We have cordoned ourselves off from each other
Sure, the United States is a big country, but most Americans live in a much smaller world, and many live in tiny burrows of their own making. Education and common citizenship are supposed to draw us all together, but that isn't happening anymore.
You see it when you cross state boundaries. Living in Oregon or Vermont is like living nowhere else in America. Bible belt states don't like outsiders. When you cross any state line into Texas, beware... like a foreign country there. Illinois and Missouri share a border, but that is about all. New Jersey is very different from New York. Forested northern California bears only a slight resemblance to the concrete jungle of SoCal. Alaska and Hawaii are, well, literally off the map. Utah defies description.
But the states are just the starting point of on-rushing tribalization in America today. Folks have cordoned themselves off into "friend" classes, news media nations and sports franchise fanbases. Minority communities seek housing, schooling and cultural opportunities among themselves because mainstream white culture has become so exploitative and bizzare. People work in highly specialized occupations and professions that don't really talk to each other.
All of this is to say nothing about folks who live and die in addiction, entertainment and crime enclaves like gamblers, video gamers, druggies, square dancers, ponzi scammers, bitcoin believers, twitter followers, opera and rodeo aficionados, custom car freaks, bike gangers, yoga stretchers, and golfers. Religious denominations are the worst. They care not a whit about government, society, workplaces or any other places other than their own meeting places.
There is only one great unifying force in the country today. Every burrowed subgroup in America has been co-opted into marketing and consuming the goods and services cranked out by American industry and finance. Rogue capitalism has the greatest number of converted followers today, and there is no end in sight for its ability to conquer the market and suffocate the country.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s un-American beliefs
All men are created equal. These are the very words that are the tenants of our democracy. These are the words that our founding fathers proclaimed to the King of England, who believed he had divine rights, rights given to him by God, to rule as he pleases. Our founding fathers risked not only their own lives for uttering the belief that all men had unalienable rights given to them by their “Creator,” but they risked the lives of their loved ones, as well as their friends. America has lost thousands of lives fighting for those principles. The reason we are a great nation today is because we continue to aspire to follow those words.
And here we are today, hearing Lauren Boebert claim that God anointed Donald Trump to the presidency. That is in complete contradiction to the principles that frame our Constitution.
Evidently this woman is embedded in complete ignorance of democracy. Even more troubling is her despicable attempts to justify her blatant bigotry towards people of Latin America by referring to Jesus Christ. There is not an ounce of Christianity in any of her comments, beliefs or behaviors. None!
Her hateful rhetoric is not new. Substitute the words “Jews” where she uses Latin Americans, replace Hitler’s name where she says Trump, and she sounds like Joseph Goebbels. I do not understand how anyone can support her. “God anointed Trump to be President.” That goes beyond being ludicrous! These are destructive beliefs and have no place in America. It is very alarming the similarity between National Christians, Nationals Socialist (Nazi), and KKK.
This woman should not be running for any public office in the United States. In fact, she should be immediately removed from office for her un-American beliefs.
GARY W. JOHNSON
Greeley
The public embarrassment of a public figure
Is there anyone out there in the GOP who can have a discussion with Kevin McCarney to minimize the public embarrassment of a public figure regarding political issues and divisive rhetoric? Asking for a friend.
STEVE PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
This is an election between hate and hope
The only thing Kevin McCarney got right in his recent letter is that this election is about a choice between hate and hope. He got everything else wrong.
Parents have always been encouraged to “take an active part” in their children’s education. What MAGA parents want is the censorship of curriculum, based on lies, and the micromanagement of trained professionals. What they have proposed is ideology not education.
Like many MAGA folks, Kevin wants to lay the blame for inflation on President Biden, further revealing his inability to think clearly, to reason logically, to understand even basic economics. Inflationary trends are global.
Like many MAGA folks, Kevin thinks energy independence means more drilling rather than freedom from dependence on fossil fuels. How much more foresighted it is to develop technologies that address climate change, technologies that will be increasingly in demand globally, technologies that increase America’s competitiveness.
Like many MAGA folks, Kevin talks about spending the country into economic oblivion. Does he mean the two wars, one based on a lie, that the U.S. fought in the first 20 years of this century? Does he mean the tax breaks given by the MAGA President to big businesses that they failed to pass on — and are still failing to pass on — to the rest of America? The student loan forgiveness program created by the current administration is less than a quarter of the cost of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Rather than taking money out of the economy, it puts money back into the economy.
Like most MAGA folks, Kevin gets the facts wrong when using the recent murders in Memphis as an example of the errors of the left. The Democratic DA in Shelby County, Tennessee took office on Sept. 1 2022; the previous DA, responsible for the release of these criminals and a MAGA Republican, had held the office since 2011.
I would also remind him that we have had torch light parades by Nazis in America. I would remind him that Leni Riefenstahl’s Triumph of the Will is a black and white film without “lurid red backlighting.”
He may offer all the justifications that he desires, but what MAGA means to many Americans is the “Big Lie,” censorship, the abrogation of individual rights and the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MAUREEN MCCARNEY
Rio Rancho, New Mexico