to escape the religious persecution they faced back home in Europe – only to face persecution again, in some cases, by a particular colony’s official religion. In most cases, this was Christians persecuting other Christians because of differing views on Christianity. Our Founding Fathers firmly believed that one should be free to follow one’s conscience on religion and that the state should not intrude upon that decision.
Our Founding Fathers clearly stated in the constitution that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” Indeed the idea of making our country a “Christian” nation is problematic from the very start. Whose version and doctrine of Christianity would prevail? There are over 200 different denominations of Protestantism alone. And what about Catholicism and Mormonism?
Lauren Boebert is fully on record endorsing the eliminating separation of church and state. Preserving the historic wall between church and state, for all the reasons our Founding Fathers erected it in the first place, is simply too important to allow people (like Lauren) who would tear it down to control the levers of government.
JEROME DAYTON
Carbondale