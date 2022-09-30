This election is the most important of our lives
The upcoming midterm elections are the most important of our times. Today’s radical Democratic party has orchestrated more damage to America in two years than our worst foreign adversaries could have ever dreamed of accomplishing.
The list is long, but includes the most obvious and immediately painful intentional destruction of our energy independence creating hardships on families just to heat their homes and fuel their vehicles.
The destruction of our hard earned sovereignty by failure to finish the border wall and allowing the foreign invasion from all over the world to continue unabated, spreading disease, increasing crime, the fentanyl deaths and overburdening our cities medical, welfare and police services.
The gross negligence of the unorganized withdrawal from Afghanistan costing 13 U.S. lives and the abandoning and thereby giving $85 billion of taxpayer purchased military equipment to the enemy.
Raging inflation and the insult to taxpayers by paying off the so called student loans estimated to cost every taxpayer over $2,000.
The misnamed Inflation Reduction Act, which not one single Republican voted for, costing up to $739 billion and instead of adding border security may be used to hire up to yet another 86,000 IRS Agents. Lest we forget how President Obama weaponized the IRS against conservative organizations.
This list is just touching on the damage the Democratic party has inflicted on America making the midterm elections the most important in our lifetime to stop the insanity.
FRANK GARDNER
Fernley, Nevada
Don’t let foreign countries unload criminals here
Does anyone remember the Mariel Boatlift of the 1980s? Castro, in essence, emptied Cuba’s prisons into Florida via that boatlift. They wandered throughout the country. A childhood friend of mine was a Seattle cop in the ‘80s. He was shot by one of these nice foreign guys (called Marielitos) whom he pulled over in a routine traffic stop. My friend spends the balance of his life a paraplegic.
Now it's reported to be Venezuela's turn to dump criminals in the U.S., but this time at our border with Mexico. Gee, thanks, President Biden for allowing these nefarious felons into our country, and likely giving them free rides to target-rich environments.
ALAN METCALFE
Delta
U.S. government, Americans should fear Putin’s nuclear threat
Hopefully I am not the only American-born who recalls that in early Autumn 1961 the American public learnt in the newspapers and on the television newscasts that only a chosen few Americans would be saved in an atomic war with the Soviet Union. There was a composed chosen list. The American public was shocked, filled with horror and despair.
The American public continues to be fickle and have short-term memory and a short attention span. Perhaps, these thinking processes arise from the ending influx of foreigners amongst our nativist generational population.
The U.S., state and local governments never built vast networks of bomb shelters for our American population to survive a nuclear war like the Soviet Union and the People's Republic of China did for their people. Our designated bomb shelters were not even real bomb shelters.
The U.S. government and Americans at-large should re-awaken to the fear of few surviving nuclear blasts. If such a horror happens, the Russian and Chinese people lose a smaller percentage of their citizens than our country. This is a mathematical fact.
I never forgot 1961 or other current events before and after that particular year.
The U.S. Government and all Americans should fear Putin’s nuclear threat because who will be saved in our country because there won't be mutual assured population destruction.
I do recall the Autumn of 1961, so should you.
EMZY VEAZY III
Aspen
Now is the time for Republicans to move on from Trump
Finally! A golden opportunity for every MAGA Trump believer to move on from him now. Recently, the New York Attorney General announced a massive civil suit against Donald Trump and his three children who are listed as officers in the Trump Organization.
They are asking for all the money the Trump family and company made between 2012 and the present time! More than $250 million. As an example, the New York AG said Trump had his Mar a Lago resort appraised for $5,000,000 as a valuation for how much he would pay on his taxes. Then, when he wanted to take out a business loan for the exact same property, Trump and his accountant valued Mar Lago at $230,000,000!
Now, I do not know about you, but had I or any of you done this exact same scam while trying to sell a house in Grand Junction, and the Mesa County DA found out about it, fines, and most likely prison time. Make no mistake, committing fraud is serious business anywhere in the USA, and time has come for anybody still attached to Donald Trump to brush him off now.
Lauren Boebert, on numerous occasions, has said Trump was ordained by God to be president. The question now is, God created the universe and looks over all of us, so why would He ordain a simple con man, who invoked the Fifth Amendment 440 times during his depositions a few months ago regarding his business dealings in N.Y.? Is that the new Christian normal? No way.
Trump's house of cards is crashing down now right in front of us. Is this civil suit against him politically motivated, as some will declare? Not in a million years. We Americans have never seen the likes of Donald Trump, at least during my lifetime, and I hope we never will again.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction