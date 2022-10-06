Boebert weaponizes religion
When I saw the photo of Lauren Boebert at a church service, I had to ask: What would Jesus think?
Boebert stands with others, hand raised, eyes closed and strapped to her leg is a pistol. Jesus threw the money changers out of the temple, how would he feel about someone with a gun?
Boebert believes that “the church” should govern. This is the bogus idea of “Christian Nationalism.” It is antithetical to the American Constitution and it’s dangerous. Boebert says separation of church and state is not in the Constitution. Apparently, she’s never read it. Quoting the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ...”
And obviously, she’s never read history. People came to America to escape religious persecution from European despots. Now she wants to force her religion on citizens of the United States where — thanks to the wisdom of the Founding Fathers — we are allowed to practice whatever religion we choose. That’s freedom, that’s liberty.
Our country is facing great challenges. To solve those problems we need leaders in Congress who are willing to talk to each other and to accept good ideas no matter who proposes them. Boebert rejects that basic tenet of Democracy.
Adam Frisch has worked with people around the world. He’ll bring common-sense to Congress and work for the people of Colorado.
Please, voters, don’t allow Boebert to turn America into something the Founding Fathers wouldn’t recognize.
JOE LEWANDOWSKI
Durango
The question this election is do we want to stay a democracy?
There are many important issues facing us this election, but there is one issue at the heart of everything — whether we want to continue our way of government. Personally, my most important civic contribution is my vote, but the rhetoric has been your vote not counting or being stolen.
The most disturbing development was when 147 of our elected officials for whom voting obviously did work, told us that our vote didn’t count by trying to overturn the election.
Many of these 147 are trying to get reelected or run for different offices. Many newcomers are running for office that believe the same as these 147. If they don’t believe your vote counted, why should you reward them with your vote in 2022?
In 2016 we told Hillary supporters who were complaining, “Get over it.” This year we should tell Lauren Boebert that we are casting our vote to retire you!
TERRY HOULIHAN
Green Valley, Arizona
Fees are discouraging substitute teachers
The school district that I’ve been substitute teaching in for nine years has 35 uncovered teachers today.
I just got a notice from the Colorado Department of Education reminding me that my three-year Substitute Teacher Authorization is due at a renewal fee of $90. At age 70 this charge continues to be a discouraging wind.
MIKE SAWYER
Denver
Support healthy school meals for all to keep kids fed
At least one in three or 33% of Coloradans have faced food insecurity in recent years, meaning they lack reliable access to nutritious food, with people of color and households with children facing even higher levels of hunger.
School meal programs are an important step to help address this critical health and educational issue. Providing free, nutritious meals at school leads to improved health, better grades, higher attendance and increased graduation rates.
Federal funding was provided last year, so public schools could ensure access to school meals to any child who needed one, but the waivers expired. Colorado districts saw 20-40% more children utilizing school meals and many of those kids may be left behind if we don’t set up. These are children whose families are struggling with rising costs and could go hungry without this important program. We can do something about it by supporting Proposition FF.
This fall voters have a chance to pass a ballot to fund a program to reimburse every meal served by a participating school district, support the ability to purchase healthy and local food, include student and parent's voices in decisions around what meals are served and increase wages for the people who work so hard to prepare and serve food to our kids.
This program will help address food insecurity and ensure healthier and happier children in our state. No kid should go without lunch because their family can’t afford it. I hope people will join me in getting this critical program funded.
KARLA GONZALES GARCIA
Denver