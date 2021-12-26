School Board members need to get on same page
The Sentinel has recently published articles regarding the recent School District 51 board meetings, particularly on the topic of the School Board secretary and treasurer positions, as well as the deliberation on hiring non-local legal counsel. Director Lema, at the meeting on Dec. 14, stated that the debate over the secretary and treasurer position was one reason the Board was considering hiring new counsel. The impression from these recent discussions is that the new School Board has not read their own policy documents, particularly policy related to Sunshine laws and the two-page BDB section of District 51 board policies and referenced state statute paragraphs on the topic. All of the School Board policy documents are available for free online on the District 51 Board policy website and on the Colorado General Assembly website.
The School Board has recently said they are partnering with a local law firm to provide training to the Board on their policies. While I applaud this effort and show of dedication, I would like to request that the Board publicly guarantee that all five board members will be in attendance. I also request that the Board make the training available to some or all members of the public, as these matters affect our whole community.
Natalie Clark
Grand Junction
School Board attendees should show compassion
This letter is in response to the Dec. 15 front page story regarding the District 51 School Board meeting. When I read that the audience responded with an “audible groan” after an official from St. Mary’s described his hospital as being overwhelmed by sick and dying COVID patients, I responded with my own audible moan. These are real people in the hospital: our friends, neighbors, and relatives. They are sick and dying. The hospital is not being overwhelmed with vaccinated people.
William Voss
Grand Junction
Boebert should follow Dole’s lead in Congress
The accolades being heaped on the late Senator Bob Dole remind us that it’s possible to be both a politician and a decent human being. Dole never let his innate conservatism taint his relationships with his more liberal Senate colleagues. He didn’t call them Marxists. He called them friends, and he worked with them across the aisle to promote the public good.
Contrast Dole with our own District 3 Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. She has mastered the art of attracting attention to herself, but to what end? How does it further our common good when she screams invective at politicians with whom she disagrees? She made a video describing a possibly fictitious encounter with Muslim Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar. Boebert has called Omar “black-hearted,” “evil,” even “a jihad squad.” Why does Boebert act this way, if not to put herself in the spotlight, as she throws gasoline on the fires of the culture wars? How do her actions promote good government, and how do they reflect on her constituents?
Owing to re-districting, Colorado Congressional District 3 is now safe Republican territory. That leaves Boebert’s fate in the hands of the GOP. Only a primary challenge can unseat her. To my principled and honorable Republican friends, I say this: It’s up to you. You’re the deciders. You know right from wrong, so look to your conscience. Is Lauren Boebert the best we can do?
Ed Colby
New Castle
We need more empathy toward our neighbors
I want to respond to Ms. Ficklin’s letter on Dec. 12. She does not appear to have empathy for many persons who consider the word “Nazi” to be offensive. My father fled Europe to leave a growing Nazi mentality in Germany and Austria. He left his father behind who later joined the family. Thus, the “needle Nazi” triggers memories of a world full of prejudice and bigotry.
I have been a family therapist since 1972, the increase in anger has been noticeable. We seem less willing to have empathy for our neighbors and relatives. I can have a conversation with my neighbor even if she/he has political views that are the opposite of mine. I can have empathy for Ms. Ficklin despite our different perceptions of COVID. The years of seeing couples and family has disclosed a growing intolerance over opinions and facts.
I wish to thank the thousands of residents of Colorado for trusting me over the length of my career. We have had a great deal of empathy for each other.
Steve Landman
MSW, LCSW, LMFT, CACIII
Grand Junction