We are Mesa County voters who share one unifying characteristic. We are political conservatives now at odds with major elements of today’s Republican Party. Some of us may never have been Republicans, while some have left the party (usually saying on the way out that the party left them). Some of us are Republicans still (very still, to paraphrase Henry Clay many decades ago).
There are certainly Republicans who deserve support in this year’s general election in less than six weeks. Rick Taggart, Janice Rich, Bobbie Daniel and Bobbie Gross come quickly to mind and there are others.
Another Republican, unfortunately, is making Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District a laughingstock. Of course, we’re referring to Rep. Lauren Boebert. She has recently stated that Donald Trump was “anointed by God” to be president. She has actually stated that the Romans killed Jesus (the Prince of Peace) because Jesus’ supporters didn’t have assault weapons. On Jan. 6, 2021, she was one of the U.S. House members who voted against certifying the 2020 election results after order was restored there. Her religious nationalism has led her to proclaim, “I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk that’s not in the Constitution.” In making this statement she seems completely ignorant of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Cultural politics aside, Rep. Boebert’s dishonesty is disqualifying in and of itself. For just one example, she takes credit in her campaign and in her newsletters to supporters for passing legislation (H.B. 8294) that achieved “nine bipartisan legislative victories” for her district. (She included these same talking points in responding to the Restore The Balance Candidate questionnaire, which can be viewed in its entirety at restorethebalance.org.) These include:
1. $1.75 billion for Community Health Centers for rural communities.
2. $48 million for U.S. Forest Service forest management and health efforts.
3. $10 million for the Indian Irrigation Fund.
4. Prohibiting funding for listing the greater Sage Grouse as endangered.
5. $1 million for a Wolf Livestock Loss Demonstration Program.
6. Delaying for one year the implementation of Electronic Logging Devices on livestock haulers.
7. $515 million for PILT continuation.
8. Securing the Hyde and Weldon pro-life amendments to the bill.
9. $454 billion in funding for Colorado-based missile and space programs
H.B. 8294 was indeed a bipartisan piece of legislation. However, Rep. Boebert voted against it. This legislation depended on Democrats and truly bipartisan Republicans to pass. Rep. Boebert was on the other side.
As of mid-2022, Boebert has not introduced one piece of legislation that passed the House, let alone became law. She is an ineffective, embarrassing representative of this District. We all deserve better.
We’re prepared to support, and do support Adam Frisch. It’s hard to imagine that he could fail as dismally as Boebert has in carrying out the duties of a legislator. Frisch is a man of real accomplishment in the private sector, to say the least. His solutions (developing Colorado energy, fighting for Colorado’s water) are commonsensical. He has shown his political independence by, for example, opposing the student loan forgiveness recently announced. If he doesn’t prove up to the task, voters can hold him to account in 2024, as we are recommending for Boebert now. At least we conservatives should get a new-look candidate in 2024 without Boebert’s comical pollution of the 3rd Congressional District’s GOP politics.
If there was ever a time to put the 3rd Congressional District and our country before party, this is that time.