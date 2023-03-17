Community Rec Center would make GJ better
Every survey about Grand Junction reveals that it ranks positively as a place to raise a family, and as a retired pediatrician, our practice always struggled to keep up with clinical demand.
Despite many resources for young families — schools, libraries, safe neighborhoods, nice weather, many parks, trails and open space — there is one glaring gap in what we offer and that is the absence of a Community Recreation Center that is available to all when the weather is less favorable.
Imagine how this could work for a young family looking for a common recreation and relaxation opportunity. Parent 1 might want to run on a treadmill. Maybe older kids shoot some hoops or try a climbing wall. Younger siblings may enjoy floating down the lazy river or water slide in the pool. Infants and toddlers could enjoy a zero-entry pool or warm therapy pool while learning to swim. And between all this, maybe parent 2 could swim a few laps, while the child care center could help create important respite from parenting duties. And don’t forget grandparents, like me, who could join in any of the above activities or take a few laps around the elevated walking track and watch the positive and fun action below.
Sure, by going to enough different places in Grand Junction, cobbling together this type of experience might be possible, or by driving to Fruita, Delta, Montrose or Glenwood Springs. But only in a CRC could they all be done at one place and time for all.
If we want to make GJ more attractive to young families, a yes vote for the CRC on April 4 is a great way to start.
William Findlay
MD (retired)
Grand Junction
Restore the Balance chair responds to concerns
Having been called out by name by Mike Higgins in the March 8, 2023 Sentinel, I feel compelled to respond. While I am chairman of Restore the Balance, I am responding as an individual. My comments should not be construed as those of the organization. I will attempt to address Higgins’ concerns and questions.
Higgins: “Appalled” at RTB candidate questionnaire and rating.
I am not sure why anyone is appalled by an organization attempting to inform voters on candidates for office. Eight of the nine candidates voluntarily filled out the RTB questionnaire, possibly because we have 2,600 members who are voters.
Higgins: Who do we think we are?
RTB is a volunteer, transparent, nonpartisan political organization. I am a United States citizen exercising my rights of free speech and association.
Higgins: What is your definition of extremist?
Political extremism is an exclusionary system of irrational and fringe beliefs and actions planting fear, doubt and division in politics through the dissemination of lies, promotion of unfounded conspiracy theories, denial of irrefutable facts, rejection of compromise, harassment of elected officials and exercise of violence against government institutions.
Higgins: What makes you believe you are not extremists?
Our beliefs are rational. We believe in facts, compromise and the return of truth and civility to politics. We are moderates. We don’t exclude those with differing backgrounds or opinions.
Higgins: Can an extremist be an effective City Council member?
No. See definition of extremist.
Higgins: Do you receive funding from “outside” groups?
No. All RTB funding comes from individuals. The membership is listed on the website.
Higgins: What qualifies you to be making judgments on other people?
See rights of U.S. citizens above and as spelled out in the U.S. Constitution.
Higgins: Restore balance to what? There are too many Democrats in state office.
Balance refers to sanity, moderation and compromise, not equal party representation in government. We are nonpartisan. You should take your concern with the preponderance of Democratic state officials up with the voters, not RTB.
Higgins: Opposed to liberal mindset teaching/Critical Race Theory?
RTB principles are not liberal or conservative. We are about facts, not mindless, unsubstantiated allegations.
Higgins: “it is this practical, reasoned, governance” that has failed us.
Such a foolish belief deserves no response. Would Higgins prefer impractical, irrational governance?
Higgins: “It sounds like if you agree with RTB way of thinking, then you are not an extremist.”
CORRECT!
Tim Sarmo
Grand Junction
Schwenke’s experience would be a boon to council
As a member of the Grand Junction City Council for eight years, including three years as mayor, I think I have a pretty good idea of what it takes to successfully serve the city and its residents. It takes hard work, the ability to listen to opposing points of view and a genuine desire to do what you deem is in the best interests of everyone who calls this great city home.
That is why I am voting for Diane Schwenke for City Council member at-large in the upcoming election and would urge city voters to do the same. I’ve known her for more than 20 years and she is knowledgeable, courageous and can be trusted to put the interest of the community first when making decisions.
Her experience serving on various city committees has given her a good perspective on many complex issues. She is also a certified economic developer so she knows how the city can help foster a thriving business climate that generates jobs and taxes for needed city services. We need someone who is knowledgeable, willing to listen and an individual who will take action to move us forward. Diane Schwenke is that person.
Phyllis Norris
Grand Junction
Willingness to listen, care is what sets Beilfuss apart
As a 35-year Grand Junction resident and voter, I am going to cast my vote for Scott Beilfuss for GJ City Council in the upcoming election. Scott has been an involved member of this community for nearly 40 years and is well-versed in our history and our current issues.
He has educated himself by being a working member of a variety of community organizations and nonprofits — Western Colorado Alliance, GJ and Palisade Chambers of Commerce and Western Slope Rural Healthcare Alliance, to name a few, as well as graduating from GJ Citizen’s Academy and Inside Mesa County class. He has experience as a small business owner and an independent sales representative.
A number of years ago, before I retired from nursing, I worked with Scott on some outreach efforts to educate folks about health care issues in Grand Junction and Mesa County. I was impressed by his grasp of the issues but more than that, by his sincere motivation to help people. He truly cares.
I believe we could use someone on the City Council who is willing to listen to a variety of viewpoints and look for innovative solutions to problems by finding common ground. That is why I am encouraging voters to vote for Scott Beilfuss for Grand Junction City Council.
Yvonne Finch
Grand Junction