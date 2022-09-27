We have always been a democratically elected republic
I agree with Steve Menzies that the United States was founded as a republic — however it was, and always has been, a “democratically elected republic.”
I’m not sure how he has come to the conclusion that the Jan. 6 rioters have been detained without due process. Those folks were attempting to disrupt certification of an election result decided by the people.
Congress was not running a trial on the Jan. 6 riot — it was an investigation. The only time they conduct a trial is in the case of impeachment. Not the case here.
His final paragraph summarizes nicely what is wrong with politics in this country today. He has pitted one party against the other, painting the Republicans as “the good guys” and the Democrats as “the mobbers.” As I recall, it was Trump Republicans who were the mobbers on Jan. 6.
The majority of us, on both sides, are doing our best to keep this republic, as our founders wished.
JOAN YOUNG
Grand Junction
Don’t fall for the Democrats TABOR refund trick
Don’t let Governor Polis take credit for refund checks from the State of Colorado. The Democrats just moved up the date of required refunds from the TABOR Act. They are trying to fool you. You would have received the money early in 2023.
The Democrats have tried to get rid of TABOR for many sessions.
ED MORELAND
Montrose
Why government agencies perpetuate themselves
William Voss, I loved your statistics in a recent Sentinel, but 87,000 IRS agents?
The first law of a horizontal surface is “fill it,” hence clutter. Eventually, more space is needed, and the process repeats itself. Likewise with government agencies, once created, perpetuate themselves.
These 87,000 new IRS agents suddenly injected into a needy, understaffed, inefficient organization are analogous to the good intentions of opening the border without vetting who's coming in. Arm the IRS with assault rifles and millions of rounds of ammunition to boot. What could go wrong?
Since more staff is needed under current complex codes, codes can be simplified and more computer friendly to lighten the load, then fill in as needed where offices are understaffed. In other words, reorganize. Simple, otherwise all this Biden, “end of life craziness” … Green New Deal et. al... will destroy what it's intending to fix. Biden's “midlife crisis” is resurrected on steroids through his handlers.
In nature, whittling-down options or “putting all your eggs in one basket” leads to extinction. All-electric? e.g. We use 35% of fossil fuels for everyday items and will use a greater percentage in the future. “Come on man.”
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Why I am so fearful for America right now
As the son of a World War II veteran, as a VietNam war veteran myself, the father of three sons two of whom served in combat in the Middle East and Afghanistan and as the grandfather of three grandsons who are serving in the U.S. military, I have never been more discouraged and afraid for America.
The current administration has brought the U.S. as close to nuclear war with Russia as possible. All in the name of supposed democracy in Ukraine. President Putin has painted himself and Russia into a corner in Ukraine, while at the same time President Biden has pushed forward for all out war if Russia is successful in annexing Ukraine.
Back in April Ukraine had the willingness and opportunity to negotiate a peace with Russia, but President Biden made sure that did not happen as it didn't serve the powerful military industrial powers that back him. It is difficult for me to even watch our President as he bumbles through any and all opportunities to speak without a rehearsed speech with a teleprompter. It is unfortunate that he has no knowledge or understanding of longstanding U.S. foreign policy or even the Monroe Doctrine for that matter.
The mainstream press refuses to accurately cover this tinderbox situation and I pray everyday that my fears are misplaced. The threats of our president against any and all Americans who don't support him I also pray shows up in our upcoming midterm elections.
I have served my country as has my family, to a larger degree than most other citizens. We acknowledged our responsibility and duty to serve. I simply wish more supporters of the current extreme left in political power in this country today had some skin in the game. It doesn't seem that they have more than their opinions to back their rhetoric.
LARRY STEVENSON
Parachute
We are increasing drought and fire effects
Some people blame the current numerous forest fires on “climate change.” Yes, climate changes. Yes, we’re in a mega-drought, but not one outside the range of natural variability. What makes drought and fires worse is not driving cars, but poor water decisions.
When I moved West 47 years ago, friends told me to turn off scarce water while brushing my teeth. Now, many Colorado towns have golf courses, which use 100,000 — plus gallons of water per day. In 1950, Colorado’s population was 1,325,000; in 2020, it was 5,784,000. We now have four times as many people disregarding the consequences of running water, water-hungry lawns and golf courses.
Several years ago, the U.S. Geological Survey calculated that Utah alone used 38 million gallons of water on golf courses per day. Phoenix’s desert is now an oasis of trees and grass; its population is 21 times its 1950 population.
It’s not just the weather. The increased population in the West and the lack of water conservation helps rivers and lakes dry up faster. Worse for Colorado, much of the Colorado River was over-allocated to other states and Mexico years ago.
People with little understanding of natural cycles pressure governments to “leave forests alone.” When logging, thinning and prescribed burning are curtailed, as they have been for 40 years, forests become too thick, leading to insect and disease infestations, creating dead and dying biomass, creating tinder for forest fires.
In thinned forests, remaining trees receive more water and stay healthier and more likely to resist infestations and fire. When fire breaks are cut, and agencies don’t wait to fight fires until they meet certain criteria, fires are easier to contain.
Climate changes. Always has. Always will. We need to make sensible water and land management decisions that respond appropriately.
BRUCE MANY
Eckert