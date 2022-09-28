Your voice is your vote
I love The Daily Sentinel. It represents and guards one of things I prize as an American — freedom of speech. The Sentinel is like a baseball umpire or a football referee. It can only be 50% right, because we have that freedom of speech, it is reflected in our editorials.
When I think of what the former defeated president and his minions tried to do, I am saddened that he almost did it, and angry that he tried. He tried to nullify mine and 7,000,000 plus American’s votes/voices, with the help of his minions.
For the folks who support him, and that is your right, by the way, you are trying to reverse mine and other Americans’ voice/vote. Please know your vote is in jeopardy also. If he can take mine, he can take yours.
Quoting John Lewis, the Black American who spent a lifetime trying to protect and secure “the voice” of America, “ Your voice is your vote. If you don’t vote, your voice isn’t heard.” Know who, and what you are voting for, and use your voice/vote folks.
PENNY CREASY
Grand Junction
Correcting some misconceptions around education funding
I would like to respond to Michael Moran’s Sept. 21 letter, “Over-simplification of education doesn’t help.” While I agree whole-heartedly that the four factors he outlined: school administration/policy, teachers, parents/family and the children themselves are paramount to a successful education, Moran has over-simplified some of the information.
With more than 20 years of experience in education as a classroom teacher, from the poverty of the Navajo Nation to the middle-class suburbs of Northern Virginia and right here in the Grand Valley, I would like to clarify some of that information.
Starting with per student funding, Luxembourg still spends more per student. A better data point to consider would be the percentage of GDP spent on education. Although these figures do nothing to illuminate the inequity of the spending in the United States based on geographical location.
Without wading into the debate about teachers being underpaid, I will state that teachers are contract employees. They are contracted to work a predetermined number of days between August and May as determined by the district. Those 14 weeks are not paid time off, those are non-contracted weeks. The only reason that teachers receive paychecks during the summer is because it behooves the district’s budget and accounting to spread the payments for the contracted time over 12 months. In determining whether teachers are underpaid, a better consideration than salary alone would be if that salary allows for the individual to live in the community: afford housing, transportation, food and utilities. The same is true of all a community’s essential employees: police, fire, EMT, etc.
As to the pay and performance of charter schools, anyone who has looked to enroll their child knows it is not guaranteed and requires more time and effort than enrollment at the neighborhood school. This results in a self-selected population of students and parents. The reasons why teachers choose to work at charter schools are many and varied, and it is not my place to speak for them.
Education is a complicated venture which requires understanding, patience, difficulty, listening, failure, compromise and challenging your own beliefs.
JJ JOHNSON
Grand Junction
Boebert has done nothing, but produced angry entertainment
It’s fun to watch Lauren Boebert on social media “Owning the Libs.” Turns out that’s all she has accomplished — angry entertainment. She’s so busy opposing everything that she has accomplished absolutely nothing.
She voted against the American Rescue Plan. Remember that $1,400 arriving in the midst of the pandemic? Boebert voted against giving working families the money that kept a lot of them from really desperate times.
She voted against supporting our veterans dying from exposure to toxic burn pits, against growing American manufacturing by investing in semiconductors, against protecting us from fuel price gouging.
She voted against the Invest in America Act, which will repair our infrastructure, creating millions of jobs.
She voted against compensating fire fighters injured protecting us from fire, against making insulin affordable for diabetics, against lowering prescription drug prices.
Remember the baby formula crisis? She voted against the babies.
She netted zero dollars for local projects while other Colorado Representatives brought in $150 million for their transportation projects. She can’t even fix our potholes.
She brags about bills she wrote (or someone wrote for her), but none even made it out of committee. #BoebertIsZeroFor39 says a lot about her inability to work with others.
Adam Frisch is running against Boebert. He says he’s running so he can pass legislation helping families and businesses in Colorado. Let’s give him a chance. He may not be as much fun to watch, but we’ve been paying a lot for our entertainment.
Vote for Frisch!
PHILIP RIFFE
Hesperus
Boebert’s voting record is better than most
I had a soldier come up to me in my Army Reserve unit back in 1987 and tell me, “If you don’t attain 100% on the Army’s Physical Fitness Test (APFT) then someone can say, ‘You could have done better.’” That was my motivation for working extra hard to attain 100% for the 13 years that followed.
Politics is much the same. If you vote 100% constitutionally, then no patriotic person can tell you that you fell short or could have done better. Think how much better off our state and country would be if every politician followed the Constitution that they swore to defend against enemies foreign and domestic. No inflation, fewer welfare cheats, stellar defense of the nation, no foreign entanglements for the crony-capitalists, and a lot more money kept at the local and state levels.
According to The New American magazine Freedom Index, which tracks the Constitutional voting records of all U.S. Senators and Representatives on key issues, Lauren Boebert failed to achieve 100% during her second six-month period in the 117th Congress with 80%(8/10); however her 100% during the first and third six months have earned her an overall 93%, with only two unconstitutional votes out of 30, which is better than any of her Colorado predecessors.
To the armchair critics that denounce Boebert’s bills not being passed, please note the process and the overwhelming number of unpatriotic, Marxist votes in the House and Senate weighing against her bills, then explain to me how any bill that drains the swamp or elevates the working class can get passed?
The anti-American voting is the worst I’ve seen in 49 years of observing tallies. The last 18 months of this 117th Congress is horrendous for the 30 votes observed: 35 Senators have 0%, Bennet and Hickenlooper scored 7% and 3% respectively and don’t tell any of their supporters, but the one bill they both voted for constitutionally favored fracking. The highest Democratic Senator was 20%, while the lowest Republican Senator was 47%.
Statistically, no Democrat has achieved a fraction of Boebert’s success as the highest Dem in the House would please the Devil at 23% and 210 were at 7% or less! So, should we gamble that her opponent Adam Frisch will ignore his party and vote his oath of office any better than 23%, much less exceed Boebert’s 93%? And some people have the temerity to ask, “What’s wrong in D.C.?”
It’s amazing how well Boebert has obeyed her oath in office and voted so much more rightly than all those “professional” left/miss-educated political majors! She joins only 24 Representatives who attained 93% or better constitutionally.
On behave of my Army Airborne-Ranger son, serving 100% of the Constitution, I exhort Lauren Boebert with, “You can do better during the 118th Congress” and ask that all the bottom-dwelling politicians get out of her way and support her constitutional bills as she represents Colorado’s Third Congressional District.
JERRY LAW
Glenwood Springs