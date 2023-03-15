About 40,000 hours of Jan. 6, 2021 video footage previously withheld by Congress from the public has finally been released, and it shows a different story from the cherry-picked footage used by the Jan. 6 Committee. Now-public footage shows Chansley, the Viking-hat man sentenced to four years for obstruction, being escorted through the Capitol and let into several areas, including the Senate chamber, by Capitol police. Maybe police were trying to de-escalate the situation after the breach of the building, but no footage shows Chansley being threatening, and he apparently thanked the officers for their assistance.
“The role of Congress in withholding this footage is disgraceful and wrong,” warned constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley. Yet, in addition to withholding it, the January 6th Committee commissioned a made-for-television production of highly-edited images for public consumption. Countervailing evidence or images were consistently excluded.
Yes, some people rioted and caused damage, but the majority of those entering the Capitol were respectful, wandering around taking selfies. Many of them were admitted by Capitol police, who opened outer doors, stood aside and actually pointed out various features to them. Few imagined they would be charged with crimes.
Incidentally, no one has been charged with ‘insurrection’ and contrary to some statements, no police officers were killed that day. One died the next day from natural causes. The only person killed on Jan. 6 was an unarmed protester shot by police. Turmoil would have been minimized if Nancy Pelosi had accepted the National Guard troops offered by former President Trump.
A growing number of people charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 breach are requesting delays in their trials so that legal teams can review the newly disclosed footage. The fact that it has been withheld from defendants for two years should be frightening to us all.
Angie Many
Eckert
We need to say goodbye to Daylight Savings Time
Ladies and gentlemen, can we all agree that changing our clocks twice a year for daylight savings is downright stupid? It’s time to put an end to this annual tradition of confusing ourselves and messing with our sleep schedules.
First of all, let’s talk about the name itself. Daylight Savings? What are we saving, exactly? Sunlight? Time? Money? Our sanity? I’m not sure about you, but I haven’t noticed any significant savings in any of those categories since we started this tradition. In fact, I’m pretty sure I’ve lost more than I’ve gained.
Now, let’s talk about the actual process of changing our clocks. It’s like we’re playing a game of “guess which way to turn the dial.” Is it forward? Is it backward? And for the love of all things holy, why do we have to do it at 2 a.m.? Who came up with that arbitrary time? I don’t know about you, but I’m not exactly at my sharpest at that hour. I’m lucky if I can find my way to the bathroom without tripping over something, let alone change all my clocks.
And what’s the point, really? We’re just moving around the hours of daylight. It’s not like we’re actually creating more daylight. And don’t get me started on the havoc it wreaks on our sleep schedules. It’s bad enough trying to adjust to Daylight Savings Time in the spring, but when we have to switch back in the fall, it’s like we’re living in some kind of time-traveling nightmare. One minute it’s 5 p.m., the next it’s 4 p.m. I feel like I’m in an episode of the Twilight Zone.
So, let’s stop the madness. Let’s ditch Daylight Savings Time once and for all. Let’s stick with one time all year round and leave our clocks alone. It may not solve all our problems, but at least we won’t have to deal with this nonsense twice a year.
In the words of the great philosopher, Drake: “I’m way too good at goodbyes.” So, farewell Daylight Savings. We won’t miss you.
Ryan Gillum
Grand Junction
Improving existing parks a better option than rec center
In the March 12th edition of the paper, it stated that the majority of the costs for the Community Rec Center would be covered by people outside of city limits. This is concerning, because very likely most of the users of the rec center will be city residents. Also, the cannabis taxes will be used as funding. It’s already been years since voters approved cannabis sales in Grand Junction but there are no operating businesses currently.
For all of the proponents of the rec center, what are the fees to use the rec center going to be? It’s not going to be free and very likely will be comparable to private gym membership fees. What about supporting the private gyms in town that offer some of the same facilities that the rec center will provide?
We should improve existing parks before adding an expensive facility that will benefit few and that will need constant funding sources.
The over-the-top plans for the rec center are truly amazing. A lazy river? How is that going to alleviate community strife? Voters have rejected unrealistic over-the-top, get-everything-on wish lists items for years. I’m still amazed over the $80,000 oven/stove for a high school when there were other culinary options for students in town. Planners need to be fiscally responsible and conservative with taxpayer money.
We don’t need a bottomless hole money pit of a rec center just because other towns have one.