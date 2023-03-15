Withholding of footage is frightening

About 40,000 hours of Jan. 6, 2021 video footage previously withheld by Congress from the public has finally been released, and it shows a different story from the cherry-picked footage used by the Jan. 6 Committee. Now-public footage shows Chansley, the Viking-hat man sentenced to four years for obstruction, being escorted through the Capitol and let into several areas, including the Senate chamber, by Capitol police. Maybe police were trying to de-escalate the situation after the breach of the building, but no footage shows Chansley being threatening, and he apparently thanked the officers for their assistance.