What Rep. Lauren Boebert has accomplished
In response to Dave White’s letter of Sept. 4, wanting a list of Lauren Boebert’s “list of accomplishments,” why do I feel you wish to refute everything that might be listed?
It is not possible to list all Boebert’s accomplishments in this space, but, here are a few of interest to us in the Western Colorado.
• Introduced over 30 bills and resolutions and co-sponsored over 250 pieces of legislation
• Introduced the Active Forest Management, Wildfire Prevention and Community Protection Act, the most comprehensive forest management bill to prevent wildfires, remove beetle-killed trees and protect watersheds and the environment
• Co-sponsored Protecting Financial Privacy Act to prevent the IRS from snooping on Americans’ bank accounts
• Introduced the I-70 Detour Act to alleviate the I-70 closures which disrupt business and all of W Colorado. Requires identifying and prioritizing funding for repairs and alternative routes
• Led the bi-partisan effort to keep a BLM office in Grand Junction and 36 good paying jobs to give a local voice in land-use decisions
• When I-70 was closed, led a bi-partisan congressional delegation to secure more than $11.6 million to re-open and repair I-70
• Helped secure and have signed into law $515 million for Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) Program which compensates local governments for tax revenue lost due to vast ownership by the federal government in W Colorado
• Her office has helped over 1,600 constituents with federal issues and returned nearly $1.5 million to constituents
You can easily find these items and many more at Lauren Boebert’s website: boebert.house.gov
Information is readily available for those who care to look at what Congresswoman
Boebert is doing for Western Colorado and all of rural Colorado.
LOIS DUNN
Grand Junction
Of solutions, not demonization on air quality issue
On Sept. 1, The Daily Sentinel reported that some climate groups are asking the state to address the total amount of pollution in a given area when issuing permits. In response, Chelsie Miera of West Slope COGA said, “these groups do not care about burying consumers with these outrageous costs or threatening the stability of our electric grid system.”
This is the type of divisive rhetoric that is so harmful to our state. It is the equivalent of me saying “oil and gas companies just don’t care that fracking is giving kids cancer and asthma.” It is oversimplified nonsense that pits one group against each other rather than promoting solutions for everyone.
The truth is, according to the Regional Air Quality Commission, fracking has contributed more than any other sector — including transportation — to the state moving from “serious” to “severe” ozone nonattainment status. That is just one aspect of cumulative impacts, but the one we’re living through right now.
High ozone days in Colorado impact Coloradans like my stepdad who has asthma, my brother in law who has cerebral palsy and my children because the daycares and camps don’t let kids outside during high ozone day. Bad air (including ozone) costs us money in lost work days, lost productivity, health care costs, increased deaths, increased hospitalizations.
I’d be curious about what kind of solution WSCOGA would like to propose to meaningfully address cumulative impacts, rather than demonizing people who are trying to solve the problems the oil and gas industry is causing to the public health of Coloradans, if for nothing else because the medical bills that come with asthma and other health impacts of poor air quality, hurt our pocketbooks too.
KATE CHRISTENSEN
Lafayette
Some questions I have for Rep. Boebert
Lauren Boebert, why won’t you have an in person town hall and answer unscripted questions? Why do you insist on only visiting places who voted for you when you are paid to represent the entire district? Why do you have such disdain for half your district? Why won’t you debate Adam Frisch more than once?
This district is the biggest in the country, don’t you think it deserves more than one Q&A session? Inquiring minds want to know the answer to these questions. Why shouldn’t we vote for Adam Frisch, a proven business man, someone who will reach across the aisle and someone who’s neighbors don’t detest him?
AIDAN WYNN
Aspen
What is the thought process behind these flags and stickers?
I’ve always been fascinated with the thought processes behind actions, and particularly actions that are very public. You may have heard this before from me!
I was behind a large pickup not long ago that had 6 to 8 inch high letters displayed in his or her rear window that described a sexual assault of Colorado’s governor. Then on another day, another vehicle with FJB on one side of the window and a description of a sexual assault of the United States President in the other corner.
On my way home from bike riding I pass a home that has a flag pole. At one point in the past, it displayed a U.S. Flag above a Colorado State flag. Then at some point the Colorado State flag was removed and replaced with a “Let’s Go Brandon” flag. Now maybe I’m wrong, but I think that’s supposed to be code promoting a sexual assault of President Biden. Pretty cute, right? There were a couple of young boys playing in the yard, under the Let’s Go Brandon flag.
I wonder about the thought process the owner went through to take down the Colorado flag and raise the Let’s Go Brandon flag. And, I wonder what the explanation sounds like to the two young boys. I wonder what the owner of the pickup with a description of a sexual assault of Colorado’s governor was thinking about as he or she applied those letters and as he or she drives around town. Does he or she think it makes him or her more attractive to someone to display a message promoting sexual assault?
I can only assume that the Let’s Go Brandon flag person gets some sort of intellectual reward from driving up to his or her home and seeing that message displayed in the breeze there below Old Glory!
What in the world are all these people thinking about? And if it’s just to show that they disagree with Polis and Biden, why in the world does that translate to sexual assault?
I just don’t know.
KEVIN D. KEENAN
Grand Junction
Putin’s bet on high energy prices
Despite economic sanctions, assets freezes, sanctioning Russian oligarchs and voluntary Western country business withdrawals from Russia's petroleum industry and the Western sanction exceptions keep Moscow's treasury cash rich while the ruble appreciates and the G-7 and others suffer.
The Group of Seven (G-7) decided to use U.S. Treasury Janet L. Yellen's snake oil-like approach to nearly stop Russia's liquidity by using a buyers' cartel's two punch maximum price and denial of insurance to oil shipments policy. This entails setting a restrictive Russian petroleum price below the global oil price.
The G-7 states are Great Britain, Canada, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, and the United States. Before their decision to set up a new cartel block plan to deal with Russia, Moscow admonished them that it won't sell to price-capping countries, and their price cap policy would upset the world petroleum market.
Putin had forethought the price cap tactic and searched for a solution to it.
Let's bear in mind that Russia cut back natural gas last Summer 2021. This led to a rise in gas prices before any sanctions were imposed on Moscow and its oligarchs.
Furthermore, Gazprom cut off several European states' oil purchases when they sanctioned Russian banks, businesses and individuals.
Already China and India buy substantial Russian oil shipments, so energy analysts warn the rash action may fail without their involvement in the G-7 plan.
Over the long-run energy intensive companies just may leave Europe as gas cuts to worsening situations into 2023.
Russian natural gas still continues to flow to Slovakia, Turkey and Bulgaria. In fact Turkey pledged to pay rubles for Russian gas and expects no energy shortages this year even though it has an 80% annual inflation rate.
Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan told Europeans they caused their energy crisis by imposing sanctions on Russia.
In conclusion, Russia won't restart the Nord Stream unless there is sanction relief. Putin gambles sky high energy prices in the U.S. and Europe will weaken support for the Ukraine for neither consumers nor businesses can stomach ever higher gas future prices.
EMZY VEAZY III
Aspen