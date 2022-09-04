Big government is bad and so are giant corporations
I’ve absorbed a lot of abuse in the Letters because I a) ridiculed the stupidity of common Democrat/Progressive issues, b) suggested that our whole way of “debating” or discussing issues is ineffective and misleading, and c) pointed out the perfidy of the media.
I would like to draw your attention to the letter published on Aug. 28 written by a woman from Delta. The letter is a typical excoriation of Lauren Boebert, with the specific complaints that “evil Boebert” voted against the “Inflation Reduction Act” because there were two provisions in it’s 273 pages that would have provided “free stuff” that the writer thinks would be nice to have.
I will contend that the United States has too many laws. Too many of these laws are poorly written and even unconstitutional. And that they have spawned too many bureaucrats and regulations. Politicians are probably not the most intelligent class of people in society. Expecting them to actually read and understand a 273 page or bigger document on multiple topics is a bit of a stretch. Expecting them to read and understand such a document in a very short period of time, is delusional. And passing “laws” that deal with more than one clearly identified and well thought out issue is at least incompetence if not an abuse of power bordering on tyranny.
Finally, giant corporations are as bad as giant government and the combination will destroy everything. The failure of the supposedly “free market” is the result of legislation, regulation and market dominance by giant corporations. Bureaucrats favor giant corporations, and giant corporations have enough money to be able to afford all of the bureaucratic “compliance.” And when the giant corporations decide that it’s too expensive, they just move their business to a different country. Too bad about those jobs and any sort of national self-sufficiency. But the rich executives and owners can party with the politicians and senior bureaucrats and everyone will get to ride around in private jets.
Learn to think, do simple arithmetic, and validate/verify everything from the “media.” Keep your emotions out. You are constantly being conned and it takes all your mental horsepower to figure it out.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Why we still have to fight against forces of tyranny
I’ve just finished reading The Reckoning by author Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., (St. Martin’s Press) and, yes, former President Donald Trump’s cousin.
It is not only about how her cousin became one of our nation’s worst presidents, but also how government leaders enabled him and are still working towards getting him back into office.
Mary explains the history of our political leaders beginning with the writing of the Constitution, and how we embraced defeated Civil War Confederate military leaders to become our country's political leaders and the hidden agenda behind the laws governing us, to our current fractured political system.
This is American history not taught in our public schools and one of the reasons why the word “woke” began to be treated with such contempt by many of our elected officials and others who hold power over our institutions and communities. I was awakened.
Our country is on the edge of a democratic precipice, one slip and we could disappear into a new world order. A new order that would govern by force and intimidation beginning with the suppression of all documentation that would reveal the truth about how and why our laws were written and to embrace upon all citizens white nationalism and evangelicalism by placing into governing offices those who would enforce those rules and laws.
This quest to make America White again is quietly growing in the background. Forces are working towards rewriting our Constitution with the agenda to make it easier to amend and voting into office participants with this agenda that may restrict or even eliminate the freedoms we have always enjoyed as American citizens. This-must-not-be-allowed-to-happen!
Our forefathers escaped from oppressive governments by fleeing to this country to be free from tyranny and fascism. Then fighting for our independence, created these United States of America.
The fight is not over, we still need to defeat those working towards a totalitarian government by voting every opportunity we have in local and national elections. Our ammunition is our power to vote. Vote into office those who believe in freedom for all — what our country fought for in the Revolutionary War (1775-83), the American Revolution. We did it once before and we can do it again.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
The cause and result of increased farm mechanization
The two day symposium at the Kansas City Fed this past May 23 and 24 explored labor's role in deciding the long-term outlook for agriculture and its related businesses, how policies will decide the outlook and the possible coming change.
The farm labor market is constrained with job vacancies at its highest on record.
The farm becomes more mechanized with more crops or livestock grown, harvested, stored, packaged onsite and directly shipped to the grocery store.
Farmers attract farm hands by increasing pay and offering incentives like childcare, community college tuition for workers' children and onsite health care.
Agrarian businesses see workers leaving for housing construction and landscaping jobs. A 2015 Purdue University study estimated 40% of new agriculture jobs were vacant every year. Competition for drivers is keen with a shortage of 160,000 truckers.
Automation makes harvesting easier and greatly reduces the number of needed pickers as assisting autonomy machines take over to follow a combine and collect crops.
To attract and hold onto workers, meat packers increase benefits and pay, reach out to their communities' immigrant population, and retrain workers' computerized technologies.
As time marches on, farm mechanization continues as ag wages rise. This leads to the domination of mechanized and low maintenance agriculture reinforced by more intensive modern agri-schooling in high school, 4-H Clubs and universities. University students get full time internships to become farm managers.
The U.S. will still produce grain, oilseeds and beef and rely less on more labor intensive fruits, vegetables and nuts. There will be more frozen pizza and fewer fresh fruits. This trend leads to many more bigger corporate farms.
Although businesses were in attendance, here are some the agro-groups and academic institutions represented at this symposium were the National Potato Council, the Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at Oklahoma State University, the Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics at Montana State University, Agribusiness at Arizona State University, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, University of Arkansas' Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences and Division of Agriculture, the North American Meat Institute, the Department of Agricultural Economics at Oklahoma State University, and the Farm Foundation.
EMZY VEAZY III
Aspen
Attention Mar-a-Lago shoppers!
Step right up dictators, princes and kings, come one come all, it’s all for sale! Today’s special, buy one box of secrets and get a second one free. Prices negotiable for a list of all of Americas’ human intelligence sources, those in your country or in countries from around the world.
C’mon why spend billions on R & D, get it here at a fraction of the price, save time, save money! Schematics for bombs, missiles, submarines and so much more — don’t miss out! We have it all on hard to detect miniature electronic devices you can carry away with you. Or we would be happy to transmit to your secure server, no matter if it’s in Riyadh, Moscow, Istanbul or Beijing! Think of the fun torturing U.S. intel sources who trusted Americans to keep their names secret!
ED GIBBONS
Cedaredge
Parks and Wildlife should protect animals, not destroy them
A mama bear and her four cubs were slaughtered in Aspen for breaking into a home looking for food. I thought Colorado Parks and Wildlife were supposed to protect animals, not destroy them.
So, go home and tell your children what brave men you are.
FLOYD SUITS
Grand Junction
We have to find a solution to homeless problem
As a homeowner whose property borders Columbine Park, this park has been a crown jewel in the parks system and community, but gradually it has been taken over by the homeless and is near ruin.
Homeless people occupy the shelter and grass area 24-7. This is a bus stop for school children who are now subject to leering and comments from an undesirable element. The Central High School girls softball team uses the ball fields and have to walk through the gauntlet of disgusting behavior just to practice. Children can no longer play in the park due to rampant drug use, drunken brawls, violent behavior, needles and syringes laying about.
I respectfully ask the City Council, staff and City Attorney John Shaver to review solutions from other communities to end the take over of yet another city property. I fully understand ACLU threats and lawsuits, but maintain the good citizens who own and maintain this and other parks have a valid claim. I urge you to finally find a lasting solution that preserves our safety, security, property rights and our ability to share and enjoy our community assets.
Other communities have found the courage and wherewithal to do this. I feel it is now time for the City Council, City Attorney Shaver and City Manager Greg Caton to take decisive action to prevent a complete take over by unsavory and illegal actions in our city parks.
As you have done in the past with prayer at council meetings and the cornerstones of law and liberty display, there is a solution, and I challenge all of you to find it on our behalf.
DONNA BARNES
Grand Junction