Wolves need to be protected from trophy hunters
It’s telling that hunters are already gunning for gray wolves before the animals have even been reintroduced to the Western Slope. The recent opinion piece in the Sentinel rushed to justify killing wolves by repeating worn-out excuses about “ranching losses” and “elk predation” — but neither is based in fact.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) found that only a handful of the nearly 9.6 billion land animals that humans raise for food every year are actually killed by wolves. Far more die from health issues, giving birth, weather extremes or poisoning. Even domesticated dogs kill more farmed animals than wolves do, including 100% more cows and over 1,900% more sheep. And ranchers are reimbursed for those “financial losses.”
And it’s ironic that hunters blame wolves for killing elk, even while turning out in droves to kill the elk themselves. As reported by FWS, wolves help keep elk populations healthy by preying mainly on older females who are no longer able to reproduce. By contrast, hunters typically target large bull elk at prime breeding age — the ones with a trophy rack of antlers.
The remains that wolves leave behind provide food for many other species — including ravens, foxes, coyotes, bald eagles and bears. When elk herds change their grazing patterns to avoid wolf predation, it allows for the regrowth of willow, aspen, and cottonwood trees, which make excellent food for beavers and habitat for songbirds. Killing wolves destroys entire ecosystems.
Since wolves mate for life and live in close-knit family packs in which everyone pitches in, even one kill ruins multiple lives. Gray wolves are protected by the Endangered Species Act. Trophy hunters are proving why it needs to stay that way.
MICHELLE REYNOLDS
PETA Research Specialist, Hunting & Wildlife Issues
Education and municipal government are bloated bureaucracies
Shock of shocks, the editors of the Sentinel have just discovered that “education” in Colorado is a typical bureaucracy. Of course, they didn’t figure this out on their own, they had to be informed by a politically correct website.
The education racket is like all other enterprises that do not pay off on measured performance, but instead rely on “budgets.” The people in charge of the budgets are the administrators (non-first-line-employees). They invent all manner of important things to do, meetings, papers, studies, conferences etc. Of course the first-line-employees, teachers in this case, are too busy doing the work of the organization so the management/administration has to “step-up” and suffer through those things. This suffering requires much better compensation than merely “teaching” or whatever the core mission requires.
The Sentinel should be paying much more attention to the budget and performance of District 51 and the other Mesa County enterprises. State numbers are all well and good, but our focus ought to be our backyard first. If the Sentinel had been paying attention to the not very exciting budget, financial data and performance of D51 we might have a lot less politically correct stupidity and a lot more better educated kids. But I can’t get too upset at the Sentinel, after all their business is selling advertising, and sensational (aka “newsworthy”) content is the way you do that. That is as that “newsworthy” stuff is beneficial to Democrat politicians and progressive causes.
But guys, here’s a flash. The same problem, bloating of non-critical costs and headcounts, is visible in the cities and all of the other government agencies in Mesa County. (It is also present in business, but eventually businesses fix it or go broke, while government just continues to get fatter.)
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
What will change climate, election deniers minds?
Climate deniers have to be scratching their heads now. One third of Pakistan is currently under water, London set new records for their highest temperatures, there is a piece of ice so large in Antarctica, scientists are calling it the "doomsday glacier." That seemed a little extreme until I read about it, and the available research on it, plus the numerous photographs of it. When/if it melts, ocean levels will rise 10-13 feet, possibly more.
When Miami and New Orleans are under water at some point, since both cities are only six-feet above sea level, will Fred Stewart of Grand Junction become a climate change advocate? What event will change his mind? Or any climate change denier's mind? At this point in time, it is too late to try and change anyone's mind.
God, our creator gave us brains. If He did not want us to use them, why not keep us in blissful ignorance? Then, I read the letter to the editor from David Kearsley. Somebody is upset about being outed as a MAGA member?
Easiest way to put an end to all of this Trump/election nonsense is for people who have opinions about our politics similar to Kearsley is for him to write a letter to the editor here and just tell the truth — Donald Trump lost his election in 2020. If he would do that, people would have a newfound respect for him.
History is unfolding right in front of us in America in real time. In Feb. 2021 85% of GOP voters supported Trump in his silly stolen election nonsense. Now? 35%. What happened? They woke up. Nobody is going to win any presidential election in this country by still hanging on to Trump. Not enough voters to pull that off.
Trump's criminal liability right now is so bad, I doubt he is getting much sleep. I was watching cable TV this past week and stopped on Fox News. And I watched a commercial put out by the Lincoln Project on Fox News titled “Suckers.” It was about how Trump begged for money donations in early 2021 for his legal defense fund. And how it all ended up in his bank account and none of it went to anyone but him.
The author Sinclair Lewis after WWII said it best, “beware the fascist will come to America draped in our flag while carrying a bible." Any questions?
STEVEN GLUCKMAN
Durant, Oklahoma
Michael Bennet represents the views of the majority of Coloradans
The expression "don't change horses in the middle of the stream" applies to this year's Senate race. The horse is the highly capable Michael Bennet, whose values align with most Coloradans.
The most important issue facing the planet is whether carbon emissions will be reduced. No reduction will lead to ecosphere destruction and extinction. Republican Joe O'Dea does not favor urgent action, accepting the position of the oil and gas industry.
What about the economy? As a wealthy person (estimated worth $17 million to $77 million), O'Dea could buy the seat. O'Dea has stated that socialism causes inflation, a tough position to take when the USA is the least socialist of most developed nations, and childhood hunger among the poor remains. At a time when the worldwide economic effect of COVID pandemic plus Putin's war is clear, O'Dea states recession is Biden's fault.
What about taxes? O'Dea has praised Mitch McConnell, thus supporting 2017's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that granted permanent tax cuts to the wealthy. Trickle-down has never worked; the TCJA ensures that the USA's extreme economic inequality will get worse.
Trump is to blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection. Unfortunately, O'Dea does not admit that. O'Dea's statements about far-left extremism take just a few words to dispel: Trump, Putin, Khashoggi.
O'Dea's positions on abortion and senior poverty are clear. Excepting rape and incest from abortion restrictions, shows zero-tolerance for low-income people whose fragile economic security is destroyed by accidental pregnancy. O'Dea wants to reduce Medicare and Social Security. O'Dea's positions on other issues are unknown at this point, among them: LGBTQ rights, general healthcare, education, justice, women's rights.
As a parent who remembers the Columbine shooting, O'Dea's position that we don't need more gun laws is unacceptable.
I urge Coloradans to research O'Dea's positions for themselves.
EDWARD ARNOLD
Boulder
Of course are better off now than we were in 2020
The 2022 midterms are less two-months away. Every midterm election season voters are asked, “Are you better off now than two-years ago?” The answer today is, “Yes. We are overwhelming better off than 2020.”
All you have to do is just say the words “twenty-twenty” and watch how many people respond by saying it was the worst year of their life.
Most of us want to forget 2020 because it is painful to remember that millions of Americans lost jobs during the pandemic. Families were suddenly without income for the first time ever. Discussions about hand-sanitizer, masks, and Covid death counts dominated our daily life.
Paying more for a gallon of gas today seems trivial in comparison.
Just two-short years ago, thousands of Americans were lined up at food-banks for the first time in their life. The new norm for countless people meant attending “virtual funerals.”
It was only two-years ago when airplanes weren’t flying, and the ones that were up, were nearly empty. Bars and restaurants were closed. Weddings were canceled. Grandparents couldn’t attend family functions, and nursing home residents were not allowed to have visitors in their rooms.
In short, 2020 Sucked!
We all went through hell in 2020, so we don’t want some ignorant politicians trying to make a case that things are worse today.
So stop trying to get elected by saying gas prices are higher than two-years ago. If that is your only campaign platform get down off your soapbox.
MICHAEL SERAPHIN
Colorado Springs
Responding to grievances against Democrats
The Grand Junction Sentinel has so many insightful opinion letter writers, I look forward to reading this newspaper daily.
Today, John Gaarde wrote in with one. And he listed five items as to why Democrats are so bad. First things first, after reading his letter I understand exactly why there is so much political division in our country now. So, please allow me to respond to each of his grievances.
1) In 2017 Newsweek magazine addressed the Obama/IRS claim made by some unknown conspiracy theorist, and debunked that claim as a lie! The Tea Party by 2012 was already done.
2) Democrats packed the D.C. courts. Wrong again. Ronald Reagan holds the record for the most federal judge appointments, and then Bill Clinton.
3) 1619 Project and the New York Times. Has anyone read the 1619 project? I have, and it is sickening. That year a ship carrying 20 slaves landed at Point Comfort, Virginia Colony. The beginning of 250 years of kidnapping human beings from their homes, bringing them to America to be used as slaves. CRT shines a light on what our ancestors did to other human beings. When school boards ban this type of teaching that makes the students want to know about it even more.
4) FBI and Russia collusion. In 2016 Rudy Giuliani, Paul Manafort, and Don Jr. all met with Russian operatives in Trump Tower looking for "dirt" on Hillary Clinton twice! Donald Trump was not there those two days.
5) Illegal immigration. Unless you came to America on the Mayflower, or are an American Indian you are descended from immigrants. Homeland Security has a site that shows how many illegals entered the U.S. year by year. Sorry, the current Administration is not in the top four.
What those five statements did was show us all a perfect example of what we call "misinformation." Thanks to Fox News and others.
Yesterday it was announced the GOP Chairwoman in Michigan held a zoom call with election workers there and told them to break all the rules. Why? To give an edge to GOP candidates in November. She is under investigation now. And in Georgia, Cathy Latham, former GOP chairwoman of Coffee County, became a "Fake Elector" with the help of four Trump operatives. She is also under investigation.
Division in America? You betcha. When Trump is eventually indicted all this will come to an end.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction