Don’t pit teachers against administrators
We were passing through staying with friends in Grand Junction, and saw Michael Moran's letter on Sept. 21 regarding public education. There is at least one thing that needs to be corrected — teachers do not get 14 weeks of paid time off each year.
My husband just retired as an elementary school teacher after almost 30 years of truly demanding work. His annual salary when he started was $27,000. He retired at a little over $80,000, which no, is not bad looking on its own, but he wasn't making that end salary for very long. That represents cost of living increases and well-deserved merit pay increases over many years.
The way teachers are paid is for the nine-month period that they teach. They are not paid over the summer months when they are not teaching. Some states and districts will give teachers the choice of spreading their set annual salary over 12 months, rather than the nine, but the annual salary remains the same.
It's hard to quibble with Moran's opinion regarding administrator salaries, but dumping on teachers, who have to work 30 years before they make maybe two-thirds of what an administrator makes from the get-go, is deeply problematic. Please, everyone, correct your misconceptions on that front.
MARY NOLAN
West Linn, Oregon
MAGA Means Hope? Seriously?
If you pay attention to any of the latest rants from Donald Trump, it becomes painfully obvious that the only “hope” in MAGA world is his hope that you will love him unconditionally. If you don’t, he will do his best to make your life a living hell.
J. CRAIG HILL
Grand Junction
Boebert’s latest questionable campaigning
I have seen some pretty questionable political campaigning in my time, but Lauren Boebert's "poaching" of Adam Schiff's television spot is about the lowest yet. Not content to make her own television spot, she has instead superimposed herself on Schiff's ad in order to tell us what a liar he is (which is probably a lie in itself).
This is the equivalent of Ford Motor Company butting into a Chevy commercial to tell us how inferior their automobiles are. And it is just another example of how unethical, underhanded and maddeningly negative Boebert is. This is all just political ranting...nothing substantive.
Hopefully Schiff will be considerate and mature enough to ignore this imposition, and continue to attempt to get his message across without strident interruptions.
GREGORY GNESIOS
Grand Junction
I do not want any religion in charge of government
Extremist politician? Lauren Boebert’s promotion of Christian Nationalism and abolishment of the separation of church and state should give all God fearing Christians pause. The Constitution's First Amendment states that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."
Wars have been fought over freedom of religion and many fled to this country because of religious persecution elsewhere. As a Christian I do not want a government run by the extreme religious right, the Catholic Church, the Church of Latter Day Saints or any other religion for that matter.
Boebert needs to focus on her job as a Congresswoman and quit making a fool of herself and Colorado in the process. We have another chance in November to elect a representative that will hopefully not be so focused on attacking everyone and everything and work for the concerns of District 3. I pray that we take that chance!
PAM RULE
Montrose
Disingenuous Boebert campaign flier
Our Representative Lauren Boebert's campaign flier just arrived in my mailbox. At first glance, the text rich brochure looks like she actually did something for our district this past year. I was curious so I did some research. “Congresswoman Boebert advocated for rural Colorado and was able to secure nine legislative victories'' is what the brochure states, so let's examine what she did for our district:
1. Securing $1.74 billion for Community Health Centers. American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Voted NAY
2. Securing $48 Million for U.S. Forest Service. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Voted NAY
3. Securing $10 million for Bureau of Indian Affairs Indian Irrigation Fund. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Voted NAY
It seems very disingenuous to me that our Representative boasts that these are legislative priorities of Colorado yet she voted no.
I went on to research what Lauren Boebert actually did do this past legislative session, but is not boasting about in her campaign brochure.
4. Boebert is among the Republican legislators who participated in the months-long attempted coup following the 2020 presidential election.
5. Rep. Boebert was fined for failing to wear a mask on the House floor during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6. Lauren Boebert sponsored a bill just a few weeks after the passing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act named the “Shall not be Infringed Act” to repeal the already passed Safer Communities Act. Political analysts called it the most significant federal gun safety legislation since the 1990s.
I make my decisions based on facts and all I can hope for is the majority of voters in District 3 agree with me.
LOUISE VAN VONNO
Durango