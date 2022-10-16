We are Mesa County voters who share one unifying characteristic. We are political conservatives now at odds with major elements of today’s Republican Party. Some of us may never have been Republicans, while some have left the party (usually saying on the way out that the party left them). Some of us are Republicans still (very still, to paraphrase Henry Clay many decades ago).

There are certainly Republicans who deserve support in this year’s general election in less than six weeks. Rick Taggart, Janice Rich, Bobbie Daniel and Bobbie Gross come quickly to mind and there are others.