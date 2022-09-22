Is voting GOP a vote for Putin?
Recently I tuned into Fox News for a grueling one hour, in a few separate segments, to not only keep my sanity but to get a more well rounded exposure to different hosts.
Even though I thought I should know better there was this nagging question of why people listen to this stuff and further, why they believe any of it. For the most part it was what I expected. A constant drone of ridiculous insults against Biden and Pelosi.
The hosts basically work in unison to push certain fantasies about how democrats are Satan's offspring and Trump is God. However, the thing that stands out is the GOP's embrace of Putin and the disparaging comments about Ukraine, NATO and anyone who defies the Russian dictator's vision of the world.
Famously (at this point) Hillary Clinton had pointed out that Trump would be Putin's puppet. He responded with some "I know you are but what am I?" type comment that we have all become accustomed to recognize when he is criticized. It's not just him but now a large part of the GOP that is an entire puppet show.
The impressive imaginations of truly anti-American Fox News hosts are echoed by GOP senators, reps and wannabes. Russian television uses clips of a certain Fox host to bolster their righteousness in attacking Ukraine. Republicans are rallying their troops to oppose aid to Ukraine.
If you haven't figured out the point here I'll simplify it. By voting for GOP candidates (at least most of them) a person is rooting for Russia to invade and occupy a sovereign nation and against the United States efforts to stop Russia from doing it. No amount of excuses can change this. Is this what republicans consider a "great American" ( or those of you who have had the sense to avoid Fox News hosts, it's what they call each other) thing to do?
ROBERT FISK
Delta
What MAGA really means in America
In response to a recent letter to the editor, saying that MAGA means hope and unity, we have to respond with our reality of MAGA and Trump.
MAGA means less money to education and banning books. It means the state telling teachers what to teach and little or no separation of church and state. It allows religion into our public education, which our founders clearly wanted to separate. They had fled religious persecution to come here for freedom of all religion, not just one. Traditionally, Democrats have given way more funding to education not republicans.
MAGA means denying man caused climate change and scientific evidence. What more does the earth have to do to show us that we humans are negatively affecting life on this planet? Are extreme heat, cold, hurricanes, fires and floods not enough? Melting ice caps? We know we are polluting our air and water. MAGA means denying that so that a few men (mostly white) can make huge profits while most of us suffer, especially our grandchildren.
MAGA means more violence and attacks on our country by mostly white men with guns. Attacks on our police. Threats to anyone who doesn’t agree with the MAGA manifesto including the FBI, police, politicians, poll workers, teachers, immigrants, gays and women. The threatened list is so long.
MAGA means women do not have control of their own bodies! The state tells them what they and their doctors can decide in the most private and intimate personal issues. MAGA means the loss of our democracy. Why are so many of their leaders embracing people like Putin and the leader of Hungary? MAGA means profit and money before people and our planet.
B. and G. BOSWORTH
Grand Junction
Lauren Boebert hasn’t actually accomplished anything
If I was not an informed reader, and did not pay attention to the news, I might have read the letter written by Lois Dunn, and said to myself, “Wow! Lauren Boebert is really representing all of us in Western Colorado,” but she has not. In Washington D.C., if a House Representative wants to introduce a bill, they must first get it through a committee. Then, amendments are made to it, and the final draft is sent to the U.S. Senate, where another GOP committee reviews it, and if they like it, send it back to the house for any final adjustments, and finally goes back to the U.S. Senate, they may vote on it. If it passes it goes to President Biden's desk for his approval or veto.
As of today, not one of Boebert's has reached President Biden's desk! Not one. Anyone can go to billtrack50.com and read all about those bills proposed by Boebert. Sorry to say, most are laughable.
A quarter are related to her pro-life abortion stance, another 12 of them are regarding her desire to stop people in the whole U.S. from receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. Approximately nine bills she introduced had to do with dead wood in forests. And one in particular, regards Lt. General Russel L. Honore, the man responsible for the failure of allowing the National Guard troops to go to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Boebert wants to shield him from the Jan. 6 Committee. Why?
I don't know if her record in Congress for the last 18 months is because she only got a GED rather than a high school or college or tech school degree, but she has been taking up space there in her office in Washington, and has accomplished absolutely nothing so far. Shouldn't we judge her by her accomplishments? Or by her "wish list?" Lois Dunn alludes to those repairs on I-70? It is a federal highway. Funds set aside to fix it came from President Biden's Infrastructure bill.
A few weeks ago my wife and I were sightseeing in Cedaredge and we saw no less than five Let's Go Brandon signs and flags. Children were nearby on two of those properties. Hatred being taught to children? Lauren Boebert needs to come clean and just admit Donald Trump lost his election publicly. Otherwise, how can she represent us in the GOP and everyone else too?
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction
I used to be in the GOP, but no longer
No, I am not a resident of Colorado, but I am a citizen of this Country, and it does matter to me who gets elected as they become a part of the collective body that votes on legislation.
I am a former member of the GOP for 35 years. I loved my party, even ran on a municipal ticket, but after Trump took office? I switched to unaffiliated, as I could no longer be a part of something that I knew was growing into a very dangerous movement.
Lauren Boebert is a part of that movement and for the life of me, I cannot understand why there is still support for her. She is boastful about her disrespect towards others, her hate speech towards Rep. Omar and her blatant disrespect for the office she holds and our Constitution which is atrocious.
Even when I was a member of the GOP, I was mindful of others as well as what my personal biases were. Second, one of our most powerful freedoms is the freedom of choice and the fact that she voted against abortion? Truthfully? It is not anyone’s business what choices we make as they pertain to our own lives. If it is to be our action, we pay the consequences. Freedoms have responsibility but Rep. Boebert does not recognize that.
Her desire to do away with the “Separation of Church and State?” That implies that the government would decide what religion we practice and make most other religions illegal to practice. Is that freedom of religion? No.
A woman who was defending Boebert’s “accomplishments” said you could verify them on Boebert’s government website. I have one word for you: Bias. Go to the congressional website where you can actually view how she voted on every bill. And her pieces of legislation? All still in committee. Not one thing she has put forth has even come close to a vote.
I endorse Adam Frisch for many reasons, but specifically because he is a fiscally conservative moderate. None of us in this country need extremists in Congress as we are so divided. Moderates will be the ones to heal us. They aren’t out screaming about problems, or lambasting the blame all over Twitter. They are the ones willing to be a part of the solution.
MARIBETH WEKENMANN
Morehead City, North Carolina
Where did Boebert learn about the bible?
Please tell me this isn't true. The Sept. 15 Denver Post (in a discussion of Christian Nationalism) stated that this summer our representative, Lauren Bobert, reportedly said "Jesus had been killed by Romans because he didn't have enough assault rifles to keep his government from killing him."
What sort of Biblical teaching does this group advocate?
JANICE HAGEN
Montrose
How often do Grand Junction residents run red lights?
Two Grand Junction residents are talking:
1: Running red lights in GJ has hit epidemic proportions.
2: Nuh-uh, has not.
1: But you just ran a red light!
2: Nuh-uh, it was barely red.
1: People in GJ run red lights more often than they have sex!
2: Nuh-uh, no way!
1: Oh yeah? When’s the last time you went a week without running a red light?
LORNE PRESCOTT
Grand Junction